SMITH COUNTY – A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Smith County on Saturday, authorities said. According to our news partner KETK, 32-year-old Brandon Duvall was shot by deputies around 9:55 p.m. on Saturday in northwestern Smith County. A call initially came in to dispatch at 7:05 p.m. as a domestic disturbance in the 23000 block of County Road 459. Officials said the caller identified herself as a victim of an assault by her boyfriend at their residence. Authorities said EMS arrived around 7:15 p.m. and several Smith County patrol units arrived around 7:29 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies learned Duvall “had left the area in his vehicle at a high rate of speed, losing control of his vehicle at the end of his driveway as it intersects with Smith County Road 459. Duvall’s vehicle struck a power pole which knocked out electricity to several houses in the area,” according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said they searched for Duvall but reportedly did not locate him at that time, then left the area after taking the report and making arrangements for the victim to leave for the night. They said the victim changed her mind and “refused to leave the residence upon deputies arranging for a hotel room for the night.”

SMITH COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO