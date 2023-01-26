Three people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting on Jan. 28 at a residence in the 2700 block of Ellison Drive in the Beverly Crest neighborhood. The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the shooting at the home, which they believe was being used as a short-term rental. Police received calls about shots fired around 2:30 a.m. and found seven gunshot victims. The three deceased victims were found inside a vehicle outside the residence, police said.

