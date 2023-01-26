Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jeremy BrowerLouisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
The Louisville Civic Orchestra Presents Heroic & Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare HeroesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Louisville Football's 2023 ACC Schedule Announced
The Cardinals now know their entire 2023 football schedule following the ACC's schedule release.
’23 Louisville Target Woo Spencer has set a commitment date
Former Louisville Male High School product William “Woo” Spencer is set to announce his college commitment tomorrow evening at 6:30 PM EST at Aspirations Gym in Louisville, KY. As a junior in high school, William “Woo” Spencer was ranked the number one overall player in the state of...
zagsblog.com
D.J. Wagner, Aaron Bradshaw ‘absolutely’ considered Louisville, Kenny Payne will ‘turn it around’: Pervis Ellison
PHILADELPHIA — For a while after Kenny Payne was hired as the Louisville head coach last spring, the narrative in recruiting circles was that D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 prospect in 2023, would follow him there. Maybe his Camden High School teammate Aaron Bradshaw, the 7-foot-2 big man now...
Is a divorce inevitable for Kenny Payne and the Louisville Cardinals?
The calls to fire Kenny Payne are growing. After a twenty-point blowout defeat to the Pittsburgh Panthers and an embarrassing loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, where the Cardinals went down by thirty; Payne’s dismissal may be approaching. It’s beginning to appear inevitable. The unknown factor is when?
'23 OL Joe Crocker Commits to Louisville
The offensive tackle from Tennessee is the 14th commitment for the Cardinals in their 2023 recruiting class, and their third offensive lineman.
kentuckytoday.com
Cards tell Payne they haven't quit, but actions show otherwise
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Today's story is about elephants. Specifically, the ones roaming around the Louisville basketball program. There's a whole herd of them, and coach Kenny Payne isn't reluctant to address their significance. But this is limited to the one that is perhaps most on the minds of Cardinal fans as they witness their once proud program continue to sink to new depths.
Louisville Football: Yaya, Malik star in 2023 Senior Bowl
The 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl is right around the corner and historically it has been a proclamation of the up-and-coming talent in the college football landscape who have their sights set on taking their talents to the next level. Representatives from the University of Louisville football program have dated all the way back to 1964, when offensive tackle Ken Kortas starred in the game.
wtva.com
Body found Monday in Louisville
An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville. An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville.
Cardinal Stadium is now L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
The University of Louisville Board of Trustees held a meeting of significant importance at 12:00 PM EST today to discuss the rebranding of the iconic Cardinal Stadium. This is the second major meeting they have held in the past two months, following the first time in December when the hiring of Head Football Coach Jeff Brohm was made official.
Card Chronicle
Seedy K’s GameCap: Notre Dame
Your scribe had a really clever lede with an intention to use. Footnote: It was actually suggested by my former editor at the Cardinal, Smart Guy, with whom I watched the tilt, but it will have to wait for another day. Seems here the only thing that really matters at...
kentuckytoday.com
Okorafor makes solid debut, but inept Cards still fall to Irish
The newest member of Louisville's basketball team made a surprising appearance. Otherwise it was business as usual for the Cardinals (2-19, 0-10) against Notre Dame Saturday afternoon, and after 21 games no further explanation is necessary,. Yes, a habitual low-energy effort by U of L most of the day resulted...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse women’s basketball: what to watch for vs. Louisville
The Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team (14-7, 5-5) enters Sunday’s game with a chip on its shoulder heading into a home rematch against the Louisville Cardinals (15-8, 6-4). Tip-off between Syracuse and Virginia is at 12 pm EST in the JMA Wireless Dome, with the game available for...
Louisville marches, prays following fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Activists in Louisville have gathered in support of Tyre Nichols, two days after body cam video was released showing his violent arrest in Memphis, Tennessee. Community activists gathered across the city to march and pray. A group of just over 30 activists marched up Bardstown Road.
wdrb.com
Kentucky and Louisville officials react to release of Tyre Nichols video
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Memphis police on Friday released video showing five police officers beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop earlier this month. Those officers have been fired and are now facing murder charges. Thousands gathered Friday night across the country to reflect and call for change after Nichols...
The Vault: A look at the career of journalist Diane Sawyer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WHAS11's The Vault revisits an interview with Diane Sawyer and former anchor and reporter Rachel Platt. By 1993, Diane Sawyer had become one of the most recognized and respected faces in broadcast journalism. She may be in New York now but folks here in Louisville no...
wdrb.com
Actor Ethan Hawke spotted at another local restaurant while shooting film in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ethan Hawke is spotted again in Louisville. This time, he was at a popular brunch spot. The actor, director and producer was at Le Moo's drag brunch on Sunday. He was with daughter Maya and actress Lauren Linney. The restaurant posted, "so glad our new friends...
spectrumnews1.com
Former State Rep. Attica Scott weighs in on Tyre Nichols killing, release of police body camera video
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s days like this one that make time slow down for Attica Scott. “It’s just all connected, and that’s what makes Tyre Nichols’ murder so hard and so heartbreaking for me is because I remember what we went through right here in Louisville and what we continue to go through,” Scott told Spectrum News 1 on Friday.
fox56news.com
Reactions from law enforcement in central Kentucky to Tyre Nichols video
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – As the body camera footage of the Tyre Nichols altercation in Memphis made its way across mainstream media, the reactions to the contents of the video were felt all across the U.S. Here in central Kentucky, law enforcement made their stances and feelings surrounding...
wdrb.com
Louisville theater staff mourning the loss of 51-year-old colleague in Irish Hill shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was shot to death in Louisville's Irish Hill neighborhood was a staff member at a Louisville theater. The Commonwealth Theatre Center, located at 1123 Payne Street, posted on its website Thursday that a man found shot to death just before 4 p.m. on Cooper Street was on the theater's administrative staff.
wdrb.com
Louisville neighborhood shows appreciation to LMPD for decrease in area crime from '21 - '22
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville neighborhood took some time Sunday afternoon to pause, reflect and say thank you to members of Louisville Metro Police for the service it has given to its residents. Several residents of the Highlands, city leaders and business owners threw an appreciation party at the...
