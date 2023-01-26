ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

A look ahead to Florida's legislative session

We’re a little over a month from the legislative session which begins March 7th. WMFE's Talia Blake caught up with Sadaf Knight, CEO of Florida Policy Institute, to talk about the state budget, what bills she’s watching this session, and more. Listen to the full conversation at the...
Florida gas prices dip after a sharp weekly increase

Gas prices across Florida dipped slightly over the weekend after a sharp increase last week. According to a release from AAA, the average price statewide is $3.56 cents a gallon of unleaded gas. The 2-cent price drop comes after they spiked by 17 cents last week, and 32 cents over...
