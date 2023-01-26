Read full article on original website
The Tragic Death of Dino Martin, Jr., Son of Dean Martin
Dino Martin, the son of legendary crooner Dean Martin, was a multi-talented performer just like his father. But his life was cut much too short, long before his famous dad passed away.
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
A Guide to Ray Romano’s Family: Meet His Wife, Brothers and 4 Children
Doting dad on and off the screen! Ray Romano is best known for his role on Everybody Loves Raymond but most fans don’t know that the sitcom took inspiration from the comedian’s real-life family. The standup comedian was born in 1957 to Luciana and Albert Romano. Ray has two siblings, brothers Richard and Robert, who […]
Anne Hathaway hits the red carpet with snatched cheeks and jaw
Anne Hathaway looked quite fresh faced recently at the Sundance Film Festival and at Paris fashion week. But it might not just be the mountain air or good croissants that made her glow. The 40-year-old Oscar winner looked noticeably youthful — her skin glowing and face chiseled — on the film festival’s red carpets and at the Valentino show, leading people to speculate about cosmetic procedures. “Her skin looks very bright and beautiful,” Dr. Jaimie Glick, a board certified dermatologist in the Flatiron District, told The Post. Glick noted that Hathaway’s glabellar lines — the vertical lines between the brows —...
Lady Gaga Goes Makeup-Free In Glowing Selfie As She Celebrates Oscar Nomination
Mother Monster, AKA Lady Gaga, 36, broke her two-month-long Instagram hiatus with a stunning makeup-free selfie on Wednesday in celebration of her fourth Oscar nomination! “Thank you so much to the Academy for nominating my song ‘Hold My Hand’ for an Oscar this year!”, her caption began. “Writing this song for the film Top Gun: Maverick was a deep and powerful experience that I will never forget. So grateful for the magic of music and cinema. Love you my co-writer @bloodpop I’m on set filming now big love to little monsters.”
Harry Styles splits pants onstage in front of first celeb crush Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston attended a Harry Styles concert on Thursday — and witnessed a wardrobe malfunction. While the former One Direction member sang “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” to his Inglewood, Calif., audience, he dropped to his knees and split his pants. After making a shocked face at the crowd, the singer, 28, covered the tear with his hands and good-naturedly rolled his eyes at his bandmates. Styles finished out the performance with a towel hiding the rip. Aniston was far from the only A-list audience member, with Kylie Jenner, Trevor Noah and Ellen DeGeneres also in attendance. However, Twitter users were quick to poke fun...
Julia Fox Shows Off Her NYC Apartment Complete with a Playroom, Plants and a 'Small Mouse Problem'
"Personally, I just don't like excessive displays of wealth," she said of her space's modest style Julia Fox is getting real about city living. On Wednesday, the model and actress, 32, gave her 1.6 million TikTok followers a peek into her New York City apartment, revealing some full-of-character rooms and admitting her home has a "little" mice issue. "Come with me on a very underwhelming apartment tour! also to clarify I have only ONE mouse and he's cute 🥰," she wrote in the caption. The impromptu video reflected Fox's candid personality. "I...
TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney Debuts Results From Facial Feminization Surgery
A major moment! TikTok star and influencer Dylan Mulvaney debuted her new look after undergoing facial feminization surgery in late 2022. "Facial feminization part 1," Dylan, 26, captioned her post via Instagram on Friday, January 27, along with a check mark emoji. Of course, it didn't take long for fans to start flooding the comments...
Adam Levine Is A Doting Dad With Daughter Gio Grace, 4, As He Runs Errands In LA: Photos
Adam Levine, 43, looked content and happy during a recent outing with his daughter Gio Grace, 4. The singer rocked a black long-sleeved graphic shirt with a white text, ripped light blue jeans, and dark purple sneakers as he held the adorable little girl’s hand and smiled. He also wore an orange and white 7-Eleven baseball cap.
Gown belonging to Princess Diana smashes record, fetching over $600K at auction
A purple velvet dress previously belonging to Princess Diana became the most expensive of her gowns to sell at auction Friday when it sold for more than $600,000.
Brad Pitt Rocks Bright Orange Coat Alongside Co-Star George Clooney On Set Of Their New Movie
Dynamic duo Brad Pitt, 59, and George Clooney, 61, were spotted on the set of their upcoming Apple movie Wolves in NYC once more on Jan. 26. For the evening of the shooting, the blonde Hollywood hunk rocked a bright-orange puffer coat to stay warm throughout the night. He completed the look with a pair of multi-colored pants, white Vans, a green beanie, and a red tote bag. George, for his part, opted for less eye-popping colors with a black coat, blue jeans, and white sneakers. The Ocean’s Eleven co-stars notably twinned with some grey scruff on their faces as well!
Ariana Grande’s Shoulder Length Chocolate Brown Fringe Is a Love Song to 2023
We know that the classic ponytail in many forms and variations will always be Ariana Grande‘s go-to hairstyle. But, when there’s a chance for us to see her sporting a different look, we’ll stan to the fullest extent — which is precisely what was done when we peeped her with a chic beehived shoulder-length fringe.
