Washington, MO

Washington Missourian

Lady Knights finish league play with win

Clara Nowak and Kate Snider scored 12 points apiece to help the St. Francis Borgia girls basketball Lady Knights to a 41-39 road win over Duchesne Thursday. “We did a good job handling their pressure and after a slow start got things going on the back of Kate Snider’s hot shooting,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “She hit four three’s in the second quarter to help us take the lead. Clara Nowak sealed the game at the free-throw line, going 7-9 in the fourth quarter.”
WASHINGTON, MO
Bulldogs beat Wright City, to play for consolation title

The Bulldogs know what place they will play for at the Hermann Tournament Saturday, but will have to wait until Friday afternoon to find out who their opponent is. St. Clair (6-10) topped Wright City (2-14) Thursday in the consolation semifinals of the tournament, 49-27.
WRIGHT CITY, MO
Blackburn’s double-double leads Indians over St. Pius

It’s the third-place game for the Indians at Herculaneum’s Bruce Thomas Tournament. The Indians (5-12) recovered from a 53-37 loss to top-seeded Windsor (12-5) Monday to defeat St. Pius X of Festus (7-10) Tuesday, 48-41, in the three-team round-robin half of the seven-team tournament bracket.
HERCULANEUM, MO
Lady Jays sweep dual races at Affton

For the fourth time this season, Washington has a girls swimming dual win. The Lady Jays soundly defeated Affton Thursday, 89-49, in St. Louis County, building momentum heading into next week’s Gateway Athletic Conference Championships.
