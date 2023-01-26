The New York Yankees are rolling into the 2023 season with Jose Treviño as their starting catcher, which is justifiable after a successful 2022 campaign. Treviño ranks as one of the best defensive catchers in the game but has his vulnerabilities in the batter’s box. Treviño hit .248 with a .283 OBP, 11 homers, and 43 RBIs last season. While this was his best offensive campaign by a significant margin, the Yankees have another catcher developing in their farm system that will not only provide elite offensive metrics but has experienced considerable improvements regarding his defensive qualities.

BRONX, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO