Read full article on original website
Sharon Grassel
4d ago
Just giving more and more money doesn't help. How about training some of these people so they get a job. How about going after the people who are taking advantage of the system. who looks into that. They get on these programs for a lifetime. It's ridiculous.
Reply
4
Donald Souza
4d ago
stop the hand outs then people will have to work if you can't make with one job get a second one , I'm talking about able-bodied people that are just lazy and want a hand out. if you are heart by this statement to bad
Reply
2
Related
Healey files supplemental budget with nearly $300M for emergency assistance; school meals to remain free
BOSTON — As the first month of her tenure fades into later and later sunsets, Gov. Maura Healey filed an almost $300 million supplemental budget bill Monday to fill economic gaps left by federal financial assistance programs that are ending. The announcement came in the afternoon as leaders in the House, Senate and...
fallriverreporter.com
Governor Healey seeks $282 million for shelter, food aid programs
JAN. 30, 2023…..Reviving debate on an issue that lawmakers left untouched at the end of last session, Gov. Maura Healey on Monday filed a $282 million spending bill she said is necessary to manage a surge in demand for emergency shelter and prevent the free school meals program from running out of money.
Centre Daily
Inmates could donate organs to get out of prison early in proposed Massachusetts bill
Newly proposed legislation in Massachusetts would grant early release to prison inmates who donate organs or bone marrow. If enacted, the bill would shorten sentences by up to one year for qualified incarcerated individuals “on the condition that the incarcerated individual has donated bone marrow or organ(s),” the proposed legislation reads.
Gov. Maura Healey has yet to commit details on Mass. tax relief package
Gov. Maura Healey, who vowed on the campaign trail to make tax relief her day one priority, stopped short of committing to concrete measures in a radio interview Tuesday. Healey has voiced broad support for tax cuts or expanded credits to help the most vulnerable Bay Staters — including seniors, families and renters — and boost Massachusetts’ competitive edge, largely mirroring former Gov. Charlie Baker’s unsuccessful tax relief package last year. Healey, for example, supports raising the estate tax threshold from $1 million to $2 million.
spectrumnews1.com
Bill introduced to regulate private water wells in Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. - More than half a million Massachusetts residents get their water from a private well, but some state lawmakers are concerned about what else might be flowing through their faucets. State Sen. Jamie Eldridge (D-Middlesex/Worcester) has introduced legislation that would allow the Department of Environmental Protection to set...
Massachusetts extra COVID SNAP benefits ends, view list of resources for help
Additional Federal funding for the state's food assistance programs will end Wednesday.
The future of Chapter 62F and tax relief for the state
Chapter 62F gave money back to taxpayers this past year, but there are multiple efforts on Beacon hill to change how surpluses are handled.
WBUR
Growing violence against health care workers prompts Mass. hospitals to adopt new codes of conduct
Hospitals across Massachusetts have agreed to enforce new codes of conduct to help shield health care workers from the growing threat of violence and abuse from patients. The new policies will ban violence, as well as offensive, abusive and discriminatory language and behaviors. Any patient who violates the rules could be asked to leave and seek care elsewhere.
nbcboston.com
Galvin Turns Down 20% Pay Raise
Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin is the only constitutional officer not accepting a 20% pay raise this year. The increase stems from a controversial law passed in 2017 that ties officials' salaries to changes in state wages over the past eight quarters. The state treasury calculated in December that...
State expecting elevated tax revenues to hold
-The Healey administration and legislative budget managers agreed Monday to build their upcoming state budget plans on the assumptions that they will have $40.41 billion in general state tax revenue to spend in the budget year that begins July 1 and an additional $1 billion in revenue from the state's new high-earner surtax that can be put towards education or transportation.
Connecticut to receive millions in federal funding for SNAP, child nutrition programs
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Food insecurity is on the rise across the country and one nonprofit estimates there are nearly 400,000 people experiencing hunger in Connecticut. Now, federal funding is on the way to help eligible families and children to receive meals at school. “We simply can’t meet the need without government support,” said Jason […]
Question Everything: Why are teachers able to strike if it's illegal?
WOBURN - Even though it's illegal for teachers to strike in Massachusetts, students in Woburn missed classes Monday while teachers gathered downtown with signs demanding better pay for paraprofessionals. "We know this is an illegal strike," said Woburn Teachers' Association president Barbara Locke. "We want to be in our classroom right now. We don't want to be right here." While both sides were at the negotiating table, city and state attorneys asked a judge to order an end to the strike with an injunction that would impose fines if it continues. "I think I'd be quarterbacking the...
McKnight's
Lawsuit alleging ‘warehousing’ of disabled people in nursing homes shining light on national issue
A federal class-action lawsuit is highlighting a challenge felt nationwide: the housing of disabled people in nursing homes without proper resources or a plan to transition them to more appropriate settings. The Massachusetts-based lawsuit accuses the state of leaving thousands of people with disabilities “to languish and often deteriorate” in...
Free tax aid program for Mass. residents starts Monday in Worcester
Tax season is here and it’s time to collect and collate the paperwork, dig out receipts from unused purses and figure out how to file state and federal taxes. An onerous task. But for Massachusetts’ lowest-wage earners, help is available. The Massachusetts Association for Community Action, a network...
wamc.org
Deadline nears in most Massachusetts communities to apply for a property tax abatement
The average property tax bill for a single-family home in Massachusetts went up by almost $400 this year. If a homeowner believes their property has been overvalued by their local assessors office, an abatement may be the only way to reduce their tax bill. The deadline to apply for a...
Latest Scam in Massachusetts Uses Scare Tactics to Obtain Money From Individuals
Scams continue to circulate throughout Massachusetts. You may remember in a previous article, we wrote about the "Grandparent Scam" that was going around the Bay State. That particular scam involved con artists calling elderly individuals, pretending to be grandchildren. The scenario looks like this, the scammer tells the grandparent that he or she has been in some type of trouble and needs the grandparent to send money right away in order to resolve the issue. Of course, this is fake, and low and behold the grandparent has been scammed out of large sums of money. You can read more about the "Grandparent Scam" by going here.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Massachusetts gun laws
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is digging deeper into gun safety laws in place in the Bay State following the deadly shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday night. We spoke with a criminal justice professor to find out what the gun laws are in Massachusetts and what...
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County lawmaker refiles previously rejected bill on postpartum depression days before Duxbury tragedy
A Bristol County lawmaker has made multiple attempts, one just days ago, to revive a bill she brought to Beacon Hill concerning postpartum depression. Carole Fiola, who is a state rep for the 6th Bristol District that covers parts of Fall River and Freetown, is the lead sponsor on a bill that has been rejected multiple times and she hopes a recent tragedy will shine more light on the issue and get the legislation passed.
Mass. car dealer to pay $350k over alleged discrimination against Black, Latino customers
A car dealership company with locations in Danvers and Wellesley will pay $350,000 to settle allegations it discriminated against Black and Latino customers, the Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday. Hometown Auto Framingham Inc., which operates Wellesley Mazda on Worcester Street and North Shore Mazda on Newbury Street in Danvers,...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts groups rallying in support of newly filed rent control bill
Several Massachusetts groups are getting behind a rent control bill that they believe will have a positive impact on tenants. At 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the front steps of the State House, rent control advocates will rally in support of newly filed rent control enabling legislation that “introduces a clearer framework for municipal rent control than other local option bills filed in recent years, with stronger tenant protections and stronger limits on rent increases,” according to supporters.
Comments / 18