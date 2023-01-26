ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SUU dance student showcases her work with “Divine”

Southern Utah University student Addison Cox will present her performance “Divine” on January 28 in the Hunter Conference Center’s Great Hall at 7:15 p.m. Due to the immersive nature of the event, the doors will close at 7:30 p.m. to not interfere with the flow of performance. There is also limited seating, so those who want to see the performance should arrive early in order to secure a spot. Tickets will only be available to purchase at the door and are not free to students.
CEDAR CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

SHOCKING: Southern Utah’s FIRST EVER “Gentleman’s Club!”

St. George has been a city for 161 years now, and NEVER BEFORE has there ever been a "Gentleman's Club" or "Strip Club." UNTIL NOW!. Multi-Millionaire, Jerry Atrick, of Palm Springs, California is bringing a unique nightlife experience to St. George: a 55+up Gentleman's Club/Strip Club: Droopyz. Now, the club...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
890kdxu.com

Gallery: St George, Utah Is Showing Off After Record Rain And Snowfall

With record rain and snowfall this January, the southern Utah landscapes are all clean and ready to be explored and photographed. Southern Utah does its fair share of showing off in the summer with all of the outdoor activities it has to offer. Plenty of bike paths, hiking trails, reservoirs and mountains to climb or rappel. But there is something else southern Utah has to offer. Mild temps and gorgeous views in the winter. It's something the snowbirds have know for years.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
suunews.net

SUU gymnastics looks to stay hot in Boise

The Southern Utah University gymnastics team will travel to Boise State University to compete against another Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference rival. Of four teams in the MRGC, Southern Utah is first in the standings and Boise State is fourth. With SUU’s Caitlyn and Kaylee Kho having their younger sister Sydney...
CEDAR CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

NEW FREEWAY EXIT IN SOUTHERN UTAH!

IT'S COMING! It's been years in the works, but it's finally about to begin construction on the New I-15 "Exit 11" on Main Street in Washington. When announced, the public in Washington was LESS THAN THRILLED about the new Exit 11 headed their way. I can understand why, too. It's VERY CLOSE to homes. It's almost SMACK-DAB right in the middle of a neighborhood.
WASHINGTON, UT
suunews.net

SUU women’s basketball makes it 8-0 in WAC play

The Southern Utah University Thunderbirds continued Western Athletic Conference play with a 63-60 win on the road against the Grand Canyon University Antelopes on Wednesday, Jan. 25. In their following game, SUU won 55-48 at home on Saturday, Jan. 28, against the Tarleton State University Texans. Versus Grand Canyon. Southern...
CEDAR CITY, UT
suunews.net

Flippin’ Birds top Broncos, stay No. 1 in MRGC

In a conference matchup between Southern Utah University and Boise State University on Jan. 27, SUU came out on top, 196.275-195.700. Southern Utah remains at the top of the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference standings, and Boise State stays at the bottom. Vault. Kayla Pardue put up the top score for...
CEDAR CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

Time To Give Southern Utah’s Refs A Break

Years ago I used to referee basketball and softball. I had taken an "Officiating Basketball" class in college -- it was a real class and was actually pretty tough. The tests were killer. But as part of that class, all students were required to referee a certain number of games,...
