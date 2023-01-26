Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
suunews.net
SUU dance student showcases her work with “Divine”
Southern Utah University student Addison Cox will present her performance “Divine” on January 28 in the Hunter Conference Center’s Great Hall at 7:15 p.m. Due to the immersive nature of the event, the doors will close at 7:30 p.m. to not interfere with the flow of performance. There is also limited seating, so those who want to see the performance should arrive early in order to secure a spot. Tickets will only be available to purchase at the door and are not free to students.
890kdxu.com
SHOCKING: Southern Utah’s FIRST EVER “Gentleman’s Club!”
St. George has been a city for 161 years now, and NEVER BEFORE has there ever been a "Gentleman's Club" or "Strip Club." UNTIL NOW!. Multi-Millionaire, Jerry Atrick, of Palm Springs, California is bringing a unique nightlife experience to St. George: a 55+up Gentleman's Club/Strip Club: Droopyz. Now, the club...
890kdxu.com
Gallery: St George, Utah Is Showing Off After Record Rain And Snowfall
With record rain and snowfall this January, the southern Utah landscapes are all clean and ready to be explored and photographed. Southern Utah does its fair share of showing off in the summer with all of the outdoor activities it has to offer. Plenty of bike paths, hiking trails, reservoirs and mountains to climb or rappel. But there is something else southern Utah has to offer. Mild temps and gorgeous views in the winter. It's something the snowbirds have know for years.
Utah substitute teacher who touts ‘she/any’ pronouns featured on Libs of TikTok
A Utah substitute teacher who touted her "she/ any" pronouns discovered she made the controversial "Libs of TikTok" channel and said the comments were an attempt at "humor."
Obscure Utah pizza joint named among best in US
You'd be forgiven if you overlooked a unique Utah pizza joint that was just named among the very best in the U.S. It's no shock that many pass by without realizing what they missed.
suunews.net
SUU gymnastics looks to stay hot in Boise
The Southern Utah University gymnastics team will travel to Boise State University to compete against another Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference rival. Of four teams in the MRGC, Southern Utah is first in the standings and Boise State is fourth. With SUU’s Caitlyn and Kaylee Kho having their younger sister Sydney...
890kdxu.com
NEW FREEWAY EXIT IN SOUTHERN UTAH!
IT'S COMING! It's been years in the works, but it's finally about to begin construction on the New I-15 "Exit 11" on Main Street in Washington. When announced, the public in Washington was LESS THAN THRILLED about the new Exit 11 headed their way. I can understand why, too. It's VERY CLOSE to homes. It's almost SMACK-DAB right in the middle of a neighborhood.
ksl.com
Slain Enoch girl texted friend that dad was acting strange and she was worried
ENOCH, Iron County — Enoch police are searching the cellphones and electronic devices of an Enoch family murdered in their home by their father for potentially chilling text messages. Neighbors told officers that one of Michael Haight's daughters sent a text message to a friend the night before she...
suunews.net
SUU women’s basketball makes it 8-0 in WAC play
The Southern Utah University Thunderbirds continued Western Athletic Conference play with a 63-60 win on the road against the Grand Canyon University Antelopes on Wednesday, Jan. 25. In their following game, SUU won 55-48 at home on Saturday, Jan. 28, against the Tarleton State University Texans. Versus Grand Canyon. Southern...
suunews.net
Flippin’ Birds top Broncos, stay No. 1 in MRGC
In a conference matchup between Southern Utah University and Boise State University on Jan. 27, SUU came out on top, 196.275-195.700. Southern Utah remains at the top of the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference standings, and Boise State stays at the bottom. Vault. Kayla Pardue put up the top score for...
KUTV
'In town to steal as much as they could': St. George police arrest 2 on attempted burglary
ST. GEORGE (KUTV) — Two individuals visiting from California were arrested Thursday after police said they were witnessed on surveillance footage attempting to break in to a St. George business. Representatives of the St. George Police Department reported that an officer was driving by a local business when he...
890kdxu.com
Time To Give Southern Utah’s Refs A Break
Years ago I used to referee basketball and softball. I had taken an "Officiating Basketball" class in college -- it was a real class and was actually pretty tough. The tests were killer. But as part of that class, all students were required to referee a certain number of games,...
suunews.net
SUU men’s basketball unleashes huge second half, downs Wolverines at home
The Southern Utah University men’s basketball team beat the visiting Utah Valley University Wolverines 79-67 in a huge Western Athletic Conference win. With the victory, the Thunderbirds improve to 15-7 on the season and 7-2 in WAC play. First half. Early on in the first half, it was a...
Comments / 0