Oil refineries release lots of water pollution near communities of color, data show

US reaches nuclear ‘breakthrough’ with approval of new reactor that will change atomic energy
American government officials have greenlit the first nuclear reactor that promises to forever restructure the foundations of atomic energy. This novel design beats out previously failed attempts at this clean energy, giving it a chance to make impressions on the public that are nothing like Chernobyl. Approval from The U.S....
Popculture
Pasta Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns
It's a hard time to be a pasta lover. Following World Variety Produce, Inc.'s recall of Melissa's Pasta Para Duros packages, yet another brand of pasta is being pulled from store shelves. On Dec. 29, Caesar's Pasta, LLC recalled more than 5,000 pounds of frozen manicotti due to potential listeria contamination.
msn.com
Reparations for Black Americans will cost up to $14 trillion and ‘could finally lead to closure,’ economist Sandy Darity says
Black Americans whose ancestors were enslaved have been excluded from full citizenship in the United States for the last 247 years — and granting them full citizenship will cost between $13 trillion and $14 trillion, economist William “Sandy” Darity told a conference of fellow U.S. economists last week.
AOL Corp
Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?
Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
Vox
Coming soon: Beef, coffee, and chocolate, without a side of environmental destruction
Benji Jones is a senior environmental reporter at Vox, covering biodiversity loss and climate change. Before joining Vox, he was a senior energy reporter at Insider. Benji previously worked as a wildlife researcher. This story is part of a group of stories called. The biodiversity crisis, explained. Many popular grocery...
Ars Technica
Gonorrhea is becoming unstoppable; highly resistant cases found in US
The most highly drug-resistant cases of gonorrhea detected in the US to date appeared in two unrelated people in Massachusetts, state health officials announced Thursday. The cases mark the first time that US isolates of the gonorrhea-causing bacterium, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, have shown complete resistance or reduced susceptibility to all drugs that are recommended for treatment.
Popculture
Eggs Recalled Due to Salmonella Risk
As the price of eggs continues to rise in the U.S., consumers are going to have even more difficulty purchasing the breakfast staple. Shoppers in Australia have been advised against eating Watson Family Produce Pasture Raised Free Range Eggs after Watson Family Produce Pty Ltd. recalled the product due to salmonella contamination.
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
marinelink.com
Chevron to Send 500,000-barrel Cargo of Venezuelan Oil to Its Pascagoula Refinery
U.S. oil producer Chevron Corp plans to export this month its first cargo of Venezuelan crude to its Pascagoula, Mississippi refinery following a U.S. license granted last year, according to shipping documents seen by Reuters on Tuesday. The 500,000-barrel cargo of Hamaca heavy crude, to be loaded at state-run PDVSA's...
msn.com
The CDC has abandoned pain patients. Its new opioids guidelines are all for show.
How many innocent lives must be harmed before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changes course on prescription opioids? The CDC recently released opioid guidelines, a recommendation for physician prescribing practices, and an update to the original 2016 document, which wrongheadedly attempted – and failed – to solve the opioid crisis by preventing physicians from prescribing pain medication to patients.
Start Thinking of Alternatives to These 6 Foods in 2023 — They’ll Be In Short Supply
It was a bad year for food shortages in 2022, with categories including eggs and baby formula hit hard. Unfortunately, 2023 could see its own batches of food shortages. Here's what consumers should...
‘Gas station heroin’ is being sold legally as a dietary supplement. Here’s what you should know
The FDA warns that misuse of the drug could lead to serious health risks.
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Did An FDA Chief Call To End COVID-19 Vaccine Because ‘Millions Are Dropping Dead’?
A post shared on Facebook purports FDA chief called to end to COVID-19 vaccinations because “millions are dropping dead.”. There is no evidence for this claim. It stems originally from a website notorious for spreading misinformation. Fact Check:. Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asked lawmakers in the state to...
The real culprit behind higher egg prices might not be what you thought
A farmer-advocacy organization says record-breaking increases in the price of eggs isn’t being caused by inflation or avian flu, as claimed by egg companies, but by price collusion among the nation’s top egg producers. In a letter sent to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) last week, the organization...
Maximum SNAP Benefits 2023: Here’s what each states has prepared for you!
The U.S. government annually adjusts the maximum payout for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to account for inflation. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) become effective each year on October 1 and remain in effect through the following year. The Food and Nutrition Service of the U.S. SNAP Benefits 2023.
WHO updates list of medicines to stockpile for nuclear emergencies
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday updated the list of medicines and drugs it recommends to treat exposure to radiological and nuclear emergencies for the first time since 2007. The updated list, which advises nations on how to stockpile for nuclear and radiological accidents and emergencies, is included in a new WHO report reflecting…
natureworldnews.com
Herpes Virus Released in Waterways Could Take Out Invasive Carp Species in Australia, Control Plan Shows
Numerous calls to eradicate the invasive species have been made in response to the sight of multitudes of invasive carp being carried out to sea from Australian rivers. This strange method-releasing a herpes virus into their waterways-has been identified in their control plan. Flooding Aftermath. As a result of severe...
New stimulus check will benefit these workers in the U.S.
In the United States of America another stimulus check is being announced, now it will be for next February of the current year 2023. The value of the new financial aid will be $600.00 USD and its objective is to counteract.
AOL Corp
Food Stamps Update: 32 States Extended Additional Emergency SNAP Money Through January
Emergency allotments were authorized to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. State SNAP agencies can issue EA payments on a month-to-month basis to all SNAP households that normally receive less than the maximum benefit. Through January 2023, 32 states (and counting) have extended emergency SNAP allotments.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
