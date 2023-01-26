Read full article on original website
Related
Missouri schools report high incidence of student seclusion and restraint: Is it time for change?
JEFFERSON CITY, MO. - The recent law requiring schools in Missouri to report incidents of student seclusion and restraint to the state education department is a significant step forward in the fight for educational equity. In addition, this law highlights the urgency of addressing restrictive discipline practices in schools and the need for alternative, positive approaches to managing student behavior.
southarkansassun.com
$500 Monthly Payments Being Issued In Missouri Under Guaranteed Income Program
$500 worth of monthly payments are being issued in the state of Missouri for 18 months. These payments are under Missouri’s Guaranteed Basic Income cash assistance program. In December 2022, Missouri Governor Tishaura Jones has signed the Working Families Bill into law. This bill established the state’s Guaranteed Basic Income cash assistance program. The program used $52 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. $5 million of the funding provided around 440 households with $500 monthly payments for 18 months. The remaining funds from ARPA were directed to healthcare and public safety by creating better opportunities for the youth.
5 Misconceptions People Have About Missouri Plus One Extra
It's funny what misconceptions people have about Missouri. A while back I wrote an article talking about 10 things I learned after moving to Missouri. (You can read that below if you keep scrolling.) Now, I'm going to drop some knowledge on you about five misconceptions others have about Missouri. Actually, I included one extra, so it's six in total.
fourstateshomepage.com
Why there is a high number of uncertified teachers in Missouri schools
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — There are more than 3,000 inappropriately certified teachers in classrooms across Missouri, and the state’s education department says it all goes back to the teacher shortage crisis. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) said inappropriately certified means an educator that is teaching...
Can you smoke marijuana in public in Missouri? Where weed isn’t allowed
Marijuana use in private homes will soon be allowed in Missouri, but marijuana consumption in public still won’t be permitted.
Missouri's Cruel New Homelessness Law Makes the Problem Worse
Lawmakers don’t understand the root causes of homelessness if they believe this bill will help
KCTV 5
New area code coming to 816 region
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a 21-year delay, an overlay plan and the introduction of a new area code is coming to Missouri, according to a release Monday from the Missouri Public Service Commission. The 816 area code primarily serves the communities of Kansas City, St. Joseph, Savannah, Richmond,...
Push for open enrollment picks up steam as Missouri GOP focuses on education bills
The push to allow Missouri students to transfer out of their home district and direct tax money toward their new school of choice is picking up momentum, with a state Senate committee set to approve a pair of bills this week. The bills — one that would allow public districts and charter schools to open […] The post Push for open enrollment picks up steam as Missouri GOP focuses on education bills appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missourinet
Missouri native to receive ‘Congressional Space Medal of Honor’
A Missouri astronaut is scheduled to receive the Congressional Space Medal of Honor on Tuesday. Alisa Nelson reports. To watch Tuesday’s ceremony at 3:15 p.m. CST, click here.
Why One Man Built a Memorial to the Trail of Tears in Missouri
Have you ever had an event in your life so affect you that it changed the trajectory of your journey and sent you off into a new adventure? That happened to a Missouri man who had one singular moment affect him so deeply, he built a memorial to the Trail of Tears in Missouri.
Can You Have Backyard Chickens in Missouri Cities? – It Depends
This is not a new question, but it's one that's taken on new meaning with the skyrocketing price of eggs. Can you have backyard chickens in Missouri cities? The truth is it's a more complicated answer than you might think. It depends on a number of factors. As CNN reported...
houstonherald.com
Power supplier for Houston, Cabool receives workforce development funds
The organization that provides wholesale electricity to the Houston and Cabool has received a $1.14 million workforce training grant from the Missouri Department of Economic Development. The Missouri Public Utility Alliance Resource Services Corporation (MPUA-RSC) was awarded the fund. It will be able to offer additional vocational training in the...
Is The Best Fish Sandwich in Missouri is in The Best Steakhouse?
I'm suspicious of this result not because I doubt the winner doesn't make great food. I'm confident they do. However, does the best fish sandwich in Missouri really come from a steakhouse? The internet says yes. This is not my conclusion, but just the result of some research about where...
kjluradio.com
Freezing rain prompts some central Missouri schools to cancel Monday classes
Boonville R-1 Cooper County R-4 in Bunceton. College Park Christian Academy in Columbia (2 hour delay) Columbia Public Schools (2 hour delay) High Road School of Boone County (2 hour delay) State Technical College in Linn (Classes start at 10 a.m.)
nextstl.com
Governor Parson Proposes $859M Driving Subsidy
My, my how times have changed. In 2015 fresh off the heels of the proposed sales tax increase for transportation (mostly for highways) going down in flames in August of 2014, MoDOT came up with the Missouri 325 plan. It was an austerity plan based on only $325M in state funding for road construction. Many hands were rung at the prospect that the state might not have enough funding to match the potential amount it could get from the Federal government. Since then in 2018 a gas tax increase put before voters also went down in flames. For a few years it appeared the state’s addiction to road building might be held in check. Perhaps we could discuss whether the state’s bloated and insolvent road network needed reform.
fourstateshomepage.com
GALLERY: Missouri’s list of rejected vanity license plates for 2022
MISSOURI — Some people can’t help but push the envelope, and the absolute chaotic creativity used to push said envelope can be quite shocking. The Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) rejected nearly 500 personalized license plates in 2022. The DOR website says no license plates will be issued...
Mass shootings lead to widening divide on gun policies in Missouri, other states
Mass shootings have commanded public attention on a disturbingly frequent basis across the U.S. But rather than provoking a unified response from elected officials, each additional shooting seems to be widening the political divide on gun policy among states.
Missouri’s housing and utility assistance program to end
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Those looking for help with rent or city utilities now have a deadline to apply. The State Assistance for Housing Relief or “SAFHR” announced the decision to close applications by Jan. 31. The remaining funds will be given out to those in need until it runs out. The program was created to The post Missouri’s housing and utility assistance program to end appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri child welfare agency pitches plan to ‘rebuild’ overburdened foster care system
The director of Missouri’s child welfare agency told lawmakers this week that the state has “effectively legally orphanized” around 1,500 children. Those children have had their legal ties to their biological parents severed — by a court, in what’s called termination of parental rights — but the social services agency had no adoptive parents ready to take their place.
KYTV
Missouri lawmakers hope to join the rest of the nation with proposed distracted driving laws for all ages
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) -Missouri lawmakers are trying again to make distracted driving against the law. ”We only prohibit drivers 21 and younger from texting and driving, it really sends the wrong message to drivers that once you turn a certain age, you can safely multitask behind the wheel,” said Nick Chabarria, a spokesperson for AAA.
Comments / 1