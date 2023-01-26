ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez, MS

American Idol Finalist Lindsey Cardinale to headline entertain at Murder Mystery Trail Ride and Healing Revival

American Idol finalist Lindsey Cardinale to headline entertainment at Murder Mystery Trail Ride and Healing Revival. Fundraising event at The Cliffs Plantation is presented by Springfield Wellness Center to benefit NAD Research, Inc. Springfield, LA—Lindsey Cardinale, the Hammond, Louisiana, native who was a 2005 American Idol finalist, will headline the...
SPRINGFIELD, LA
First legal medical marijuana sales are made in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Patients have started buying medical marijuana in Mississippi, nearly a year after the products were legalized in the state. The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association said in a news release Thursday that the first purchases happened Wednesday at The Cannabis Company in Brookhaven and at two dispensaries in Oxford — Hybrid Relief and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

