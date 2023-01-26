Three Knox residents were arrested Monday, January 30 following an investigation with the Indiana Department of Child Services and the Starke County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies from the Sheriff’s Department and workers from the Department of Child Services went to the home in the 6700 S. block of Lombardy Lane in the Bass Lake area just after 10 a.m. CT where they reportedly found a marijuana growing operation inside the home. Police say a small child was removed from the residence.

KNOX, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO