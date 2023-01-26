Read full article on original website
Why Timken (TKR) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
Wall Street Analysts See Valero Energy (VLO) as a Buy: Should You Invest?
When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Let's take a look at what these Wall Street heavyweights have to say...
Is Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Reinsurance Group (RGA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
Should You Invest in CrowdStrike (CRWD) Based on Bullish Wall Street Views?
When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Let's take a look at what these Wall Street heavyweights have to say...
Twitter Prepping For Payments, Could Include Bitcoin And Crypto: FT
Twitter is prepping for payments, and bitcoin might be in the mix. According to a Financial Times report, Elon is open to adding BTC and crypto to its Twitter payments vision. While the “super app” vision would prioritize fiat, its future will likely include the alternative payment method.
XLRE, PLD, AMT, EQIX: ETF Outflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLRE) where we have detected an approximate $125.6 million dollar outflow -- that's a 2.3% decrease week over week (from 134,550,000 to 131,400,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLRE, in trading today Prologis Inc (Symbol: PLD) is up about 0.6%, American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT) is up about 1.2%, and Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX) is higher by about 1.1%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLRE Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLRE, versus its 200 day moving average:
Intel Corporation (INTC) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Intel (INTC) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this world's largest chipmaker have returned +5.8%, compared to...
US STOCKS-Wall St buoyed by easing inflation concerns ahead of Fed decision
For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. McDonald's warns on short-term inflation pressures. GM up on robust forecast, Caterpillar hit by lower Q4 profit. Indexes up: Nasdaq 0.48%, S&P 0.33%, Dow 0.07%. Updates prices to open,...
Should Value Investors Buy Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Should Value Investors Buy SK Telecom Co. (SKM) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
Is Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Deckers (DECK) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Wall Street Analysts See Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) as a Buy: Should You Invest?
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage...
AUY vs. AGI: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors interested in Mining - Gold stocks are likely familiar with Yamana Gold (AUY) and Alamos Gold (AGI). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we...
Is Minerals Technologies (MTX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, value investing is easily one of the...
Is Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) This Year?
The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Dynagas LNG (DLNG) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.
Are Investors Undervaluing Gerdau (GGB) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, value investing is easily one of the...
Down -34.59% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why You Should You Buy the Dip in atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI)
Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) has been on a downward spiral lately with significant selling pressure. After declining 34.6% over the past four weeks, the stock looks well positioned for a trend reversal as it is now in oversold territory and there is strong agreement among Wall Street analysts that the company will report better earnings than they predicted earlier.
Is Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
Stock Market News for Jan 31, 2023
Wall Street closed sharply lower on Monday, dragged down by tech and energy stocks. Trade was laced with caution as investors braced for a busy earnings week and prepared for yet another rate hike by the Fed in its February meet. All three major indexes ended in the red. How...
