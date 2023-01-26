Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLRE) where we have detected an approximate $125.6 million dollar outflow -- that's a 2.3% decrease week over week (from 134,550,000 to 131,400,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLRE, in trading today Prologis Inc (Symbol: PLD) is up about 0.6%, American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT) is up about 1.2%, and Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX) is higher by about 1.1%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLRE Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLRE, versus its 200 day moving average:

3 HOURS AGO