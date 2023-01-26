My, my how times have changed. In 2015 fresh off the heels of the proposed sales tax increase for transportation (mostly for highways) going down in flames in August of 2014, MoDOT came up with the Missouri 325 plan. It was an austerity plan based on only $325M in state funding for road construction. Many hands were rung at the prospect that the state might not have enough funding to match the potential amount it could get from the Federal government. Since then in 2018 a gas tax increase put before voters also went down in flames. For a few years it appeared the state’s addiction to road building might be held in check. Perhaps we could discuss whether the state’s bloated and insolvent road network needed reform.

