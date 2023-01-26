ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sbstatesman.com

Stony Brook men’s basketball splits eventful weekend down south

The Stony Brook men’s basketball team had a wild ride down in Virginia, but the rest of its season is now in jeopardy. During their weekend stay in Virginia, the Seawolves (8-14, 4-5 CAA) split a pair of games: one against the William & Mary Tribe and one against the Hampton Pirates.
STONY BROOK, NY
sbstatesman.com

No. 17 Stony Brook club hockey suffers two hard defeats at No. 2 Adrian

Without its head coach present on the sideline, the No. 17 Stony Brook club hockey team was swept by one of the nation’s best teams. On Jan. 21, the Seawolves (15-7-1, 6-2-0 ESCHL) traveled to Michigan for a weekend set against the No. 2 Adrian Bulldogs. The team was without head coach Chris Garofalo, who could not travel with the team due to an illness. His absence showed right away, as Stony Brook was destroyed 15-0 on Saturday to kick off the series. Sunday afternoon was more competitive, but the team still lost 4-3 in overtime.
STONY BROOK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy