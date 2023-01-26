ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

pittsburghmagazine.com

Why a Victorian in Etna Became a Respite to a Former Nomad

Growing up in a military family, Ann Bridgham spent a good deal of her life moving. So when she settled down for good in the Pittsburgh area 16 years ago, she entered a different phase of her life. “It amazes me,” she says. “I had never lived in any one...
ETNA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Owner of Tequila Cowboy signs lease for space of the now-closed Jerome Bettis Grille 36

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Tequila Cowboy is already bustling, but now they're going to be expanding on Pittsburgh's North Shore.The Post-Gazette reports that the restaurant owner signed a lease for the space of the now-closed Bettis Grille.The space is right across the street from Tequila Cowboy.The owner told the Post-Gazette it's planning a restaurant and sports bar themed after a national entertainer.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

How a Pittsburgh-Area Forest, Once Used by a Bootlegger, is Now a Protected Green Space

A forest of hemlocks, hollies and ferns, home to foxes and coyotes, and once the hideout of a notorious bootlegger, is just 15 minutes from Downtown. Pittsburgh-area residents now have protected access to this 46-acre space called Vinegar Hollow after it was purchased by the Hollow Oak Land Trust, a nonprofit conservation organization. The deal gives the land new protection and allows for publicly funded trail building to improve accessibility.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Butler Fair queen amazed to be in state competition

For Brielle Karns, 20, it wasn’t important that she didn’t win the 2023 Pennsylvania State Fair Queen competition Jan. 21 in Hershey. She was just amazed to be on stage at the Hershey Lodge & Convention Center with the 57 other contestants. “Before I joined 4-H, I was...
BUTLER, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Why Is The Bike Path Between Point State Park And The Mon Wharf Closing?

A vital pathway along the Three Rivers Heritage Trail for cyclists and pedestrians that connects Point State Park with the Mon Wharf is closing on Feb. 1 for major improvements. It will be closed through fall 2023. The route also is part of the 150-mile Great Allegheny Passage, which connects...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Here’s How To View The Green Comet Around Pittsburgh

Last seen by Neanderthals and woolly mammoths, the green comet last passed by Earth 50,000 years ago. Now, under the right viewing conditions, the comet will again be visible as it makes its closest pass by Earth. Comet C/ 2022 E3 (ZTF) — its government name — is famous for...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Cranberry Considers Updates To Golf Facilities

Cranberry Township is continuing to look at ways to update their flagship golf course. The township has undertaken developing a master plan for Cranberry Highlands—a township owned 18-hole course that was built 20 years ago. The board of supervisors is considering a possible agreement with a golf course analyst...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Vendors at Greensburg antiques show share a passion for the past

Jeff Poole’s grandmother would never let him into her china closet. Today, however, Poole is in everyone else’s china closet, as owner of On the Diamond Antiques in Ligonier. An Irwin resident, Poole was watching the snow swirl outside the Greensburg Country Club on Thursday afternoon as he and other vendors started setting up for the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts’ Greensburg Antiques Show and Sale, which opens Friday at the club in Hempfield.
GREENSBURG, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

PNC closing another batch of branches, sparing Pittsburgh, as 2023 cuts near 100

PITTSBURGH — PNC has filed another 19 regulatory applications to shutter branches across seven states. Pittsburgh is spared as the cuts are largely branches within supermarkets Giant Foods and Stop & Shop in the MidAtlantic region. Four branches — one each in Illinois and Ohio and two in Michigan — are also on the chopping block, according to PNC’s new filing with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
PITTSBURGH, PA

