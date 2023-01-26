ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Eagles Compete at West Virginia Quad

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (EMUEagles.com) - The Eastern Michigan University gymnastics team finished fourth overall at the West Virginia University Quad Sunday afternoon, Jan. 29. The Eagles earned a season-best 194.050, but placed fourth behind West Virginia (196.375), Towson University (196.025) and Iowa State University (195.825). Ella Chemotti (Canton, Mich.-Canton) posted EMU's...
Tennis Battles, Falls Just Short at Cleveland State

CLEVELAND, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) – — The Eastern Michigan University women's tennis team fell, 4-3, in a down-to-the-wire match at Cleveland State University today, Jan. 29. The action was the first of the spring slate for the Green and White. Eastern (0-1, 0-0 MAC) picked up all three of...
MBB Returns Home to Face Ohio Tuesday Night

Date Tuesday, Jan. 31 | 7 p.m. Venue Ypsilanti, Mich. | George Gervin GameAbove Center. YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – Coming off a strong performance in a road victory over the weekend, the Eastern Michigan University men's basketball team returns to its home court Tuesday, Jan. 31, when the Bobcats of Ohio University come to town for a 7 p.m. contest inside the George Gervin GameAbove Center. The Eagles (5-16, 2-6 MAC) used a 74-69 win at Miami University, Jan. 28, to snap a five-game losing streak and will look for their first back-to-back wins since December 2021 when the Bobcats (11-10, 3-5 MAC) come calling.
Eagles Secure 74-69 Road Victory at Miami

OXFORD, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) -- The Eastern Michigan University men's basketball team saw a 23-point performance from the bench on the way to a 74-69 victory against the Miami University RedHawks on the road Saturday, Jan. 28, to snap a five-game skid. Noah Farrakhan (Hillside, N.J.-The Patrick School-East Carolina) paced the Eagles with 20 points while Emoni Bates (Ypsilanti, Mich.-Ypsi Prep-Memphis) added 17 and Tyson Acuff (Detroit, Mich.-Cass Tech-Duquesne) scored 12 in the victory.
