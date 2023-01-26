ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

hometownnewsnow.com

Drug Use Alleged in Hit and Run

(La Porte County, IN) - A suspected hit and run driver in La Porte County was allegedly impaired by drugs. Jacks Kramer, 26, of Michigan City allegedly backed into a vehicle Friday afternoon in the area of Johnson Road and 400 North. Authorities stated that Kramer fled eastbound but was...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Heroin Dealer Dealt Loss on Appeal

(Indianapolis, IN) - A Michigan City heroin dealer wanting his prison sentence reduced has lost his appeal. Devante King was given a 10-year prison sentence in November of 2020 for selling 2.7 grams of heroin. The Level 4 Felony Offense has a sentencing range of 2-to-12 years. King argued the...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
963xke.com

Two men arrested for dealing during Steuben County stop

STEUBEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police say that two men are now facing charges after a traffic stop yielded a large amount of marijuana. Police say the driver and passenger had also been drinking before being stopped around 1:15 a.m. in Steuben County. ISP officials say the...
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Person of interest sought in Elkhart counterfeit bill investigation

The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify a person of interest regarding in regard to a counterfeit bill investigation that happened at a local Elkhart business. If you can identify the individual in the picture, you are asked to contact Detective Lambright at 574-389-4736 or email susan.lambright@elkhartpolice.org. You can...
ELKHART, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Alcohol Related Arrest in Crash

(La Porte County, IN) - Police say alcohol was involved in a collision between two oncoming vehicles outside La Porte. Ramon Toledo, 46, of Rolling Prairie is charged with Class A Misdemeanor Operating while Intoxicated. According to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred before 4 a.m. Saturday...
ROLLING PRAIRIE, IN
YAHOO!

Sturgis man gets 30 years in prison for holding, abusing girlfriend for 12 days

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — A 39-year-old Sturgis man will serve 30-60 years in prison for holding his then-girlfriend hostage and abusing her for nearly two weeks. Circuit Judge Paul Stutesman sentenced Rocky Gardner after Gardner pleaded guilty to first degrees criminal sexual conduct. Gardner also received a 10- 22-year sentence for false imprisonment as a second habitual offender.
STURGIS, MI
wkvi.com

Three Knox Residents Arrested Following Investigation

Three Knox residents were arrested Monday, January 30 following an investigation with the Indiana Department of Child Services and the Starke County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies from the Sheriff’s Department and workers from the Department of Child Services went to the home in the 6700 S. block of Lombardy Lane in the Bass Lake area just after 10 a.m. CT where they reportedly found a marijuana growing operation inside the home. Police say a small child was removed from the residence.
KNOX, IN
95.3 MNC

Man accused of shooting father refuses to show up in court

A man accused of shooting his father refused to appear in court for a second time. The shooting happened in November of 2020 at a home in the 2600 block of Stevens Street in Elkhart. Witnesses say that Dominique Edwards grabbed a pillow, went to his father’s bedroom and fired...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Police investigating possible arson on A Lane

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a possible arson incident that happened on Saturday, according to reports. At 4:32 a.m., officers were called to the 3400 block of A Lane for a report of a vehicle on fire. Fire crews were already on scene when police arrived.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Man reports attack in Elkhart grocery store parking lot

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a man reported being attacked by an unknown man in the parking lot of a grocery store on Jackson Boulevard. At 11:43 p.m. on Friday, police were called to the area for a battery report. The victim who made the...
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Fatal crash being investigated in Elkhart county

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a fatal shooting in the 700 block of Concord Avenue in Elkhart. It was just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, when dispatch received a shooting with injuries call in the 700 block of Concord Ave. Elkhart Police Department officers dispatched...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Deputies identify driver killed in crash on U.S. 12

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Deputies with the Berrien County Sheriff's Office have identified the driver killed in a crash on U.S. 12 on Thursday. Deputies identified the victim as 51-year-old Scott Lightner of Hammond, Indiana. At 11:44 a.m. on January 26, Lightner was driving east on U.S. 12 in a...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Incriminating statements by Portage murder suspect not allowed as evidence

KALAMAZOO, MI – Statements a woman made to police while being questioned about a homicide are not allowed as evidence, based on a ruling by a judge. Iyanna Colon had asked twice for an attorney when two Portage police detectives questioned her about the death of Maan Saleh Alblowi on Jan. 17, 2022. She later said she wanted to remain silent after being read her Miranda Rights.
PORTAGE, MI
MLive

Police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Van Buren County

VAN BUREN COUNY, MI - Police are investigating what is believed to be an apparent murder-suicide, officials said Saturday, Jan. 29. An adult male and female were discovered Friday night with gunshot wounds at a residence on 82nd Avenue, east of Burgess near Decatur in Van Buren County, according to a Michigan State Police news release.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Rash of car break-in reported in parts of LaPorte County

The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to lock their car doors to help prevent vehicle break-ins. Since Jan. 1, the sheriff’s office says deputies have investigated at least 12 thefts of miscellaneous items from motor vehicles parked in subdivisions and neighborhoods near Critchfield Elementary School and in rural Center Township.

