The Mendocino Voice
A look at Mendocino County water: Rainfall gives “breathing room,” but only infrastructure, climate solutions can ease drought
MENDOCINO Co, CA, 1/29/23 — Even while power outages, flooding, and downed trees plagued Mendocino County during the first weeks of 2023, we could take comfort in the fact that on California’s drought-ridden soil, rain is good news. Lake Mendocino hit its highest amount of water storage in more than a decade, and our past month of precipitation is on track with or better than “normal” conditions over the past 30 years.
Fire causes $200,000 in damages to Santa Rosa home
A Santa Rosa home suffered hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages on Friday morning, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.
mendofever.com
Stolen Firearm, Female Yelling – Ukiah Police Logs 01.26.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
kymkemp.com
Desperation, Tears, and Anger as Residents of Creekside Cabins Faced With Terrible Choices
————————————————— UPDATE:. Some residents at Creekside Cabins who had been given only two days to leave the property after a sinkhole closed their driveway occupied the temporary bridge between the RV park and Highway 101 last night, counter-blocking an excavator that was moving into position to prevent access to the property. Residents of the RV park north of Willits originally had between 8:00 am Wednesday and 5:00 last night to evacuate or face misdemeanors.
kymkemp.com
Escape From Creekside Cabins Leaves Over Half the Residences Behind
Creekside Cabins residents eked out a few more hours of time to evacuate their homes and vehicles from the RV Park north of Willits after Thursday night’s occupation of the bridge over the sinkhole that opened up between the park and Highway 101 on December 30. A few residents stopped the contractor from closing the exit a little after 5 p.m. and allowed a few more occupants to escape.
KTVU FOX 2
Early morning house fire in Sebastopol kills 2
SEBASTOPOL, Calif. - A house fire in Sebastopol killed two earlier Sunday shortly before 5 a.m., officials said. Sebastopol Fire responded to a house located on Highway 116 for reports of a fire. Two people, a man and a woman, were killed after a converted carport they were sleeping in caught fire.
KTVU FOX 2
Winter is coming: Freeze warning in effect throughout Bay Area counties
A freeze warning is in effect throughout the Bay Area from Sunday night to Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Sonoma County issued a county freeze warning over the upcoming weather conditions and ask its residents to limit their outdoor time due to the increasing risks of hypothermia and frostbite. The county also asks unhoused people to seek warming shelters as soon as possible, as they are on a first-come, first-served basis.
sfstandard.com
The Dark History of the Eugenics Movement in Northern California Has Chilling Implications for Today
It’s easy to think of eugenics as something that happened far away from us, with ideals alien to our character. Yet Adolf Hitler himself studied—and was inspired by—American laws that prevented the birth of people “injurious to the racial stock.”. Eugenics—the desire to increase qualities deemed...
acwa.com
DWR Approves GSPs for Four Northern California Basins
SACRAMENTO – The Department of Water Resources (DWR) announced today the approval of groundwater sustainability plans for four groundwater basins – Napa Valley Subbasin in Napa County, as well as Santa Rosa Plain Subbasin, Petaluma Valley Basin, and Sonoma Valley Subbasin in Sonoma County. The plans approved for...
kymkemp.com
Expensive Ticket Contest Winner: Ukiah CHP Clocks Driver at 105 MPH on the Willits Bypass
The Ukiah CHP posted a photo of what they deemed as the “winner of the expensive ticket contest” in a cheeky post on the agency’s Facebook page. The post features a photo of what appears to be a red Mazda sedan pulled to the side of the road, the alleged “winner” of the contest, clocked at 105 mph on the Willits Bypass, which is a 55. 65-mph zone.
Willits News
Caltrans: Failed culvert at Creekside Cabins not state’s responsibility
A culvert that failed under heavy rains Dec. 30, blocking access to an RV park where more than 50 people live near Willits, is not the responsibility of the state, officials from Mendocino County and the California Department of Transportation reported this week. In a press release answering “Frequently Asked...
