Louisville, KY

kentuckytoday.com

Cards tell Payne they haven't quit, but actions show otherwise

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Today's story is about elephants. Specifically, the ones roaming around the Louisville basketball program. There's a whole herd of them, and coach Kenny Payne isn't reluctant to address their significance. But this is limited to the one that is perhaps most on the minds of Cardinal fans as they witness their once proud program continue to sink to new depths.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Louisville Football: Yaya, Malik star in 2023 Senior Bowl

The 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl is right around the corner and historically it has been a proclamation of the up-and-coming talent in the college football landscape who have their sights set on taking their talents to the next level. Representatives from the University of Louisville football program have dated all the way back to 1964, when offensive tackle Ken Kortas starred in the game.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wtva.com

Body found Monday in Louisville

An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville. An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Cardinal Stadium is now L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

The University of Louisville Board of Trustees held a meeting of significant importance at 12:00 PM EST today to discuss the rebranding of the iconic Cardinal Stadium. This is the second major meeting they have held in the past two months, following the first time in December when the hiring of Head Football Coach Jeff Brohm was made official.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Seedy K’s GameCap: Notre Dame

Your scribe had a really clever lede with an intention to use. Footnote: It was actually suggested by my former editor at the Cardinal, Smart Guy, with whom I watched the tilt, but it will have to wait for another day. Seems here the only thing that really matters at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Okorafor makes solid debut, but inept Cards still fall to Irish

The newest member of Louisville's basketball team made a surprising appearance. Otherwise it was business as usual for the Cardinals (2-19, 0-10) against Notre Dame Saturday afternoon, and after 21 games no further explanation is necessary,. Yes, a habitual low-energy effort by U of L most of the day resulted...
LOUISVILLE, KY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse women’s basketball: what to watch for vs. Louisville

The Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team (14-7, 5-5) enters Sunday’s game with a chip on its shoulder heading into a home rematch against the Louisville Cardinals (15-8, 6-4). Tip-off between Syracuse and Virginia is at 12 pm EST in the JMA Wireless Dome, with the game available for...
SYRACUSE, NY
wdrb.com

Kentucky and Louisville officials react to release of Tyre Nichols video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Memphis police on Friday released video showing five police officers beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop earlier this month. Those officers have been fired and are now facing murder charges. Thousands gathered Friday night across the country to reflect and call for change after Nichols...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

The Vault: A look at the career of journalist Diane Sawyer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WHAS11's The Vault revisits an interview with Diane Sawyer and former anchor and reporter Rachel Platt. By 1993, Diane Sawyer had become one of the most recognized and respected faces in broadcast journalism. She may be in New York now but folks here in Louisville no...
LOUISVILLE, KY

