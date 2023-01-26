ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

The Hollywood Reporter

West Hollywood’s Haute Cannabis Hangouts

West Hollywood has become a nexus for high-end weed shops thanks partly to a welcoming city government. Here are three of the city’s top pot spots, including the only two consumption lounges in the L.A. area: THE ARTIST TREE A cannabis retail, delivery service, art gallery and smoking lounge, The Artist Tree offers edible dining and other consumption events, wellness classes, as well as live music and art experiences. “Budtenders” are on site to help guests select the best products for their needs. 8625 Santa Monica Blvd., theartisttree.comMore from The Hollywood ReporterExercising While Stoned: I Tried a Cannabis Workout ClassWoody Harrelson...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

SMa.r.t Column: Widespread Issues Put Santa Monica in Danger

Following are 5 issues which, along with homelessness and crime, should take priority over all else in our city’s immediate future:. 1. Paramount is our city’s economic uncertainty! Historically, our city has been wealthy and looked upon with esteem. But sadly, this may significantly change after letting a volunteer with the city’s parks program – a pedophile – run loose for 20 years with the city being sued by the families involved! Santa Monica is in the process of paying $100 million dollars to date for the lawsuits already settled and is staring directly at another $100-200 million for the remaining lawsuits.
SANTA MONICA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Henry Mayo CEO, President Roger Seaver Retires

Longtime President and CEO of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Roger Seaver has retired from his position after having announced his retirement last year.  Henry Mayo commemorated Seaver with a Facebook post on Saturday declaring him a “healthcare hero.” “Roger has provided tremendous leadership and guidance for our hospital and contributed greatly to healthcare in the ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
shelterforce.org

Bordering Towns in LA County Clash Over Their Homeless Policies

In mid-December, Karen Bass was sworn in as mayor in Los Angeles, the first woman mayor in city history. Leaders across the region were quick to express support when Bass declared a state of emergency related to homelessness and launched the Inside Safe program, with the intention of moving people off the street and into temporary housing in city-leased properties. These actions, taken during the new mayor’s first week in office, signaled her intention to ensure a path to housing for the unhoused. In LA County, nearly 70,000 people experience homelessness.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Next level pizza at West Hollywood's Crustica

A new West Hollywood pizza place wants us to roll it and venture out with apples and cinnamon and really go for it with a $3,500 gold-flaked pizza.Crustica, on Santa Monica Boulevard lays out the foundation for all its pizzas, basic and fancy, with ultra-thin crust, making them low calorie and easy to roll. "New York folds it, Los Angeles rolls it," that's their slogan.Bridget Baskin of Crustica said the spicy pepperoni is the most popular, but if you want your money to go to a good cause, the $3,500 pizza would be the choice. It's called "The One," and is topped with Italian truffles and 24K gold flakes. It's L.A.'s most expensive pizza, with $3,000 from each donated to Children's Hospital Los Angeles for pediatric cancer research.Crustica serves traditional pizzas like Margherita and spicy pepperoni, some modern selections like Hawaiian and gourmet mushroom, desert pizzas and "The One."For more information, visit: eatcrustica.com
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
lastandardnewspaper.com

Crenshaw Crossing between Obama Blvd. and Exposition Blvd.

Crenshaw Crossing looks to be more than just another high-rise apartment building that is placed along a Los Angeles Metro stop. This project aims to be a community hub where locals can shop, eat outdoors, and attend community gatherings. This project will have 401 rental apartment units with the goal...
LOS ANGELES, CA
easyreadernews.com

Restaurant royalty asks HB to keep outdoor dining

Hennessey’s Tavern’s Paul Hennessey; Sharkeez’s, and Palmilla’s Ron Newman; Brews Hall’s partners Mike Zislis, and Adam Goldberg; and Patrick Molloy’s Fiona Fleming were among the Pier Plaza restaurant owners who addressed the Hermosa Beach City Council Tuesday night. Their concern was potential rent increases on the Plaza dining patios that encroach on city property.
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
Eater

Long Beach’s New Dive Bar Hangout Embraces Thrift Store Chic

Gianna Johns and Daniel Flores had long wanted a place in Long Beach. The soon-to-be-married pair have spent many formative years here, in Flores’s hometown, with Johns crafting her own memories of family time spent in Belmont Shore. Now, quietly, they’ve made their dream come true, opening Baby Gee (a nickname for Gianna) in the former Red Room bar on bustling Fourth Street. The journey has been a long one, with plenty of DIY construction and paperwork headaches — but before all that, Flores and Johns had to figure out what Baby Gee would even be.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

1 arrested for felony vandalism during LA protest of death of Tyre Nicholas

About 50 demonstrators protesting the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police left some eight businesses vandalized across Los Angeles Sunday evening, says Los Angeles police. One person was arrested for suspicion of felony vandalism and was in possession of spray paint and a glass-breaking tool.Demonstrators have been out in Los Angeles all weekend. Demonstrators began to gather about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Vine Street, near Sunset Boulevard, walking in the street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.About 8:15 p.m. Ezequiel Riesgo, 22, dressed in all-black clothing with a gray backpack, allegedly used a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
luxesource.com

This Iconic Art Deco Hotel In Santa Monica Is Open For Business

January 2023 sees the reopening of The Georgian in Santa Monica, just in time for its 90th anniversary. The renovation was spearheaded by owners Jon Blanchard and Nicolo Rusconi of Blvd Hospitality, and design firm Fettle. The hotel’s 56 rooms and 28 suites were refreshed, as were the famous front terrace, dining room and bar. New public spaces include the Library, Writer’s Room and Gallery, which will showcase international artists.
SANTA MONICA, CA
santaclaritamagazine.com

Santa Clarita Restaurant Week 2023 Presented by feedSCV

Santa Clarita’s Restaurant Week is here! Local charity feedSCV presents an exciting week of dining experiences at SCV restaurants February 5-10, 2023. During the event, patrons can visit locally owned, participating venues to enjoy all new dishes or showcased customer favorites on specialty menus. There will also be fun events and prize opportunities sponsored by local businesses such as The Paseo Club.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
wjtn.com

6th mass shooting in 13 days rocks California

(LOS ANGELES) -- At least three people were killed and four injured in the second mass shooting to erupt in Los Angeles County in eight days -- the sixth in California this month, according to police. The latest shooting occurred Saturday in the upscale Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los Angeles,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

CA Attorney General affirms Compton City Council appointment

COMPTON, Calif. – CA Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued an opinion on the appointment of a member of the Compton City Council on Jan. 26 after it was challenged by a resident. Long-time Compton resident Lynn Boone sought the right to sue over the appointment of District 1...
COMPTON, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Phase 1 of LA County’s $54 Million Economic Opportunity Grant Program Now Open for Microbusinesses

The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) has announced the launch of the first phase of the Economic Opportunity Grant (EOG) program for small and microbusinesses, and non-profit agencies in LA County. EOG will award more than $54 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds across 6,800 grants in a phased rollout to regions and organizations adversely affected by COVID-19.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

