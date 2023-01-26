Read full article on original website
WSLS
Lynchburg City Schools set to hold several hiring events in the coming months
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Those in the Hill City looking for a career opportunity in education should mark their calendars for upcoming hiring events. Lynchburg City Schools is set to host a series of hiring events within the next few months as they prepare for the 2023-24 school year. Teacher...
Liberty News
Chaplains Museum expands, welcomes visitors to new site in Jerry Falwell Library
Inside its new location on the terrace level of the Jerry Falwell Library, the Liberty University Chaplains Museum aims to further educate and inspire visitors with research and artifacts that tell the story of military chaplains in wartime. The museum was founded on Liberty’s campus in 2005 by the late...
chathamstartribune.com
Audubon Drive project in Danville begins
The Audubon Drive improvement project, which will expand the storm drainage system and add a sidewalk from Riverside Drive to Apollo Avenue, is underway. The project also includes the addition of a crosswalk with pedestrian lights on Riverside Drive. Traffic between Riverside Drive and Apollo Avenue will be restricted periodically....
schillingshow.com
Race based: Burley Middle School offers black-only catered dinner event
Jackson P Burley Middle School (JPBMS)—a public school in Albemarle County, Virginia—is hosting a black-only, catered dinner event. Billed as “Dinner and Discussion; JPBMS Black Community,” the evening’s stated goal is to:. “Build stronger partnerships with our families to support deeper learning and positive identity...
WDBJ7.com
Grown Here at Home: Fundraising efforts for the SWVA Agrarian Commons to acquire Lick Run Farm in Roanoke going strong
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Fundraising efforts for the Southwest Virginia Agrarian Commons to acquire Lick Run Farm in Northwest Roanoke are going strong. The cost of the project is $426,250. Over $287,000 has been raised. “We just crossed two-thirds of our fundraising goal raised, which feels like a really big...
WSET
These spots in Central Virginia will be receiving VDOT maintenance over the next months
(WSET) — Drivers in Lynchburg and the surrounding counties may encounter some traffic changes from maintenance around the roads. Although work may be delayed or canceled due to weather or other issues, lane closures or temporary traffic pattern changes are likely for most of the sites. Crews will be...
NBC 29 News
Veteran Affairs working to continue housing homeless veterans
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Veteran Affairs has just wrapped up its 38,000 Permanent Housing Placement challenge. The nationwide challenge aims to house as many homeless veterans as possible. “We’ve done this by working with community partners and really being invested in routing veterans through HUD VASH, working with supportive services...
WDBJ7.com
Death of staffer leads to closure of Craig County schools
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Craig County Public Schools will be closed Monday so students and staff can attend a memorial service for a longtime employee. Claudia Huffman died Friday, according to the school division, which she served more than 20 years as a volunteer, substitute teacher, soccer coach and instructional assistant at McCleary Elementary School.
WSLS
Win free pizza for a year at Benny’s grand-opening ceremony in Bedford this Friday
BEDFORD, Va. – Benny Soldato’s is one step closer to bringing its massive 28-inch pizzas to Bedford. A grand-opening ceremony will be held Friday, Feb. 3 at 11 a.m. at 620 Railroad Ave, and what’s even better is that those who attend will have the chance to win free pizza for a year.
scenicstates.com
5 of the Best Hot Springs Virginia Has to Offer
Hot Springs VA and Warm Springs, Virginia are two places in VA where thermal springs are found the most. About 20 thermal springs are recognized in the state. Many of these springs include seepages next to each other, which is why one hot spring resort could have several names. For example, the group of resorts at Warm Springs is made of 3 springs located within 30 meters of each other, plus a 4th spring approximately 250 meters to the southwest.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke residents still dealing with aftermath of burst pipes one month after winter cold snap
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke residents whose pipes burst during the December cold snap are still dealing with the aftermath a month later. E. Duane Howard had a burst pipe on Christmas that led to his basement flooding. More than a month later, he’s living in a hotel because of the mold.
WAVY News 10
North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island is temporarily closed
MANTEO, N.C (WAVY) – The North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island will be closed from January 30 through February 3. The aquarium is closing for small life support renovations and preparations for future exhibits. Staff will be on-site for training, renovating life support systems on the Close Encounter stingray...
A possible solution for the increasing deer population in Virginia has been shot down
When I was a teenager an older neighbor hit a deer while driving on 460 East in Bonsack and it totaled his car but I never personally saw any deer in Botetourt County while growing up. In recent years the deer population has increased in Virginia, especially in Roanoke City. I now see deer in front yards, and back yards and crossing the street in front of traffic on a regular basis, and there have been many complaints statewide. A proposal that may have offered a solution to decrease the population of these animals in the state has been rejected and there are no other alternatives at this present time.
proclaimerscv.com
Additional SNAP Benefits Will Soon Expire, Feeding Southwest Virginia has Received Big Donation
Smithfield Foods gave a major contribution of 30,000 pounds of protein to Serving Southwest Virginia on Friday. The University of Virginia and Virginia Tech set their disagreements behind to collaborate with Smithfield to assist their hometowns as part of the Commonwealth Clash rivalry games. Bud Foster, a legend at Virginia...
WSLS
Roanoke Mayor Lea encourages safety downtown as concerns grow over ABC store opening
ROANOKE, Va. – Some business owners have sounded alarms about a particular business opening in Downtown Roanoke. Some are for the new ABC store, and others have concerns. “I would hope and pray that everybody wants to see downtown successful,” said Pauline Wood, a Roanoke business owner. Wood...
wfxrtv.com
Down By Downtown music festival is coming to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Spring is just a few months away and Downtown Roanoke is preparing for a weekend full of melodies. One of the many events includes the Down By Downtown four-day music festival starting on April 20. The festival features live music such as rock, funk, and...
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: Why you should wait to clean your garden
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It’s that time of year when we’re starting to think about getting the garden ready for Spring, but you might wanna “bee” careful and hold off just a bit. Donna Haley from the Roanoke Chapter of the Virginia Master Naturalist Program...
WSET
Lynchburg firefighters congratulate captain on graduation from 'Virginia Officers Academy'
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department congratulates Captain Quincy Scott on his graduation from the "Virginia Officers Academy". The department said that the "Virginia Officer Academy" is a week-long leadership program sponsored by the Virginia Fire Chiefs Association, along with other state and local organizations. More than...
WSET
Accident on 29 Expressway southbound that caused shut down is now reopened to all traffic
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — According to the Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services there was an accident causing a shut down. The 29 Expressway Southbound at Odd Fellows Road was shut down due to this accident. As of 1:28 p.m. Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services said the road is reopened...
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Biscuits in all of Virginia
Located within northern Craig County in a scenic town called Paint Bank is where you'll find one of the most charming general stores in the state. Paint Bank General Store is an authentic small-town store that offers visitors a bit of everything–from gifts to groceries and even a year-round Christmas shop.
