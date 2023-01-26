ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

James Harden praises Tyrese Maxey for accepting bench role for Sixers

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

PHILADELPHIA–The Philadelphia 76ers are continuing to figure things out on the floor in order to set themselves up for success in the playoffs for the 2022-23 season. They have their eyes set on the Larry O’Brien trophy and they feel like they have the talent to do it.

The Sixers made an interesting move during their recent five-game West Coast road trip by moving Tyrese Maxey to the bench unit. Coach Doc Rivers insists that there will still be games where the young man out of Kentucky will get the start, but at the moment, they are finding success with the current configuration.

Maxey had 27 points off the bench to lead Philadelphia in scoring in Wednesday’s 137-133 win over the Brooklyn Nets and he is taking this bench role in stride as he continues to move forward.

“It’s easy,” James Harden said of Maxey. “He’s a player at the end of the day so I think all of us are wanting the same thing which is to be the last team standing. So whatever role we got to play, especially if it helps our team better. I think all of us are willing to do it and he’s stepped up in that role.”

The move was made to bring some balance to the units. Maxey is able to just score, score, score with the second unit while De’Anthony Melton steps in to provide some elite two-way ability to the starting unit. They can now find that synergy and Philadelphia can move forward with lineups they can feel comfortable with in April and May.

