Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ktbb.com
Authorities: Domestic assault call leads to deadly officer-involved shooting in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY – A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Smith County on Saturday, authorities said. According to our news partner KETK, 32-year-old Brandon Duvall was shot by deputies around 9:55 p.m. on Saturday in northwestern Smith County. A call initially came in to dispatch at 7:05 p.m. as a domestic disturbance in the 23000 block of County Road 459. Officials said the caller identified herself as a victim of an assault by her boyfriend at their residence. Authorities said EMS arrived around 7:15 p.m. and several Smith County patrol units arrived around 7:29 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies learned Duvall “had left the area in his vehicle at a high rate of speed, losing control of his vehicle at the end of his driveway as it intersects with Smith County Road 459. Duvall’s vehicle struck a power pole which knocked out electricity to several houses in the area,” according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said they searched for Duvall but reportedly did not locate him at that time, then left the area after taking the report and making arrangements for the victim to leave for the night. They said the victim changed her mind and “refused to leave the residence upon deputies arranging for a hotel room for the night.”
ktbb.com
Deputy in three vehicle crash while responding to domestic assault
TYLER – A Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputy was in a three vehicle crash around 3:50 p.m. at East Front Street and Loop 323 on Sunday. According to our news partner KETK, the sheriff’s office says the deputy was responding to a domestic assault call when they hit a vehicle which pushed them into another vehicle. Officials said the deputy and another person were transported to a hospital to be treated for their injuries. The deputy has since been released. The Tyler Police Department is investigating the incident. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.
ktbb.com
A candle left burning starts fire, firefighter gets 2nd degree burns
TYLER – Tyler Fire Department responded to a structure fire around 3:26 a.m. off of Ada Avenue on Saturday Jan. 28. According to our news partner KETK. firefighters arrived on the scene and saw smoke and flames emerging from the roof and a rear window. All residents were able to get out of the home safely. Three fire engines, a ladder company, a battalion chief and a investigator all responded to the scene and the fire was quickly controlled, officials said. A firefighter was treated and released from a local hospital after receiving 2nd degree burns on their face and their were no other injuries, according to Tyler Fire. An occupant told officials that they woke up near a candle that was left burning in one of the building’s bedrooms and a 12-year-old helped their 84-year-old relative get out of the flaming structure. The American Red Cross will be providing assistance to the family.
ktbb.com
Winter Weather Closures, Delays, Changes
Winter Weather Closures, Delays, Changes: EAST TEXAS — Because of wintry weather predicted this week, a number of closings, cancellations, delays, and monitorings have been announced in East Texas. Keep checking this post for an updated list as more entities announce weather-related adjustments. Please use this email address: closings@ktbb.com to send us your closings or delays.
Comments / 0