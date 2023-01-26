Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oakland Police Searching for Missing Pontiac ManOlive BarkerPontiac, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Lake Orion Welcomes New Grocery Store MeijerBryan DijkhuizenLake Orion, MI
A Note Is Given To A Cop By A Young Boy, Who After Reading It Jumps Up From His SeatNorthville HeraldLakeland, MI
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
Related
abc12.com
Mother nature delivered just in time for Zehnder's Snowfest
Downtown Frankenmuth was packed for the annual Zehnder's Snowfest last weekend. Estimated 100,000 people visit Frankenmuth each year to witness event.
abc12.com
Beloved local greenhouse closes its doors after four-generation legacy
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - After 167 years, Keit's Greenhouse and Floral Center in Bay City is closing its doors today. The family-owned and operated business began as a celery farm well over a century-and-a-half ago and has since become a staple in the community. On its final day, Keit's...
abc12.com
Fresh blanket of snow greets Zehnder’s Snowfest in Frankenmuth
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) – Mother Nature delivered a fresh blanket of snow just in time for thousands of visitors to Zehnder’s Snowfest in Frankenmuth. The downtown area of Frankenmuth was packed with people who were taking in the fun throughout the weekend. An estimated 100,000 people attend the event each year.
abc12.com
More people seeking help for utility bills in Flint this winter
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Donna Allen says she tried to keep up on bills with her savings. But eventually, even those ran dry and she had to turn elsewhere for help. "A lot of times, I'd go in my house and it was cold," she said. 2022 was rough on...
abc12.com
DoorDash now delivering Starbucks in Mid-Michigan
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Starbucks fans in Mid-Michigan won't have to leave home for their favorite beverage anymore. DoorDash is expanding a partnership to deliver orders from Starbucks in the Flint, Saginaw, Bay City and Midland areas beginning Tuesday. DoorDash and Starbucks launched a pilot program in 2022 and they plan to expand delivery across the U.S. by March.
abc12.com
Mott Community College reopens low-cost auto service center
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Drivers who need some auto repairs again have a low-cost option available at Mott Community College. Mott's Automotive Department is reopening its student service garage to the public beginning Feb. 13. The garage closed to the public in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mott students...
abc12.com
Divers remove man's body from water near Holloway Dam
RICHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities worked through frigid temperatures to pull a man's body from the icy water near Holloway Dam on Monday evening. The body was identified as Tony Bigelow of Flint, who was last seen alive on Sunday afternoon. Genesee County Park Police Chief David Dwyer said...
abc12.com
See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
abc12.com
Flint's police chief shares reaction to video of Tyre Nichols beating
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Police Chief Terence Green said he has seen only a portion of the video that shows Memphis, Tenn., police officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Green said he found the video to be quite disturbing. "I think it gives law enforcement throughout the nation a black...
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan schools cancel Monday classes after weekend snow
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of Mid-Michigan students will get to sleep in and enjoy a three-day weekend. Several schools canceled classes for Monday after a significant snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. Many of the schools that closed by Sunday evening were located north of the Great Lakes Bay Region and in the Thumb.
abc12.com
An Alert Day continues for morning snow and poor road conditions
This weekend's winter storm dumped close to 9" across parts of mid-Michigan. Saginaw picked up 8.7", while Midland was close behind at 7". Flint checked in at 4.7". Overnight lows will dip into the mid to upper teens with a few flurries. A few flurries could fly on Monday with...
abc12.com
Big Boy no more: Bridgeport restaurant closes for rebranding
BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP (WJRT) – The owner of a popular restaurant in Saginaw Country called it quits over the weekend. The Big Boy in Bridgeport Township was the gathering place for many people over the years, but the owner is ready to take on a new chapter of her life.
abc12.com
Hamilton Community Health Network continues the push for accessible healthcare on Flint's east side
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The fight to make sure everyone in the Flint community has access to healthcare continues as new data finds a void in part of the city. Hamilton Community Health Network is working to fill the need in that area. The organization found that Flint's east side...
abc12.com
Pickup truck backs into Saginaw Township store to break in
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) – Police say a pickup truck crashed through the front doors of a clothing store in Saginaw Township to break in last week. The Saginaw Township Police Department says a thief used a Chevrolet Silverado to back through and shatter the front doors of DXL at 4434 Bay Road around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.
abc12.com
Bay City Speedskating Association hosts athletes from across the country
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - It was all about ice and speed in Bay City...but not on the roadways, on the ice rink!. The Michigan Speedskating Association hosted its second annual Michigan State Meet Short Track where athletes of all ages from across the country participated. Organizers tell ABC12 the...
abc12.com
Saginaw Township schools float $243 million bond proposal in May
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw Township Community Schools are coming to voters with a big ask in May -- nearly $243 million. The district is asking for a significant tax increase to pay for renovations and reconstruction for much of Heritage High School, along with work at all other school buildings.
abc12.com
Northbound I-75 reopens at Clio after crash
BIRCH RUN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - All lanes of northbound I-75 reopened between Clio and Birch Run on Monday morning after a crash in southern Saginaw County previously closed all four lanes. The crash was reported around 11 a.m. between Burt and Birch Run roads about a mile south of...
abc12.com
Deadly crash in Imlay City left 1 dead and 6 injured
On Sunday night, a Macomb County teen was speeding and caused a crash in Imlay City. The crash left one person dead and half a dozen more injured. 1 dead, 6 injured in Imlay City crash blamed on speeding, police say. The officer was pulling onto the roadway to initiate...
abc12.com
1 dead, 6 injured in Imlay City crash blamed on speeding, police say
IMLAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - One person died and seven others were injured after police say a speeding driver caused a multi-vehicle crash on M-53 in Imlay City on Sunday. An officer from the Imlay City Police Department was conducting speed enforcement on M-53 near Borland Road around 8:15 p.m., when he detected a 17-year-old driving a pickup truck at a high rate of speed.
abc12.com
Saginaw Police K-9 finds multiple drugs during traffic stop
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw police say two people are being held at the Saginaw County Jail after a police K-9 found drugs during a traffic stop. The department says Officer Brad Holp and K-9 Cigan were dispatched to a stolen vehicle report. They located the stolen vehicle and stopped...
Comments / 0