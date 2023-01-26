ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

chathamstartribune.com

Audubon Drive project in Danville begins

The Audubon Drive improvement project, which will expand the storm drainage system and add a sidewalk from Riverside Drive to Apollo Avenue, is underway. The project also includes the addition of a crosswalk with pedestrian lights on Riverside Drive. Traffic between Riverside Drive and Apollo Avenue will be restricted periodically....
DANVILLE, VA
schillingshow.com

Race based: Burley Middle School offers black-only catered dinner event

Jackson P Burley Middle School (JPBMS)—a public school in Albemarle County, Virginia—is hosting a black-only, catered dinner event. Billed as “Dinner and Discussion; JPBMS Black Community,” the evening’s stated goal is to:. “Build stronger partnerships with our families to support deeper learning and positive identity...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Veteran Affairs working to continue housing homeless veterans

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Veteran Affairs has just wrapped up its 38,000 Permanent Housing Placement challenge. The nationwide challenge aims to house as many homeless veterans as possible. “We’ve done this by working with community partners and really being invested in routing veterans through HUD VASH, working with supportive services...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Death of staffer leads to closure of Craig County schools

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Craig County Public Schools will be closed Monday so students and staff can attend a memorial service for a longtime employee. Claudia Huffman died Friday, according to the school division, which she served more than 20 years as a volunteer, substitute teacher, soccer coach and instructional assistant at McCleary Elementary School.
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
scenicstates.com

5 of the Best Hot Springs Virginia Has to Offer

Hot Springs VA and Warm Springs, Virginia are two places in VA where thermal springs are found the most. About 20 thermal springs are recognized in the state. Many of these springs include seepages next to each other, which is why one hot spring resort could have several names. For example, the group of resorts at Warm Springs is made of 3 springs located within 30 meters of each other, plus a 4th spring approximately 250 meters to the southwest.
HOT SPRINGS, VA
WAVY News 10

North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island is temporarily closed

MANTEO, N.C (WAVY) – The North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island will be closed from January 30 through February 3. The aquarium is closing for small life support renovations and preparations for future exhibits. Staff will be on-site for training, renovating life support systems on the Close Encounter stingray...
ROANOKE, VA
Cheryl E Preston

A possible solution for the increasing deer population in Virginia has been shot down

When I was a teenager an older neighbor hit a deer while driving on 460 East in Bonsack and it totaled his car but I never personally saw any deer in Botetourt County while growing up. In recent years the deer population has increased in Virginia, especially in Roanoke City. I now see deer in front yards, and back yards and crossing the street in front of traffic on a regular basis, and there have been many complaints statewide. A proposal that may have offered a solution to decrease the population of these animals in the state has been rejected and there are no other alternatives at this present time.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Down By Downtown music festival is coming to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Spring is just a few months away and Downtown Roanoke is preparing for a weekend full of melodies. One of the many events includes the Down By Downtown four-day music festival starting on April 20. The festival features live music such as rock, funk, and...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

All the Dirt: Why you should wait to clean your garden

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It’s that time of year when we’re starting to think about getting the garden ready for Spring, but you might wanna “bee” careful and hold off just a bit. Donna Haley from the Roanoke Chapter of the Virginia Master Naturalist Program...
ROANOKE, VA

