Read full article on original website
Related
usf.edu
A look ahead to Florida's legislative session
We’re a little over a month from the legislative session which begins March 7th. WMFE's Talia Blake caught up with Sadaf Knight, CEO of Florida Policy Institute, to talk about the state budget, what bills she’s watching this session, and more. Listen to the full conversation at the...
usf.edu
USFWS will finalize critical habitat for endangered bonneted bats in Florida within the next year
The public had until Jan. 23 to comment on a proposal for endangered bonneted bat habitat in Florida. On that final day, more than 20 environmental organizations asked the federal government for additional protections. In November, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service updated a proposal from 2020 on critical habitat...
usf.edu
Florida gas prices dip after a sharp weekly increase
Gas prices across Florida dipped slightly over the weekend after a sharp increase last week. According to a release from AAA, the average price statewide is $3.56 cents a gallon of unleaded gas. The 2-cent price drop comes after they spiked by 17 cents last week, and 32 cents over...
Comments / 0