Denver, CO

Report: Sean Payton Has 1 'Issue' With Denver Broncos Job

By Lauren Merola
 4 days ago
Sean Payton was long thought to be the gem of this year's coaching cycle. The former New Orleans Saints head coach spent his January interviewing with the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Houston Texans.

The Panthers filled their head coaching vacancy with Frank Reich on Thursday, leaving the Cardinals, Broncos and Texans to pine after Payton, but there may be trouble in Denver.

Washington Post NFL writer Mark Maske reported that Payton and the Broncos' front office might have butted heads.

"Payton likes the idea of coaching Russell Wilson and having that defense but fears a potential power struggle with a member of the ownership group, source says," Maske tweeted.

Ownership, Payton said in an interview with Colin Cowherd on Jan. 16, is the No. 1 box on his coaching checklist. Payton said quality ownership and management of a team is the most important attribute he verifies before putting pen to paper.

"It's hard to win in this league and it's harder to win in this league if there's internal problems before you even play an opponent," he said.

Knowing the Broncos pose the one problem Payton looks to avoid could easily deter him from Denver. Payton has also previously said he'd "absolutely" consider leading the Texans' rebuild since he is familiar with the ownership group and the team has compelling draft capital in a winnable conference.

If Payton decides to wait out this year's coaching cycle before making his return to the sidelines, he will return to his post as an analyst at FOX Sports.

Brian Lenahan
4d ago

I believe that Peyton came out publicly and stated that this article is a lie and there is no truth to it.

