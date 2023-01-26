French judoka Teddy Riner has been plagued by injuries for years and admitted that he fears injuries when he is on the tatami, more than a year before the Paris Games. Teddy Riner has had so many injuries in recent years that he fears them when he steps on the tatami. This is what he revealed on Monday during a press conference held at the Judo Institute in Paris: "The truth is that when I get on the mat, I am afraid", he added during a TV interview with L'Equipe TV.

17 HOURS AGO