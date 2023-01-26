Date Tuesday, Jan. 31 | 7 p.m. Venue Ypsilanti, Mich. | George Gervin GameAbove Center. YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – Coming off a strong performance in a road victory over the weekend, the Eastern Michigan University men's basketball team returns to its home court Tuesday, Jan. 31, when the Bobcats of Ohio University come to town for a 7 p.m. contest inside the George Gervin GameAbove Center. The Eagles (5-16, 2-6 MAC) used a 74-69 win at Miami University, Jan. 28, to snap a five-game losing streak and will look for their first back-to-back wins since December 2021 when the Bobcats (11-10, 3-5 MAC) come calling.

