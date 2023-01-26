Tuna Company Searching For Mermaids Offers Million Dollar Reward

Photo: Getty Images

Do you believe in mermaids? Chicken of the Sea are searching for these mythical creatures, and they need our help. According to WGN9 , the tuna company recently launched a contest that prompts individuals to uncover truth behind the popular myth. Any individual that can spot and film a mermaid will be given one million dollars, but there are rules that need to be followed in order to qualify for the prize.

Here is what Chicken of the Sea detailed about the contest rules on their website:

"If you spot a half-human sea creature with an identifiable head (i.e., two eyes, one nose, and one mouth) and torso of a woman, man, child or individual and the natural biological tail of a fish or scaled sea-dwelling creature, we want to see it! Don’t forget, the Mermaid must be capable of living and breathing underwater without the use of artificial aids, such as scuba gear and/or other breathing apparatus, as well as capable of breathing when above the surface of water. No tricks! The Mermaid must also be living and breathing without the use of surgical enhancements, makeup, costumes, tricks, props, computer graphics, digital effects and/or other artificial means. "

WGN9 mentioned that after submitting video footage of the mermaid, contenders must also set up an interview between the mermaid and the company. Those interested have until the end of February to submit their findings on the company's website.