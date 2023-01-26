Read full article on original website
Japanese heavyweight Kanta Nakano impresses at Belgian Open in Visé
The first day of the International Ethias Belgian Open was held in Visé on Saturday 28 January and it proved to be an exciting event as usual with lots of space for talent. The competition saw competitors from all over the world, including France, the Netherlands, Japan, the Czech Republic, Ukraine, Belgium and Sweden.
Italian Olympic Champions: Ezio Gamba (1980)
Going into the 1980 Moscow Olympics, there were two clear favorites: Great Britain's Neil Adams and Italy's Ezio Gamba. Up to that point, they had fought each other four times and the record was 2:2. Adams had won their first meet-up at the 1977 European Junior Championships in Berlin. Their...
Teddy Riner fears injuries towards Olympic Games
French judoka Teddy Riner has been plagued by injuries for years and admitted that he fears injuries when he is on the tatami, more than a year before the Paris Games. Teddy Riner has had so many injuries in recent years that he fears them when he steps on the tatami. This is what he revealed on Monday during a press conference held at the Judo Institute in Paris: "The truth is that when I get on the mat, I am afraid", he added during a TV interview with L'Equipe TV.
Korea wins the medal table in Portugal with home nation second
The first IJF World Judo Tour Event of the year has come to a close. The Grand Prix Portugal produced plenty of spectacular judo and Portuguese gold medals which delighted the Portuguese crowd. 544 athletes from 81 countries took to the tatami in Almada. At the end of the 3...
Ilia Sulamanidze confirms status and defeats Krpalek
We can say that the -100kg category was perhaps one of the most anticipated of the weekend. There is a simple reason for this: the presence of Lukas Krpalek (CZE). Double Olympic champion, in U100kg in Rio and in +100kg five years later in Tokyo, double world champion, four times world medallist, three times World Judo Masters medallist, thirteen grand slam medals, 11 grand prix medals, three continental titles; just presenting his record takes several minutes.
Koreans on a role in Portugal with four titles
The last final of the Grand Prix in Portugal opposed Korean Minjong Kim and Georgia’s Saba Inaneishvili. After the first phase of the final, which looked more or less like an observation from both sides of the forces present, it was Kim who scored with a kata-guruma that surprised Inaneishvili: waza-ari. It was enough to win the last gold medal of the weekend.
