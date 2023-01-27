ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vacant buildings being demolished in Downtown Xenia

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
XENIA — Demolition crews are flattening vacant buildings in the middle of Downtown Xenia as the city has been working on a plan to bring new business there.

News Center 7′s Gabrielle Enright says the first step was knocking down some old buildings in the area of Xenia Town Square. The old Fulmer’s is being torn down and it’s place people remember.

“I loved Fulmers,” said Linda Kratzer. “They always had good deals.”

There are a few businesses here but Enright says many buildings have been empty for years.

Seeing the empty space is hard because so many people have memories.

“I loved it,” Kratzer said. “Especially the K-Mart and the Blue Light specials.”

Some are not happy seeing the construction equipment.

“I hate to see it go because everything I feel like I knew when I was raised, is gone,” said Susan Pace.

Enright says the State of Ohio gave Greene County money to pay for this. The City of Xenia has been working with a developer on a plan for this space, more than a year.

“More than likely, this will be the site of some new town homes,” said Steve Brodsky. “Mixed use housing and restaurants. Retail property and a new hotel likely as well.”

Kratzer and others say they would still like to see a grocery store here and something for kids to do.

She told News Center 7 she understands, having something here is better than having nothing.

“To progress and grow,” she said. “Things gotta change.”

The city says the demolition will likely last about two weeks and there could be new construction in Xenia by the end of the year.

©2023 Cox Media Group

