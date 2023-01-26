Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
McDonald's Sales, Profit Top Estimates as Inflation Persists
(Reuters) -Higher menu prices and customer visits boosted McDonald's Corp quarterly profit and sales above Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, but shares fell when the burger chain warned inflation will weigh on margins in 2023. Shares of the burger chain fell about 2.6% to $263.84 in U.S. trading, after gaining...
UPS Beats Quarterly Profit Target, Poised for 'Cloudy' 2023
(Reuters) -United Parcel Service Inc on Tuesday said it would shelter 2023 profits from expected revenue declines as decades-high inflation, rising interest rates and recession fears weigh on the bellwether global transportation industry. The world's biggest parcel delivery firm beat Wall Street's profit forecast for the fourth quarter after cost...
Oil Nears 3-Week Low Then Steadies on Higher U.S. Demand, Weaker Dollar
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Oil prices were steady on Tuesday after dropping close to a three-week low, drawing support from a weakening dollar and on data showing demand for U.S. crude and petroleum products rose in November. Although the front-month Brent futures contract was down 37 cents to $84.53 a barrel...
Paxlovid Sales Forecasts May Change With Pfizer View on China
(Reuters) - Clarity from Pfizer Inc this week on whether China's relaxation of its Zero-COVID policy and the surge in infections there will lead to a spike in demand for its antiviral Paxlovid could spur analysts to alter their 2023 sales forecasts for the treatment. China was an insignificant market...
Toyota Is World's Top-Selling Automaker, Again
Japanese multinational car manufacturer, Toyota, outsold all of its competitors for the third year in a row in 2022 despite production constraints caused by COVID-19. Supply bottlenecks, chip shortages and other assorted problems caused year-on-year global sales numbers to dip 0.1%, but total sales still reached nearly as high as 10.5 million vehicles, outpacing all other car manufacturers, the company said in a statement.
With Tiny EV, City Transformer Takes Aim at Europe's Urban Markets
(Reuters) - Israeli electric vehicle (EV) startup City Transformer aims to launch production of its small urban CT-2 model in Western Europe by the end of 2024 and will soon launch a Series B funding round to raise $50 million, the company said on Monday. Chief Executive Asaf Formoza told...
Stellantis Focused on Ethanol Hybrid Vehicles in South America, Executive Says
SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Stellantis NV expects to have in place by the end of this year the technologies needed for it to develop ethanol hybrid vehicles in Brazil, the head of the carmaker in South America said on Tuesday. The initiative comes amid a broader push for sustainability in the...
Fed's Words in Focus as Markets Bet Rate Hikes Will Soon End
(Reuters) - U.S. central bankers have unambiguously telegraphed this week's policy decision: a quarter-of-a-percentage-point increase in their benchmark interest rate, the smallest since they kicked off their tightening cycle 10 months ago with one the same size. Less clear is whether they will continue to signal "ongoing increases" ahead for...
Exxon Smashes Western Oil Majors' Profits With $56 Billion in 2022
HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp posted a $56 billion net profit for 2022, the company said on Tuesday, taking home about $6.3 million per hour last year, and setting not only a company record but a historic high for the Western oil industry. Oil majors are expected to break...
High Interest Rates to Hold Back Gold's Rally: Reuters Poll
(Reuters) - Analysts and traders have significantly raised their predictions for gold prices but expect high interest rates to keep a lid on rallies, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. Gold tumbled from more than $2,000 an ounce to as low as $1,613.60 last year as rising interest rates pushed...
Campaigners Urge Bond Investors to Shun Adani Group on Green Concerns
NEW YORK (Reuters) - An advocacy group focused on the impact of debt markets on climate change called on Monday for major bond investors to shun India's Adani Group, saying a critical report by a short-seller had undermined confidence in the company's governance. U.S. firm Hindenburg Research prompted a multi-billion-dollar...
Oil Falls as Rate Hikes Loom and Russian Flows Stay Strong
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices extended losses on Monday as looming increases to interest rates by major central banks and signs of strong Russian exports offset Middle East tension over a drone attack in Iran and hopes of higher Chinese demand. Investors expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise rates by...
