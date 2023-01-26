Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
FINAL FORECAST: Arctic Originated Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Sunday and into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.Sherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
Inglewood homeless count numbers appear to be skewed2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
The Oldest House In CaliforniaTonicmudLos Angeles, CA
West Hollywood’s Haute Cannabis Hangouts
West Hollywood has become a nexus for high-end weed shops thanks partly to a welcoming city government. Here are three of the city’s top pot spots, including the only two consumption lounges in the L.A. area: THE ARTIST TREE A cannabis retail, delivery service, art gallery and smoking lounge, The Artist Tree offers edible dining and other consumption events, wellness classes, as well as live music and art experiences. “Budtenders” are on site to help guests select the best products for their needs. 8625 Santa Monica Blvd., theartisttree.comMore from The Hollywood ReporterExercising While Stoned: I Tried a Cannabis Workout ClassWoody Harrelson...
Santa Monica Mirror
SMa.r.t Column: Widespread Issues Put Santa Monica in Danger
Following are 5 issues which, along with homelessness and crime, should take priority over all else in our city’s immediate future:. 1. Paramount is our city’s economic uncertainty! Historically, our city has been wealthy and looked upon with esteem. But sadly, this may significantly change after letting a volunteer with the city’s parks program – a pedophile – run loose for 20 years with the city being sued by the families involved! Santa Monica is in the process of paying $100 million dollars to date for the lawsuits already settled and is staring directly at another $100-200 million for the remaining lawsuits.
Former Pasadena Symphony Music Director Sues for Religious Discrimination
A former music director for the Pasadena Symphony Association who is member of Church of Christ, Scientist, is suing the association, alleging he was wrongfully stripped of his job in 2021 for seeking a religious and medical exemption to its mandatory coronavirus vaccination policy
Henry Mayo CEO, President Roger Seaver Retires
Longtime President and CEO of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Roger Seaver has retired from his position after having announced his retirement last year. Henry Mayo commemorated Seaver with a Facebook post on Saturday declaring him a “healthcare hero.” “Roger has provided tremendous leadership and guidance for our hospital and contributed greatly to healthcare in the ...
shelterforce.org
Bordering Towns in LA County Clash Over Their Homeless Policies
In mid-December, Karen Bass was sworn in as mayor in Los Angeles, the first woman mayor in city history. Leaders across the region were quick to express support when Bass declared a state of emergency related to homelessness and launched the Inside Safe program, with the intention of moving people off the street and into temporary housing in city-leased properties. These actions, taken during the new mayor’s first week in office, signaled her intention to ensure a path to housing for the unhoused. In LA County, nearly 70,000 people experience homelessness.
Next level pizza at West Hollywood's Crustica
A new West Hollywood pizza place wants us to roll it and venture out with apples and cinnamon and really go for it with a $3,500 gold-flaked pizza.Crustica, on Santa Monica Boulevard lays out the foundation for all its pizzas, basic and fancy, with ultra-thin crust, making them low calorie and easy to roll. "New York folds it, Los Angeles rolls it," that's their slogan.Bridget Baskin of Crustica said the spicy pepperoni is the most popular, but if you want your money to go to a good cause, the $3,500 pizza would be the choice. It's called "The One," and is topped with Italian truffles and 24K gold flakes. It's L.A.'s most expensive pizza, with $3,000 from each donated to Children's Hospital Los Angeles for pediatric cancer research.Crustica serves traditional pizzas like Margherita and spicy pepperoni, some modern selections like Hawaiian and gourmet mushroom, desert pizzas and "The One."For more information, visit: eatcrustica.com
lastandardnewspaper.com
Crenshaw Crossing between Obama Blvd. and Exposition Blvd.
Crenshaw Crossing looks to be more than just another high-rise apartment building that is placed along a Los Angeles Metro stop. This project aims to be a community hub where locals can shop, eat outdoors, and attend community gatherings. This project will have 401 rental apartment units with the goal...
Local artist honors Monterey Park victims
An illustrator is using his talent to shed light on those who were killed in the Monterey Park mass shooting. Jonathan Chang, who grew up in San Gabriel Valley, told KNX News the tragedy hit close to him.
easyreadernews.com
Restaurant royalty asks HB to keep outdoor dining
Hennessey’s Tavern’s Paul Hennessey; Sharkeez’s, and Palmilla’s Ron Newman; Brews Hall’s partners Mike Zislis, and Adam Goldberg; and Patrick Molloy’s Fiona Fleming were among the Pier Plaza restaurant owners who addressed the Hermosa Beach City Council Tuesday night. Their concern was potential rent increases on the Plaza dining patios that encroach on city property.
