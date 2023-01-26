Clara Nowak and Kate Snider scored 12 points apiece to help the St. Francis Borgia girls basketball Lady Knights to a 41-39 road win over Duchesne Thursday. “We did a good job handling their pressure and after a slow start got things going on the back of Kate Snider’s hot shooting,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “She hit four three’s in the second quarter to help us take the lead. Clara Nowak sealed the game at the free-throw line, going 7-9 in the fourth quarter.”

WASHINGTON, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO