Isiah Pacheco says Chiefs' offense isn't worried about Mahomes injury: 'We’re ready to go out there and execute'

Rookie running back Isiah Pacheco has been a godsend for the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense this season. Given the injury sustained by Patrick Mahomes last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, it seems that the first-year rusher will need to help carry the load for his team this weekend.

Pacheco was asked during the Chiefs’ Wednesday media availability session whether he thought Mahomes’ injury would play a factor in the use of the running game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Confidently, Pacheco told reporters that he wasn’t so sure and that no matter the circumstances, Kansas City’s offense stands ready to make things happen when they possess the ball.

“It doesn’t matter what we call, who’s the quarterback, what we call, when we play, who we play — we’re ready to go out there and execute,” Pacheco said.

Usually, rookies are a bit more reserved in their comments to the media, but Pacheco seems ready to break the mold after his standout performance against Jacksonville in the AFC divisional round. He had the most rushing yards in a playoff debut in franchise history with 95 yards on the ground against the Jaguars.

Now set to face a team that has already bested the Chiefs once this season, Pacheco appears to be locked in ahead of Kansas City’s pivotal AFC Championship Game matchup against the Bengals this weekend.