CBS San Francisco
Late night fire engulfs empty Santa Rosa commercial building
SANTA ROSA -- An empty Santa Rosa commercial building, frequented by squatters, was engulfed by a massive fire Saturday night that could be seen from a mile away.Santa Rosa fire officials said they began receiving numerous 911 calls reporting the blaze at 1235 Central Ave. at around 11:48 p.m. The first engine arrived in under four minutes and found an abandoned metal warehouse with a large amount of fire visible on the outside of the structure.A call was quickly made for additional resources. In all, 5 engines, a 1 fire investigator and 22 firefighters responded to the scene.Firefighters initially fought the fire with high flow hoses from the exterior, then once the fire was under control, they entered the warehouse to search for occupants and finish extinguishing any burning material.The fire was brought under control in 45 minutes, but crews remained on scene for two hours to extinguish hot spots.Fortunately, there were no people inside even though there was evidence that homeless individuals had been occupying the abandoned building.Due to the extent of the damage, the specific cause of the fire was unable to be determined.
ksro.com
Homeless Man Who Caught on Fire in Santa Rosa Identified
The Sonoma County Coroner has identified a man who died after catching on fire last week. Fifty-four-year-old Christopher Mardirosian was a homeless person who mainly lived on the streets of Santa Rosa. He was found dead after flames were reported behind a business last Saturday morning. Police believe Mardirosian was using a lighter to do narcotics, perhaps fentanyl, when he passed out after ingesting the drugs. Police found a flammable gel in a bag next to the man’s body, and believe that may have helped the flames spread.
ksro.com
Bay Area Gas Station Owner Given Half-Million-Dollar Fine
The owner of gas stations in Sonoma County and six other Bay Area counties must pay a half-a-million-dollar fine as part of a settlement. Alam and Faizan Corporation is accused of breaking state environmental laws. The corporation owns the Chevron gas station on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa. Prosecutors say they failed to adequately install, monitor, operate and calibrate equipment on-site designed to detect leaks in underground gas storage tanks, putting surface and groundwater at risk. The corporation is also accused of failing to comply with laws regulating hazardous waste and hazardous materials at certain stations. Finally, it allegedly failed to label fuel dispensers with the correct octane rating and price per gallon, and falsely advertised the sale of lower-octane gas as higher-octane at some stations.
CBS San Francisco
Opioid addiction tragedy drives Sebastopol couple to help others through 'Micah's Hugs'
A Sebastopol couple's fight against drug addiction is personal, and they are channeling their own family's grief into helping others avoid the same fate.Micah and Michelle Sawyer share their family's painful journey. Micah's son, Micah Jr., was hooked on heroin for years.But you wouldn't know it if you looked at his achievements. "He was an amazing person. He was captain of the football team two years in a row. He broke weightlifting records while was struggling with addiction," said Sawyer. ...
mendocinobeacon.com
Local citizen pushes County to repair popular road
MENDOCINO, CA — Heeser Drive, the north exit from Highway 1 into Mendocino Headlands State Park, lies along iconic ocean bluffs just north of Mendocino village. It is a popular route for tourists and locals alike. However, a one-mile section of Heeser Drive is riddled with potholes, some deep into the roadbed. Vehicle drivers have taken to veering off the road onto the dirt shoulder.
ksro.com
Power Outage Occurs During PG&E Public Meeting in Bennett Valley Regarding Power Outages
Residents of Santa Rosa’s Bennett Valley neighborhood are having their patience tested by PG&E. On Tuesday, a meeting organized by the utility company to discuss frequent power outages was cut short by a blackout. The 70-person crowd gathered at the Bennett Valley Grange went home after suddenly finding themselves in darkness. Power failures in the rural area have spiked in the past year, leaving more than 800 households without electricity for anywhere between a few minutes and a full day. Tuesday night’s outage impacted 845 customers and lasted less than an hour.
mendofever.com
Mendocino County Deputies De-Escalate Armed Man Using Drone Technology
The following is a post on the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page:. On 01-20-2023 at around 4:22 PM, Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the report of a man armed with a rifle in the area of the 2800 block of North State Street in Ukiah. Sheriff’s Deputies...
kymkemp.com
‘Looking for a Home’: Tenants of Creekside Cabins Forced From Land Next to Property of Bobby McGee Songwriter, Kris Kristofferson
The tenants of Creekside Cabins who have been forced from their homes after a sinkhole removed the only access to the RV Park where they rented space live next door to property owned by Kris Kristofferson, a country musician and actor, whose contributions have become canonized in the American songbook. Mendocino County residents have long known he owns land along our rugged coast near the community of Elk.
ksro.com
Three Arrested in Santa Rosa Stabbing Death Wednesday Night
A 22-year-old man has been stabbed to death after a fight in Santa Rosa. Last night, witnesses called police to the intersection of Dutton Avenue and Sebastopol Road where a fight broke out. Two males drove off in a car before police got to the scene and one was left with stab wounds and was found unresponsive. He was declared dead at a local hospital. Police found the fleeing car on the 100 block of West Barham Avenue and located three suspects inside a nearby residence. All three seemed to have targeted the victim and were arrested for murder. Two of the suspects are 17-year-old juveniles.
