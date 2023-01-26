ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
patriot
3d ago

More people in the private sector insurance the better the cost get. Welcome to reality where people in the Private sector pay through the A for government employees.

rique M
4d ago

stop being crybabies. if u don't like what the company is doing, then man up and get a new job. no one wants to do anything, they want everything handed to them.

Rich Kanka
4d ago

We all knew this was coming, 2 years ago BCBS of New Jersey threw the State a ridiculously low Premium to get everyone to sign up. Two years down the road NJ is hosing everyone with a 20% rate increase. Many Towns switched to the Health Benefits Plan and now they're going to start bailing out and going Private. The State of NJ should stay out of the Healthcare Business, why they have been trying to run a Pension Fund for years, yup they ran it into the ground. 39% Funded Pension Fund is another failure by NJ.

NJ Spotlight

Op-Ed: Newark school board must review superintendent’s contract

The board has very little time to turn this situation around and give the community a say. Newark’s public education system is once again in crisis. Last week, it was discovered that the Newark Board of Education might have silently allowed Superintendent Roger León’s contract to be renewed for an additional five-year term, without as much as a discussion in a public meeting, much less an actual vote by the nine-member group. Most concerning and immediate, it appears that under state law, the board has only until Jan. 31 to turn this situation around and give the community a say.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

School district offering $7,500 signing bonuses hired 149 teachers in 4 months

The Paterson public school district has hired 149 teachers since authorizing $7,500 signing bonuses to new hires last fall, officials said. However, school officials still need to fill a high number of staffing vacancies in New Jersey’s third-largest city, days after the district reached a tentative, 5-year contract agreement with the Paterson teachers’ union.
PATERSON, NJ
Morristown Minute

New Jersey SNAP Benefits Undergo Changes in March 2023: Here's What You Need to Know

February 2023 is the last month households enrolled in the NJ Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive emergency SNAP benefits. New Jersey Supplement Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients are set to receive a change in their monthly benefits as the emergency support provided by the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic is set to expire in February 2023.
TAPinto.net

Infamous Wind Turbine May Have to Be Moved, Davis Tells TAPinto

BAYONNE, NJ - Bayonne's malfunctioning wind turbine meant to provide power to the city’s sewer operations may be located in the wrong place and may have to be moved, Mayor Jimmy Davis said. The turbine, which has barely functioned since its installation in 2012 has other serious problems including the fact that no one locally has the ability to turn it on or off, even during those rare moments when it functions. “We don’t have access to the switch,” Davis said, calling the nearly 400-foot-high turbine Bayonne’s own “white elephant,” meaning that it is useless. Davis said he has consulted with experts from...
BAYONNE, NJ
njbmagazine.com

University Hospital Introduces $1.8B Facility Master Plan Draft

The leadership of Newark-based University Hospital (UH) presented a preliminary draft of a new $1.8 billion Facility Master Plan during the regular meeting of the board of directors. The meeting also acknowledged the service of interim President and CEO Mary K. E. Maples, who turned over control of the hospital to incoming President and CEO Ed Jimenez today.
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

South Orange and Maplewood Police Chiefs Advise of Increased Security for Jewish Houses of Worship

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ – As many are aware, about 3am this morning, there was an act of Antisemitism in Bloomfield. An unknown male, wearing a facemask went up to the front door of Temple Ner Tamid and lit a glass bottle that was filled with a flammable liquid and something coming out of the top. The person lit the wick and threw the bottle at the front door. Fortunately, no damage was done as the bottle described as a Molotov cocktail did not ignite. He then took off down the driveway. Here in SOMA the Police Departments of both...
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
PIX11

Wi-Fi service comes to an end on NYC buses: MTA

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The bus system in New York City is now a little less connected. The MTA turned off free Wi-Fi on buses on Jan. 14, an agency spokesperson confirmed Sunday. Wi-Fi had been available on about 75 percent of the agency’s fleet. The transit agency cut off the Wi-Fi because of low-usage […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
