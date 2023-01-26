Read full article on original website
Futurism
Two Large Chunks of Space Debris Just Almost Collided in an Epic Disaster
Oof — that was a close one. An old Soviet-era rocket body almost collided with an errant military satellite last week, according to private satellite tracking company LeoLabs, narrowly avoiding a huge orbital disaster. A collision between large pieces of space debris could result in a massive cloud of...
Largest Publisher of Scientific Journals Slaps Down on Scientists Listing ChatGPT as Coauthor
As some publishers are publicly — or secretly – moving to incorporate AI into their written work, others are drawing lines in the sand. Among the latter group is Springer Nature, arguably the world's foremost scientific journal publisher. Speaking to The Verge, the world's largest scientific publishing house announced a decision to outlaw listing ChatGPT and other Large Language Models (LLMs) as coauthors on scientific studies — a question that the scientific community has been locking horns over for weeks now.
James Webb Discovers Coldest Ice in Known Universe, Harboring Molecules Essential For Life
The James Webb Space Telescope, which at this point can safely be described as an inveterate record breaker, has spotted yet another superlative cosmic curiosity: the coldest ice in the known universe. According to a new study published in the journal Nature Astronomy, that interstellar ice got as cold as...
NASA's Mars Rover Perseverance Just Dropped Off Its Last Sample
After almost two years of roaming the surface of the Red Planet, NASA's Mars Perseverance rover has officially dropped off the tenth and final Martian soil sample on the surface of the Red Planet. That means there are ten samples ready for pickup on the surface, in addition to the...
Test Suggests Ion Thrusters Could Power Crewed Interplanetary Missions
A form of electric propulsion known as Hall thrusters — a type of ion thruster — may actually pack more bang for the buck than expected. Hall thrusters have conventionally been used to adjust the orbit of satellites. But according to a new study, they could also be scaled up for interplanetary commutes like a crewed mission to Mars, something that was considered unlikely until now.
