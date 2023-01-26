Read full article on original website
listenupyall.com
American Idol Finalist Lindsey Cardinale to headline entertain at Murder Mystery Trail Ride and Healing Revival
American Idol finalist Lindsey Cardinale to headline entertainment at Murder Mystery Trail Ride and Healing Revival. Fundraising event at The Cliffs Plantation is presented by Springfield Wellness Center to benefit NAD Research, Inc. Springfield, LA—Lindsey Cardinale, the Hammond, Louisiana, native who was a 2005 American Idol finalist, will headline the...
First legal medical marijuana sales are made in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Patients have started buying medical marijuana in Mississippi, nearly a year after the products were legalized in the state. The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association said in a news release Thursday that the first purchases happened Wednesday at The Cannabis Company in Brookhaven and at two dispensaries in Oxford — Hybrid Relief and […]
mageenews.com
Multi-state Investigation of Stolen Truck Leads to Recovery of Multiple Trucks in Claiborne County
JACKSON, Miss. – A multi-state investigation into a stolen farm truck from Missouri leads to the recovery of multiple stolen trucks by the Mississippi Agricultural and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) and the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office. In August 2022, a 2019 Ford F350 farm truck was stolen from...
Mississippi Press
Sheriff’s deputies searching for Jefferson County man, 34, missing since Saturday
A search involving a helicopter and Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies for a 34-year-old man whose family said went kayak fishing in a lake on Saturday turned up no signs of Richard Douglas Fields on Monday, authorities said. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies were notified 2:20 p.m. Monday that Fields had...
‘A growing rage’ : Police chief responds to disturbing photo of juveniles with weapons at Mississippi playground
An image circulating social media shows that shows four unidentified juveniles carrying handguns and a rifle while posing in a local park playground exemplifies a “growing rage” among children, according to one Mississippi town’s law enforcement leader. The Natchez Democrat reports that Natchez Interim Police Chief Cal...
vicksburgnews.com
Jefferson County girl’s basketball team got a 47-43 win over Hazlehurst
Jefferson County High School girl’s basketball team got a 47-43 on Friday in their pink out game against Hazlehurst. Jaliyah Pree led the Lady Tigers with 29 points and Tre’Kayla O’Quinn put up 12 points. S. Clark and D.Banks both scored two points and while Clark and India both hit a free throw.
Four suspected gang members arrested in raid by Mississippi police
Cold and early Monday morning, Brookhaven police simultaneously raided three homes of suspected gang members. Members of the Special Response Team converged on each on the locations, serving search and arrest warrants. Arrested were Jacorius Smith, age 17; 18-year-old Bryan Searcy; Kermit Dewayne Sartin Jr., age 18; and Elijah Maxwell,...
