Kansas City, MO

Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Bengals, AFC Championship Game

By Charles Goldman
 4 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals released their second injury reports on Thursday ahead of the AFC Championship Game. Things were status quo for Kansas City, but there were some new additions and changes for Cincinnati.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation*

QB Patrick Mahomes Ankle FP

LB Willie Gay Jr. Toe FP

RB Jerick McKinnon Ankle FP

WR Mecole Hardman Pelvis LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes spoke on Thursday about how his ankle held up after his first practice. You can read about that here.
  • Andy Reid was non-commital on whether Mecole Hardman would have a shot to play in the AFC title game. He wants to continue to see him put together good days of practice. This was Hardman’s second consecutive limited practice.

Bengals

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation*

C Ted Karras Knee FP

DE Sam Hubbard NIR – Rest FP

CB Tre Flowers Hamstring FP

LB Joe Bachie Foot LP

OG Alex Kappa Ankle DNP

OT Jonah Williams Knee DNP

DT D.J. Reader NIR – Rest FP

TE Hayden Hurst Calf LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • All players for Cincinnati that were limited on Wednesday, outside of LB Joe Bachie, were upgraded to full participants. So was DT D.J. Reader, who started the week as a non-participant with a veteran rest day.
  • Bengals TE Hayden Hurst was added to the injury report as limited with a calf injury.
  • For more information on the Bengals’ injury situation, head over to our friends at Bengals Wire.

