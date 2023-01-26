Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in North CarolinaEast Coast TravelerShelby, NC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreer, SC
Related
WYFF4.com
Unique doughnut shop moving into former Greenville pizza spot, owners say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Attention doughnut fans: A new doughnut shop will soon open in Greenville, and their aim is to "blow your mind." Scout's Doughnuts announced this month on social media that they are moving their family-run, burgeoning business into the space formerly called Pizza Purist, on East North Street at Briarcliff Drive, in the Overbrook area of Greenville.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
country1037fm.com
South Carolina Restaurant Appears On Food Network Show
One of my favorite shows on Food Network is Restaurant Impossible. And, a South Carolina restaurant will be making an appearance on the show. The Robert Irvine hosted show filmed an episode at Runway Cafe at the Greenville Downtown Airport. The episode airs February 23. According to The State, the Runway Cafe episode filmed in October. Of course, anyone familiar with Restaurant Impossible knows that Chef Irvine comes in to lift up struggling restaurants. Furthermore, he supports the business, owners and staff on every level. In addition to menu development, Irvine brings in crews to give the space a makeover with furnishings and decor. Also, he typically counsels staff and owners on other issues too. He works to improve their customer service and talks them through personal and financial struggles.
greenvillejournal.com
Lewis Barbecue launches Greenville catering program
Catering order pick up – any size, any time individuals picking up catering orders may skip the line. Delivery – Lewis Barbecue employees will deliver catering orders to the customer’s destination and set up the order buffet style. Full Service – Catering orders sliced and served on...
franchising.com
Eggs Up Grill Unveils Two New Delicious Seasonal Pancakes
January 31, 2023 // Franchising.com // SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Eggs Up Grill is giving guests even more reasons to “Eat Happy,” offering up two fresh new takes on its pancakes, as well as an addition to its mimosa line. The seasonal specials run through Easter and were inspired by two favorite dessert flavors. They include Blueberry Cobbler Pancakes and Chocolate Praline Pancakes, plus a Blueberry Mimosa.
FOX Carolina
Greenville’s little-known landmarks
Even longtime residents of Greenville may not know about all of the historic places around Downtown. John Nolan, owner of Greenville History Tours, stops by Access Carolina to talk about his tours, and the stories behind three little-known landmarks. You can learn more about Greenville History Tours by calling 866-246-2099....
FOX Carolina
Bed Bath & Beyond store in Upstate among 87 more closing
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bed Bath & Beyond announced Monday that they are closing another 87 stores, including one in the Upstate. The decision comes weeks after the home goods retailer said it was on track to close 150 stores. In a business update this month, the company said they have “substantial doubt” about their ability to continue operating.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WYFF4.com
Budweiser debuts its Super Bowl commercial
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Budweiser debuted its Super Bowl spot on Tuesday. The “Six Degrees of Budweiser” spot is narrated by actor and American icon Kevin Bacon. Watch the full commercial above. The company says the commercial shows that no matter how different people are, shared values like...
gsabusiness.com
Regionally based credit union announces growth plans for Greenville-Spartanburg
Will expand in the Upstate with two new locations this year — totaling eight branches in the region once these are complete. The expansion will significantly increase Truliant’s presence in the region, where it currently has a new regional operations office and a new banking branch, which were both opened in Greenville last year. Two new branches are also underway this year in Easley and Greer. After those are open, Truliant will add four more branches over the next three years and will share these locations at a later date. These branches will serve members along the Interstate 85 corridor, according to a Truliant news release.
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best slice of chocolate cake in each state, including this decadent dessert in South Carolina.
greenvillejournal.com
Weekly Dish: Five new restaurants coming soon
Molly and Myles Ice Cream closes Cherrydale location … Mauldin’s BridgeWay Station to welcome new eatery by Stella’s Restaurant Group … and Mak & Cheesecakes to open Simpsonville store. Here’s the dish on some local restaurant news for the week of Feb. 3.
3 must-do weekend trips within 5 hours of Atlanta
Whether you're looking for a coastal getaway or mountain retreat, here are three destinations to consider for your next weekend trip. 1. Charleston Photo: Jen Ashley/AxiosIf you're ready to trade in oak trees for palms for a weekend, consider visiting Charleston, about 5 hours from Atlanta. Stay: In a brand new tiny home in North Charleston that sleeps four. Book here.Do: Prepare your taste buds for the Charleston Wine + Food festival. This year's event is March 1–5. Details. ...
WYFF4.com
Fire damages Pelzer business
PELZER, S.C. — Firefighters worked Tuesday morning to put out a fire at a Pelzer, South Carolina, business. (Video from the scene above) Crews were called to 653 Cherokee Road in Pelzer Tuesday morning. A sign in front of the business says B&R Services. There is no word on...
FOX Carolina
SLED agent 100% sure he heard Alex Murdaugh say, "I did him so bad"
FOX Carolina's Kari Beal has the details. The Peace Center is ready to help teens achieve their DJ dreams. Highlighting what's new in the area including McAllisters in Taylors, Lean Kitchen in Spartanburg, Stellas Restaurant in BridgeWay Station and Mr. Cow in Greenville.
spartanburg.com
Rabid Raccoon Confirmed in Spartanburg County; One Pet Exposed
The South Carolin Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a raccoon found near California Avenue and Jackson Street in Spartanburg, S.C. has tested positive for rabies. No people are known to have been exposed at this time. One dog was exposed and will be quarantined as required...
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville Housing Fund purchases Century Plaza Apartments for $31M
Greenville Housing Fund, a nonprofit that works to champion affordable neighborhoods across Greenville’s diverse communities, has purchased Century Plaza Apartments for $31 million, the organization announced Jan. 30. The 212-unit complex on Century Drive in the Overbrook neighborhood was purchased in partnership with Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP and...
gsabusiness.com
Longtime Upstate restaurant group to open third location in Mauldin
Longtime regional restaurant group Stella’s is making its way to the under-construction mixed-use development BridgeWay Station in Mauldin. Hughes Investments Inc. announced the new concept by Stella’s Restaurant Group on Thursday. Owners Julia and Jason Scholz opened Stella’s Southern Bistro in 2008 in Simpsonville and their second restaurant,...
WLOS.com
Hickory Nut Gap Farm's discounted meat truck sale a hit amid rising food costs
FAIRVIEW, N.C. (WLOS) — With prices of food continuing to rise, folks at Hickory Nut Gap Farm are hoping to ease that burden with their discounted meat truck sale. For the past five years, the farm has put on this event to support its wholesaler, along with the local community.
golaurens.com
Laurens' own Catie Rawl wins Miss Columbia
Laurens native Catie Rawl will compete in Miss South Carolina during the summer of 2023 after being crowned Miss Columbia on Saturday night. Rawl says that the Miss Columbia pageant was the first pageant she competed in within Miss South Carolina, when she was only 18, and feels that winning it this time around has been a "full circle moment for her."
Comments / 4