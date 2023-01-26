The Wichita State women's tennis team put away Drake, 5-2, Saturday afternoon in a closely-contested dual match at the Wichita Country Club. Doubles came down to a tiebreaker and four of the six singles matches went the distance. The No. 1 doubles tandem of Lingwei Kong and Natsumiu Kurahashi prevailed...

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO