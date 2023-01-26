ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linden, MI

abc12.com

Beloved local greenhouse closes its doors after four-generation legacy

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - After 167 years, Keit's Greenhouse and Floral Center in Bay City is closing its doors today. The family-owned and operated business began as a celery farm well over a century-and-a-half ago and has since become a staple in the community. On its final day, Keit's...
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

Fresh blanket of snow greets Zehnder’s Snowfest in Frankenmuth

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) – Mother Nature delivered a fresh blanket of snow just in time for thousands of visitors to Zehnder’s Snowfest in Frankenmuth. The downtown area of Frankenmuth was packed with people who were taking in the fun throughout the weekend. An estimated 100,000 people attend the event each year.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
abc12.com

DoorDash now delivering Starbucks in Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Starbucks fans in Mid-Michigan won't have to leave home for their favorite beverage anymore. DoorDash is expanding a partnership to deliver orders from Starbucks in the Flint, Saginaw, Bay City and Midland areas beginning Tuesday. DoorDash and Starbucks launched a pilot program in 2022 and they plan to expand delivery across the U.S. by March.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Mott Community College reopens low-cost auto service center

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Drivers who need some auto repairs again have a low-cost option available at Mott Community College. Mott's Automotive Department is reopening its student service garage to the public beginning Feb. 13. The garage closed to the public in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mott students...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Divers remove man's body from water near Holloway Dam

RICHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities worked through frigid temperatures to pull a man's body from the icy water near Holloway Dam on Monday evening. The body was identified as Tony Bigelow of Flint, who was last seen alive on Sunday afternoon. Genesee County Park Police Chief David Dwyer said...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Flint's police chief shares reaction to video of Tyre Nichols beating

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Police Chief Terence Green said he has seen only a portion of the video that shows Memphis, Tenn., police officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Green said he found the video to be quite disturbing. "I think it gives law enforcement throughout the nation a black...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Mid-Michigan schools cancel Monday classes after weekend snow

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of Mid-Michigan students will get to sleep in and enjoy a three-day weekend. Several schools canceled classes for Monday after a significant snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. Many of the schools that closed by Sunday evening were located north of the Great Lakes Bay Region and in the Thumb.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

An Alert Day continues for morning snow and poor road conditions

This weekend's winter storm dumped close to 9" across parts of mid-Michigan. Saginaw picked up 8.7", while Midland was close behind at 7". Flint checked in at 4.7". Overnight lows will dip into the mid to upper teens with a few flurries. A few flurries could fly on Monday with...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Big Boy no more: Bridgeport restaurant closes for rebranding

BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP (WJRT) – The owner of a popular restaurant in Saginaw Country called it quits over the weekend. The Big Boy in Bridgeport Township was the gathering place for many people over the years, but the owner is ready to take on a new chapter of her life.
BRIDGEPORT, MI
abc12.com

Pickup truck backs into Saginaw Township store to break in

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) – Police say a pickup truck crashed through the front doors of a clothing store in Saginaw Township to break in last week. The Saginaw Township Police Department says a thief used a Chevrolet Silverado to back through and shatter the front doors of DXL at 4434 Bay Road around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.
abc12.com

Bay City Speedskating Association hosts athletes from across the country

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - It was all about ice and speed in Bay City...but not on the roadways, on the ice rink!. The Michigan Speedskating Association hosted its second annual Michigan State Meet Short Track where athletes of all ages from across the country participated. Organizers tell ABC12 the...
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

Saginaw Township schools float $243 million bond proposal in May

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw Township Community Schools are coming to voters with a big ask in May -- nearly $243 million. The district is asking for a significant tax increase to pay for renovations and reconstruction for much of Heritage High School, along with work at all other school buildings.
abc12.com

Northbound I-75 reopens at Clio after crash

BIRCH RUN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - All lanes of northbound I-75 reopened between Clio and Birch Run on Monday morning after a crash in southern Saginaw County previously closed all four lanes. The crash was reported around 11 a.m. between Burt and Birch Run roads about a mile south of...
CLIO, MI
abc12.com

Deadly crash in Imlay City left 1 dead and 6 injured

On Sunday night, a Macomb County teen was speeding and caused a crash in Imlay City. The crash left one person dead and half a dozen more injured. 1 dead, 6 injured in Imlay City crash blamed on speeding, police say. The officer was pulling onto the roadway to initiate...
IMLAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

1 dead, 6 injured in Imlay City crash blamed on speeding, police say

IMLAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - One person died and seven others were injured after police say a speeding driver caused a multi-vehicle crash on M-53 in Imlay City on Sunday. An officer from the Imlay City Police Department was conducting speed enforcement on M-53 near Borland Road around 8:15 p.m., when he detected a 17-year-old driving a pickup truck at a high rate of speed.
IMLAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

Saginaw Police K-9 finds multiple drugs during traffic stop

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw police say two people are being held at the Saginaw County Jail after a police K-9 found drugs during a traffic stop. The department says Officer Brad Holp and K-9 Cigan were dispatched to a stolen vehicle report. They located the stolen vehicle and stopped...
SAGINAW, MI

