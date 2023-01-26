Read full article on original website
STACK
Unlabeled Protein Powder Ingredients that are Poisonous!
Protein shakes are a staple in the sport’s athletic world. It is one of the best and easiest ways to get your protein replacement quickly. You would simply assume all protein powders are created equally and are healthy. Unfortunately, you need to research what you are ingesting. Many powders contain metals, artificial flavors, pesticides, etc. So, let’s look at metals that create some of the most severe health issues.
STACK
Oscillation Training: The Key to Strength, Speed, and Explosiveness
OSCT (Oscillation Training) strengthens and develops the transitional speed of the eccentric, isometric, and concentric phases as rapidly as possible. It requires you to rapidly push and pull in a pulsing way through a small range of motion, where the muscles contract and relax quickly. Oscillation training enhances your strength, explosiveness, agility, and speed.
STACK
Is Acute: Chronic Workload Ratio (ACWR) Effective?
Training load and athletic injuries have long been synonymous, thus the number of studies aiming to quantify their precise relation has spiked in recent decades. One of the most popular metrics, and often considered the “gold standard”, over time has been what is known as the acute: chronic workload ratio (ACWR) (5). While some hold the position that ACWR is the north star of athlete load monitoring, others do not (4), making it a contentious topic and leaving coaches/sports scientists alike to debate its efficacy.
