Without its head coach present on the sideline, the No. 17 Stony Brook club hockey team was swept by one of the nation’s best teams. On Jan. 21, the Seawolves (15-7-1, 6-2-0 ESCHL) traveled to Michigan for a weekend set against the No. 2 Adrian Bulldogs. The team was without head coach Chris Garofalo, who could not travel with the team due to an illness. His absence showed right away, as Stony Brook was destroyed 15-0 on Saturday to kick off the series. Sunday afternoon was more competitive, but the team still lost 4-3 in overtime.

STONY BROOK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO