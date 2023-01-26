Jennifer Aniston attended a Harry Styles concert on Thursday — and witnessed a wardrobe malfunction. While the former One Direction member sang “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” to his Inglewood, Calif., audience, he dropped to his knees and split his pants. After making a shocked face at the crowd, the singer, 28, covered the tear with his hands and good-naturedly rolled his eyes at his bandmates. Styles finished out the performance with a towel hiding the rip. Aniston was far from the only A-list audience member, with Kylie Jenner, Trevor Noah and Ellen DeGeneres also in attendance. However, Twitter users were quick to poke fun...

INGLEWOOD, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO