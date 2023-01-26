ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Look: Colts Tweet 5-Word Message To Frank Reich

By Mitchell Forde
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HCybF_0kSfMv9d00

Frank Reich wasn't out of a job for long.

A few months after being fired by the Indianapolis Colts midway through the 2022 season, Reich has landed on his feet, being hired Thursday as the new head coach of the Carolina Panthers.

Reich, who played quarterback for the Panthers during the franchise's inaugural season in 1995, was the first head coach hired during the 2023 cycle.

Reich's hire has begotten lots of social media reaction from Panthers fans and others on social media, much of it positive.

His former team has now chimed in, as well.

The Colts' official Twitter account tweeted a message of congratulations to Reich following the Panthers' official announcement of his hire.

"Congratulations to this good man!" the Colts tweeted.

Reich led Indianapolis to two playoff appearances during his five seasons with the franchise. He amassed a record of 40-33-1. He started the 2022 campaign 3-5-1 before being fired and replaced by Jeff Saturday.

In Carolina, Reich will be tasked with doing one of the few things he struggled to do in Indianapolis: find and develop a quarterback that the franchise can build around.

We should know in the coming months whether that signal-caller will come from another team or the NFL Draft, where the Panthers hold the No. 9 overall pick.

Comments / 14

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

Joe Burrow Has 5-Word Message Following Sunday's Loss

The AFC Conference Championship didn't end with cigars and celebration for Joe Burrow, but the Cincinnati Bengals' leader was characteristically composed following the setback.  In a quote provided to Bengals.com writer Geoff Hobson, Burrow vowed that he and the team would come back stronger ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Football World Surprised By The Jim Harbaugh Development

Snip-snap, snip-snap, snip-snap.  That's what it feels like following the Jim Harbaugh offseason rumors. Michigan's head coach has said that he's committed to remaining with the Wolverines, but he can't seem to shake the NFL rumors. Days after publicly announcing his return to Michigan, ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Yardbarker

Former five-star QB Sam Huard transfers to surprising school

Former five-star quarterback recruit Sam Huard is transferring to a surprising school. Huard, the son of former Washington quarterback Damon Huard, has decided to transfer from Washington to Cal Poly, he announced Monday. That means the consensus top-ranked quarterback in the 2021 class will be playing at the FCS level in 2023.
INDIANA STATE
Athlon Sports

Kirk Herbstreit Has Classy Message For Joseph Ossai

Joseph Ossai's late hit on Patrick Mahomes cost the Bengals a chance at reaching the Super Bowl.  Ossai's penalty, committed with under 10 seconds left, pushed Kansas City into field goal range. Harrison Butker made him pay with a 45-yarder with three seconds left to pull the Chiefs ahead ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Peyton Manning Is Reportedly Pushing For 1 Coaching Hire

The Indianapolis Colts are still without a head coach but that may not last much longer. They're continuing their second interviews this week after Jeff Saturday had one last week and the next person they're bringing is Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. Callahan is also ...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Athlon Sports

49ers Announce Official Update On Brock Purdy

A slow start for the San Francisco 49ers today took a disastrous turn when quarterback Brock Purdy was forced from the game with an elbow injury.  Purdy was in the process of attempting a pass when a defender caught hold of his arm, forcing an interception.  It isn't much of an update, ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
69K+
Followers
4K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy