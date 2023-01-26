Read full article on original website
Amazing Support From Near & Far Happened At North Dakota Benefit
Sometimes one wonders how much a story can touch another. In this case, as a community rallied around a very special girl, her story reached the hearts of North Dakotans and far beyond. In fact, the attention of some very well-known, household, award-winning music artists and idols. KEEP READING! Unbelievable support!
In Mandan – A Well-Known Bar Could Be Making A Comeback
With all that Bismarck and Mandan have had to deal with in the last year or so, this is pretty refreshing news. Unfortunately with all the businesses that have closed down for good within the last two years, nothing seems to phase us. It has been no secret that one of the common reasons why has been a lack of employees to keep the place afloat. We are all rooting for things to change, but then the sad news of yet another establishment - Bismarck's Bed Bath & Beyond is closing its doors in April - What once was a HUGE chain of stores has now dwindled, taking our store down as well. So I say it's is time for some good news!
Bismarck-“You Can’t Have Fun Outdoors In February”-Wanna Bet?
When a co-worker first called my attention to this, I couldn't help but think "This sounds painful...outdoors..here in Bismarck ..in February?" But I was way wrong and I am extremely impressed with the cool and fun things that the Bismarck Parks And Recreation have planned! Literally, right from the ist of February until February 26th there is an array of well-thought-of events scheduled for us all, even if you and your family have to brave the winter elements. Trust me on this you will be glad you participated in any of them.
What Does A Bismarck DJ Do At Work All Day?
I know what you are thinking, I'm way ahead of you... ..."Face made for radio". Well maybe, even that is a stretch. I am from San Diego, California, you could probably tell by seeing the baseball hat on my pointy head. I have been out in North Dakota coming up on 9 years, and a frequent question I get when they find out where I moved from "Are you running from the law?" I am not - I came out here in 2014 to work full-time IN radio, a privilege I will never take for granted again. I worked in Casselton, ND for just over a year, then I did mornings in Minot for almost 5 years, and I have been here in Bismarck for 3 years.
Saturday Night Ride Along With A Burleigh County Sheriff Deputy
Humble, courteous, professional... ...that sums up 27-year-old Burleigh County Sheriff Deputy Zach Bugbee to a tee. I spent 5 hours last night on what's called a "Ride Along" - This was my 3rd one, the first way back in 1999 with a Poway Sheriff ( San Diego, California ), A Minot police officer had me in his vehicle about 4 years ago, and then on a cold Saturday night here in Bismarck. I met Zach in the summer during Bike Night at Sickies - he went ahead and set it up for me - this is something I HIGHLY recommend for a trillion reasons, and you can contact the Burleigh County Sheriff's Department for more info.
Here In Bismarck And Mandan – Are We Running Out Of Time?
This article is NOT intended to scare anyone... ...I wouldn't do that to you, however, I will write about something all the so-called doom experts have been talking ( warning ) about for years. It certainly isn't something new, as a matter of fact, people have been biting their fingernails all around the world since 1947. That's 76 years of people trying to somehow warn us that our time on earth is coming to an end, and by the way that includes Bismarck and Mandan. So I had some thoughts on this, what do we do if we know we might be gone for a while? Well, I leave out extra food for my two cranky cats.