Rep. Judy Chu discusses Monterey Park shooting and gun reform
(Inside California Politics) — Congresswoman Judy Chu, D-Monterey Park, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the Lunar New Year mass shooting in that city. Rep. Chu, who lives in Monterey Park and is a former mayor of the city, also discusses the changes she would like to see to help prevent shooting […]
Eater
Long Beach’s New Dive Bar Hangout Embraces Thrift Store Chic
Gianna Johns and Daniel Flores had long wanted a place in Long Beach. The soon-to-be-married pair have spent many formative years here, in Flores’s hometown, with Johns crafting her own memories of family time spent in Belmont Shore. Now, quietly, they’ve made their dream come true, opening Baby Gee (a nickname for Gianna) in the former Red Room bar on bustling Fourth Street. The journey has been a long one, with plenty of DIY construction and paperwork headaches — but before all that, Flores and Johns had to figure out what Baby Gee would even be.
1 arrested for felony vandalism during LA protest of death of Tyre Nicholas
About 50 demonstrators protesting the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police left some eight businesses vandalized across Los Angeles Sunday evening, says Los Angeles police. One person was arrested for suspicion of felony vandalism and was in possession of spray paint and a glass-breaking tool.Demonstrators have been out in Los Angeles all weekend. Demonstrators began to gather about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Vine Street, near Sunset Boulevard, walking in the street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.About 8:15 p.m. Ezequiel Riesgo, 22, dressed in all-black clothing with a gray backpack, allegedly used a...
beverlyhillscourier.com
Beverly Hills City Council Addresses Cheval Blanc Petitions, Parking Permits and Power Outages
The Beverly Hills City Council discussed a wide range of issues at its Regular Meeting on Jan. 24. The agenda included concerns about the new permit by plate system introduced by the Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD); petitions to reconsider the Cheval Blanc Beverly Hills hotel project and persistent power outages.
Two New Eating Establishments Coming to LA’s Natural History Museum
The minds behind Post & Beam and South LA Cafe will bring two new concepts to the museum in 2023 and 2024
luxesource.com
This Iconic Art Deco Hotel In Santa Monica Is Open For Business
January 2023 sees the reopening of The Georgian in Santa Monica, just in time for its 90th anniversary. The renovation was spearheaded by owners Jon Blanchard and Nicolo Rusconi of Blvd Hospitality, and design firm Fettle. The hotel’s 56 rooms and 28 suites were refreshed, as were the famous front terrace, dining room and bar. New public spaces include the Library, Writer’s Room and Gallery, which will showcase international artists.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Santa Clarita Restaurant Week 2023 Presented by feedSCV
Santa Clarita’s Restaurant Week is here! Local charity feedSCV presents an exciting week of dining experiences at SCV restaurants February 5-10, 2023. During the event, patrons can visit locally owned, participating venues to enjoy all new dishes or showcased customer favorites on specialty menus. There will also be fun events and prize opportunities sponsored by local businesses such as The Paseo Club.
California Restaurant Named 'Best In America'
Yelp put together a list of the top 100 restaurants of 2023.
wjtn.com
6th mass shooting in 13 days rocks California
(LOS ANGELES) -- At least three people were killed and four injured in the second mass shooting to erupt in Los Angeles County in eight days -- the sixth in California this month, according to police. The latest shooting occurred Saturday in the upscale Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los Angeles,...
2urbangirls.com
CA Attorney General affirms Compton City Council appointment
COMPTON, Calif. – CA Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued an opinion on the appointment of a member of the Compton City Council on Jan. 26 after it was challenged by a resident. Long-time Compton resident Lynn Boone sought the right to sue over the appointment of District 1...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Phase 1 of LA County’s $54 Million Economic Opportunity Grant Program Now Open for Microbusinesses
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) has announced the launch of the first phase of the Economic Opportunity Grant (EOG) program for small and microbusinesses, and non-profit agencies in LA County. EOG will award more than $54 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds across 6,800 grants in a phased rollout to regions and organizations adversely affected by COVID-19.
