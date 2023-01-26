Training load and athletic injuries have long been synonymous, thus the number of studies aiming to quantify their precise relation has spiked in recent decades. One of the most popular metrics, and often considered the “gold standard”, over time has been what is known as the acute: chronic workload ratio (ACWR) (5). While some hold the position that ACWR is the north star of athlete load monitoring, others do not (4), making it a contentious topic and leaving coaches/sports scientists alike to debate its efficacy.

1 DAY AGO