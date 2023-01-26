Read full article on original website
This building downtown has an ice hockey rink on its roofTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
August Wilson Society Announces 2023 Biennial Colloquium2UrbanGirlsPittsburgh, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com
Why a Victorian in Etna Became a Respite to a Former Nomad
Growing up in a military family, Ann Bridgham spent a good deal of her life moving. So when she settled down for good in the Pittsburgh area 16 years ago, she entered a different phase of her life. “It amazes me,” she says. “I had never lived in any one...
Owner of Tequila Cowboy signs lease for space of the now-closed Jerome Bettis Grille 36
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Tequila Cowboy is already bustling, but now they're going to be expanding on Pittsburgh's North Shore.The Post-Gazette reports that the restaurant owner signed a lease for the space of the now-closed Bettis Grille.The space is right across the street from Tequila Cowboy.The owner told the Post-Gazette it's planning a restaurant and sports bar themed after a national entertainer.
pittsburghmagazine.com
How a Pittsburgh-Area Forest, Once Used by a Bootlegger, is Now a Protected Green Space
A forest of hemlocks, hollies and ferns, home to foxes and coyotes, and once the hideout of a notorious bootlegger, is just 15 minutes from Downtown. Pittsburgh-area residents now have protected access to this 46-acre space called Vinegar Hollow after it was purchased by the Hollow Oak Land Trust, a nonprofit conservation organization. The deal gives the land new protection and allows for publicly funded trail building to improve accessibility.
pittsburghmagazine.com
The Chocolate Nutcracker Is Coming to Pittsburgh with African Dance and a Modernized Story
Pittsburgh is about to get a Nutcracker unlike any traditional version the city may have seen before, performed in African dance by an all-Black cast. “The Chocolate Nutcracker,” with two shows set for Saturday, in honor of Black History Month, is a contemporary adaptation of the classic tale. Artistic...
cranberryeagle.com
Butler Fair queen amazed to be in state competition
For Brielle Karns, 20, it wasn’t important that she didn’t win the 2023 Pennsylvania State Fair Queen competition Jan. 21 in Hershey. She was just amazed to be on stage at the Hershey Lodge & Convention Center with the 57 other contestants. “Before I joined 4-H, I was...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Why Is The Bike Path Between Point State Park And The Mon Wharf Closing?
A vital pathway along the Three Rivers Heritage Trail for cyclists and pedestrians that connects Point State Park with the Mon Wharf is closing on Feb. 1 for major improvements. It will be closed through fall 2023. The route also is part of the 150-mile Great Allegheny Passage, which connects...
Auction set for Abby Lee Dance Co.'s Penn Hills studio memorabilia
The beginning of the end for the Abby Lee Miller Dance Co. studio in Penn Hills has begun. On Feb. 8, almost everything in the studio will be auctioned off to buyers. The site was the predominant backdrop of the popular Lifetime network reality TV series “Dance Moms.”. Murrysville-based...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Here’s How To View The Green Comet Around Pittsburgh
Last seen by Neanderthals and woolly mammoths, the green comet last passed by Earth 50,000 years ago. Now, under the right viewing conditions, the comet will again be visible as it makes its closest pass by Earth. Comet C/ 2022 E3 (ZTF) — its government name — is famous for...
butlerradio.com
Cranberry Considers Updates To Golf Facilities
Cranberry Township is continuing to look at ways to update their flagship golf course. The township has undertaken developing a master plan for Cranberry Highlands—a township owned 18-hole course that was built 20 years ago. The board of supervisors is considering a possible agreement with a golf course analyst...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Fresh Produce, Prepared Foods, Coffee and Community Now Available At Millvale Market
In Millvale, residents’ shopping bags, bellies and hearts are full. After more than two decades, the borough has its own grocery store again. Millvale Market opened Jan. 29 at 524 Grant Ave. Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
pghcitypaper.com
After decades without a grocer, Millvale Market has the neighborhood buzzing
Millvale has yearned for an accessible grocery store within its heavily residential community. Jen Saffron realized this once she set up the social media accounts for Millvale Market, a small business she and business partner Derek Dumont will open this month. "It's hard to explain the degree to which people...
Event space opens in former car dealership in Scott Township
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — What used to be a car dealership in Scott Township is now a place for whatever you want it to be. "We really want to cater to the community," said event coordinator Sarah Schwarztrauber. It's called "Village Venu," and the staff wants to hear your...
Renowned pilot honored at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport
Greensburg native and X-1 test pilot Chalmers H. “Slick” Goodlin was on the verge of making history as the pilot who broke the sound barrier. After a contract dispute, Goodlin, who flew military planes for three countries, lost his seat in the cockpit and faded into the ranks of aviation history.
The River Community Church Pastor Dean Ward went from diving for golf balls to growing the church's mission
Serving an estimated 1,100 visiting police officers for funeral events for fallen Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire was just another facet of The River Community Church in New Kensington and its pastor, Dean Ward. Ward, 56, of New Kensington isn’t your typical pastor. He built a business diving for golf...
This building downtown has an ice hockey rink on its roof
The Kauffman Grand, a state-of-the-art skyscraper located in the heart of downtown, boasts a unique and exclusive feature that sets it apart from other buildings in the area: an ice hockey rink on its roof.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Vendors at Greensburg antiques show share a passion for the past
Jeff Poole’s grandmother would never let him into her china closet. Today, however, Poole is in everyone else’s china closet, as owner of On the Diamond Antiques in Ligonier. An Irwin resident, Poole was watching the snow swirl outside the Greensburg Country Club on Thursday afternoon as he and other vendors started setting up for the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts’ Greensburg Antiques Show and Sale, which opens Friday at the club in Hempfield.
wtae.com
Dozens of school delays announced as a burst of winter weather hits Pittsburgh overnight
PITTSBURGH — Dozens of schools announced they would be delayed after snow hit the Pittsburgh region late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Many of the schools experiencing delays are south of Pittsburgh. A complete list of school closings and delays can be found here.
PNC closing another batch of branches, sparing Pittsburgh, as 2023 cuts near 100
PITTSBURGH — PNC has filed another 19 regulatory applications to shutter branches across seven states. Pittsburgh is spared as the cuts are largely branches within supermarkets Giant Foods and Stop & Shop in the MidAtlantic region. Four branches — one each in Illinois and Ohio and two in Michigan — are also on the chopping block, according to PNC’s new filing with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
Beloved Penn Hills police K-9 ‘Lex’ dies, department remembering his service
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Lex, a beloved K-9 who served with the Penn Hills police department for six years, has died. In a social media post, Penn Hills police said Lex loved children and thrived during elementary school visits. He was also a favorite at the Penn Hills Citizen’s...
Mon-Fayette Expressway’s next phase will help test innovative road concepts
Paul Metzler of Murrysville isn’t confident that truckers will voluntarily limit their use of “jake brakes” on the stretch of Route 22 situated down the hill from his home in Manordale Farms. “Between the ribbed concrete that the highway is made of and the increase in trucks...
