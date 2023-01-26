ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shockers Snag Eight Event Wins on Day Two of Herm Wilson

WICHITA – The Wichita State track and field team collected eight event wins on day two of the Herm Wilson Invitational. Maria Romero highlighted the Saturday performances, running the seventh-fastest 1,000 meters in school history and winning the event with a time of 2:57.28. "Today was just a test...
Shockers Sprint Past ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. -- Wichita State's first game in four years at Minges Coliseum felt just like old times. The Shockers built up a 21-point halftime lead and rolled to an 85-72 victory Sunday afternoon over host East Carolina. Craig Porter Jr. posted team-highs 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists...
WSU Athletics Signs with Taymar Sales U.

Wichita, Kansas (January 31, 2023) – Wichita State Athletics and Taymar Sales U. have announced a new multi-year agreement for the company to manage ticket sales and service. "Shocker Athletics eagerly anticipates this critically important partnership with Taymar Sales U," said Wichita State Director of Athletics Kevin Saal. "Through...
Shockers Close Out Drake, 5-2

The Wichita State women's tennis team put away Drake, 5-2, Saturday afternoon in a closely-contested dual match at the Wichita Country Club. Doubles came down to a tiebreaker and four of the six singles matches went the distance. The No. 1 doubles tandem of Lingwei Kong and Natsumiu Kurahashi prevailed...
