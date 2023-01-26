With record rain and snowfall this January, the southern Utah landscapes are all clean and ready to be explored and photographed. Southern Utah does its fair share of showing off in the summer with all of the outdoor activities it has to offer. Plenty of bike paths, hiking trails, reservoirs and mountains to climb or rappel. But there is something else southern Utah has to offer. Mild temps and gorgeous views in the winter. It's something the snowbirds have know for years.

SAINT GEORGE, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO