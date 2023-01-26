ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Republicans’ Efforts to Address State’s Issues Blocked by Democrat’s Politicking

By San Diego News Desk
sandiegonewsdesk.com
 4 days ago
californiaglobe.com

Bill To End California Mail-In Ballots Mandate Amended In Assembly

A bill t0 end the automatic mailing of ballots to all California voters, make Election Day a state holiday, and introduce other election measures, was positioned to be heard in several Assembly committees this week following new amendment changes made the previous week. Assembly Bill 13, authored by freshman Assemblyman...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

New push to require crypto licenses in California after Newsom veto

Four months after Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed a crypto licensing bill, critics of the controversial industry are trying again. A new bill that would require crypto companies to get a license to operate in California was introduced Monday by Assembly member Timothy Grayson (D-Concord) who warned about the dangers posed by crypto to consumers. “It is clear that until we take that step, Californians will continue to be vulnerable to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
oc-breeze.com

Assembly Republicans join law enforcement to call for end to California crime spree

Assembly Republicans joined with law enforcement officials from around the state today to announce legislation to stop the wave of crime hurting Californians’ quality of life. With violent crime increasing 6% in a year and high-profile property crimes shaking people’s sense of safety, California needs a new direction to protect and enhance public safety.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mountain Democrat

California Commentary: Gov. Gavin Newsom’s phony budget

If it’s January it must be budget time in California, or so it would seem. Gov. Gavin Newsom held a press briefing to unveil his proposed budget and it certainly looked official. Mainstream media have variously reported that the governor’s budget proposal is “austere,” “fiscally responsible” and even “conservative”...
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

Newsom’s Bold New Green Energy Era Will Make Us All Paupers

The devil always is in the details. And, right now, California ratepayers are being squeezed by the devil (in the form of soaring utility rate bills) and the state’s ambitious zero-carbon goals. In PG&E’s service territory, rate hikes are pounding families like an endless wave of atmospheric rivers. Parents...
CALIFORNIA STATE
mynspr.org

California reparations task force aims at more than dollars, seeks policies to prevent harm

End legalized slavery in California. Adopt a Black studies school curriculum that shows racism’s devastating results. Stop devaluing Black businesses. These are some of the dozens of recommendations California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations put into its 485-page interim report. Members say these policy recommendations are not getting the attention that monetary discussions are, even though these policy ideas might have as big an impact.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hanford Sentinel

California Toxics: Out of state, out of mind | CalMatters Investigation

In September 2020, workers in Brawley near the Mexico border began loading dump trucks with soil from the site of an old pesticide company. As an excavator carefully placed the Imperial County waste into the vehicles, a worker sprayed the pile with a hose, state records show. Another was on hand to watch for any sign of dust. The trucks then drove through a wash station that showered dirt off the wheels and collected the runoff water.
CALIFORNIA STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

How California’s new climate plan could help speed energy transformation around the world

California is embarking on an audacious new climate plan that aims to eliminate the state’s greenhouse gas footprint by 2045, and in the process, slash emissions far beyond its borders. The blueprint calls for massive transformations in industry, energy, and transportation, as well as changes in institutions and human behaviors. These transformations won’t be easy. […] The post How California’s new climate plan could help speed energy transformation around the world appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sjvsun.com

Activists sue to block Newsom’s homeless mental illness treatment program

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s court-led program to force mentally-ill homeless Californians off the streets and into treatment is coming under attack by a handful of activist groups. Thursday, a trio of groups filed a petition with the California Supreme Court to block implementation of Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment (CARE) Courts via the CARE Act, designed, championed, and signed by Newsom last year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wealthinsidermag.com

: How to pay for reparations in California? ‘Swollen’ wealth could replace ‘stolen’ wealth through taxes

The panel responsible for the nation’s first state-level exploration of reparations for Black Americans discussed an important question this weekend: How will the state pay for reparations?. The California reparations task force listened to testimony from experts who suggested possible sources for compensation, after previous meetings had touched on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

California Economy Surges but Residents are Feeling Pessimistic

Last year was a strong one for California’s $3.4 trillion economy. The state added 621,400 jobs, finally regaining the nearly 3 million that were initially lost during the COVID-19 pandemic as Gov. Gavin Newsom shut down major economic sectors. The year ended with a near record-low 4.1% unemployment. “California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
oc-breeze.com

Assemblyman Tri Ta (CA-70) leading efforts to lower natural gas bills

On January 12, 2023, Assemblymembers Tri Ta, Laurie Davies and Phillip Chen authored a letter to the California Public Utilities Commission asking them to investigate the recent spike in the cost of natural gas and to call on the CPUC to advance the biannual California Climate Credit on consumer gas bills. The CPUC has now placed the Climate Credit issue on their agenda for the February 2 meeting.
CALIFORNIA STATE

