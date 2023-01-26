Yesway, a Fort Price, TX-based comfort retailer operator, raised $190M in Fairness funding. The vast majority of the spherical got here from HPS Funding Companions. Led by CEO Tom Trkla, Yesway is a multi-branded platform which operates operates its portfolio primarily beneath two manufacturers, Yesway and Allsup’s, with websites which are differentiated by means of a number one foodservice providing, that includes Allsup’s deep-fried burrito, and all kinds of high-quality grocery objects and private-label merchandise. The corporate 428 shops situated in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Nebraska. Its geographic footprint consists of shops situated in rural and suburban markets throughout the Midwest and Southwest, the place it’s typically the comfort retail vacation spot of alternative and successfully the native grocer.

KANSAS STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO