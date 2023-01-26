ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

metalinjection

Check Out This 1999 DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN Show Filmed In Philly

This 1999 Dillinger Escape Plan show filmed in Philadelphia, PA is pretty nuts. According to uploader Chemical Hero, the show was filmed a few weeks before The Dillinger Escape Plan released their debut full-length album Calculating Infinity, meaning vocalist Dimitri Minakakis, guitarist Brian Benoit, and drummer Chris Pennie were still in the band. It's hard to tell who the bassist was in the video, but it's either Adam Doll or Jeff Wood.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

Travel back to 1960s South Philly

Theater audiences will be able to travel back in time to 1960s South Philly during a comic opera coming to the Helen Corning Warden Theater at 1920 Spruce St. Philadelphia’s prestigious Academy of Vocal Arts will present Gaetano Donizetti’s “opera buffa” Don Pasquale starting Feb. 16. Set in 1960s South Philadelphia, the show will take audiences on a sentimental adventure evoking nostalgia from the golden age of the Italian Market to plastic covers on furniture.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Details On Jerry Blavat’s Celebration of Life Services

Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Dead dolphin found on the beach at the Jersey Shore

LONG BEACH ISLAND, NJ – A 6′ 5″ long dolphin was found dead on the beach in Long Beach Township on Monday. The discovery was made in the area of Connecticut Avenue. Officials from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center conducted a necropsy and have released preliminary details. “Externally, the dolphin had rake marks and bruising on its abdomen,” the agency said today. “Necropsy findings indicate the cause of death was pneumonia. Bacteria were present in the lungs, and swabs were taken to investigate further. Tracks of parasites were also found in the brain. The dolphin had bruises on its abdomen, The post Dead dolphin found on the beach at the Jersey Shore appeared first on Shore News Network.
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Former Penn Basketball Player Cameron Gunter Dies, 31

Former University of Pennsylvania basketball player Cameron Gunter died on Thursday, Jan. 19, the team announced on Twitter. He was 31 years old. Cameron graduated from Ridley High School (Class of 2014), and went on to play for the Penn basketball team while earning his degree in communications and commerce.
PENN, PA
CBS Philly

"He was my heart": Fatal shooting of rising Philly chef remains unsolved

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia chef was shot and killed as he arrived to work near Point Breeze.The 2020 murder of Quadir Flippen left a community shaken and a family devastated. Three years later and still no arrests have been made.  The question of who killed Flippen remains a mystery."He was my heart," Nashiya Pinder said wiping away tears. Pinder remembers the words her mother would tell her about her relationship with her brother."My mom used to always have a saying for us – it was just us, us two," Pinder said. "We got each other. You don't let no one...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Morristown Minute

Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, Trenton

NJ Attorney General & State Athletic Board award $130k to amateur boxing programs in Trenton and Atlantic City, offering skills training & life lessons to youth. New Jersey's Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. of the State Athletic Control Board (SACB) announced on January 27th that $130,000 in grant funding has been made available to support amateur boxing programs for youth in Atlantic City and to launch a similar program in Trenton.
TRENTON, NJ

