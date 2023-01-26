California Republicans’ Efforts to Address State’s Issues Blocked by Democrat’s Politicking

California is embarking on an audacious new climate plan that aims to eliminate the state’s greenhouse gas footprint by 2045, and in the process, slash emissions far beyond its borders. The blueprint calls for massive transformations in industry, energy, and transportation, as well as changes in institutions and human behaviors. These transformations won’t be easy. […] The post How California’s new climate plan could help speed energy transformation around the world appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO