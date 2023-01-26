California Republicans’ Efforts to Address State’s Issues Blocked by Democrat’s Politicking

Read full article on original website
How Democratic, Republican lawmakers plan to tackle CA gun violence in wake of mass shootings
California already has roughly 100 gun laws on the books. These recent mass shootings have led people to ask whether they're working - and what more can be done?
californiaglobe.com
Bill To End California Mail-In Ballots Mandate Amended In Assembly
A bill t0 end the automatic mailing of ballots to all California voters, make Election Day a state holiday, and introduce other election measures, was positioned to be heard in several Assembly committees this week following new amendment changes made the previous week. Assembly Bill 13, authored by freshman Assemblyman...
New push to require crypto licenses in California after Newsom veto
Four months after Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed a crypto licensing bill, critics of the controversial industry are trying again. A new bill that would require crypto companies to get a license to operate in California was introduced Monday by Assembly member Timothy Grayson (D-Concord) who warned about the dangers posed by crypto to consumers. “It is clear that until we take that step, Californians will continue to be vulnerable to...
oc-breeze.com
Assembly Republicans join law enforcement to call for end to California crime spree
Assembly Republicans joined with law enforcement officials from around the state today to announce legislation to stop the wave of crime hurting Californians’ quality of life. With violent crime increasing 6% in a year and high-profile property crimes shaking people’s sense of safety, California needs a new direction to protect and enhance public safety.
High-impact measures headed for 2024 California ballot
At least a half-dozen high-impact measures are likely to appear on the 2024 California ballot, generating multi-million-dollar campaigns for and against.
Mountain Democrat
California Commentary: Gov. Gavin Newsom’s phony budget
If it’s January it must be budget time in California, or so it would seem. Gov. Gavin Newsom held a press briefing to unveil his proposed budget and it certainly looked official. Mainstream media have variously reported that the governor’s budget proposal is “austere,” “fiscally responsible” and even “conservative”...
GV Wire
Newsom’s Bold New Green Energy Era Will Make Us All Paupers
The devil always is in the details. And, right now, California ratepayers are being squeezed by the devil (in the form of soaring utility rate bills) and the state’s ambitious zero-carbon goals. In PG&E’s service territory, rate hikes are pounding families like an endless wave of atmospheric rivers. Parents...
mynspr.org
California reparations task force aims at more than dollars, seeks policies to prevent harm
End legalized slavery in California. Adopt a Black studies school curriculum that shows racism’s devastating results. Stop devaluing Black businesses. These are some of the dozens of recommendations California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations put into its 485-page interim report. Members say these policy recommendations are not getting the attention that monetary discussions are, even though these policy ideas might have as big an impact.
lostcoastoutpost.com
California Reparations Task Force Zeroes in on Who’d Be Eligible for Compensation
The California reparations task force on Saturday concluded two days of public hearings in San Diego, making some key decisions and inching closer to their July deadline for their final set of recommendations. The task force agreed on Saturday to recommend that the state create the California African American Freedmen...
sandiegonewsdesk.com
California’s Broken Promises: A History of Botched Projects and Mismanagement of Taxpayer Funds
The state of California, led by Governor Gavin Newsom, often touts itself as a “nation state” and a model for the rest of the nation. However, when it comes to implementing large-scale projects and programs, California is a prime example of bumbling incompetence. The list of failures to...
Hanford Sentinel
California Toxics: Out of state, out of mind | CalMatters Investigation
In September 2020, workers in Brawley near the Mexico border began loading dump trucks with soil from the site of an old pesticide company. As an excavator carefully placed the Imperial County waste into the vehicles, a worker sprayed the pile with a hose, state records show. Another was on hand to watch for any sign of dust. The trucks then drove through a wash station that showered dirt off the wheels and collected the runoff water.
Northern California Lawmaker Alex Lee Tries Again with ‘Extreme Wealth’ Tax Proposal
Lawmakers in blue states like California may prefer to tax the rich, but there’s always a risk: What if the rich just move elsewhere?. Last week Assemblymember Alex Lee said he was introducing a new tax on “extreme wealth.” It wasn’t the first time the Milpitas Democrat pushed the idea. But this year, he had back up.
How California’s new climate plan could help speed energy transformation around the world
California is embarking on an audacious new climate plan that aims to eliminate the state’s greenhouse gas footprint by 2045, and in the process, slash emissions far beyond its borders. The blueprint calls for massive transformations in industry, energy, and transportation, as well as changes in institutions and human behaviors. These transformations won’t be easy. […] The post How California’s new climate plan could help speed energy transformation around the world appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
sjvsun.com
Activists sue to block Newsom’s homeless mental illness treatment program
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s court-led program to force mentally-ill homeless Californians off the streets and into treatment is coming under attack by a handful of activist groups. Thursday, a trio of groups filed a petition with the California Supreme Court to block implementation of Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment (CARE) Courts via the CARE Act, designed, championed, and signed by Newsom last year.
wealthinsidermag.com
: How to pay for reparations in California? ‘Swollen’ wealth could replace ‘stolen’ wealth through taxes
The panel responsible for the nation’s first state-level exploration of reparations for Black Americans discussed an important question this weekend: How will the state pay for reparations?. The California reparations task force listened to testimony from experts who suggested possible sources for compensation, after previous meetings had touched on...
Bakersfield Californian
DAN WALTERS: Add another to list of California’s botched projects
Gov. Gavin Newsom often boasts that California is a “nation state” that is — or should be — a model for the nation. However, when it comes to implementing large-scale projects and programs, California is more a model of bumbling incompetence.
McDonald’s USA President Blasts California Proposal to Raise Minimum Wage: ‘Bad politics over good policy
“Whether you're a lawmaker, a business owner or leader or an everyday voter, one thing is clear: California has become a dramatic case study of putting bad politics over good policy," McDonald's USA President Joe Erlinger wrote in an open letter Wednesday.
davisvanguard.org
State Bar of California Charging Trump Supporter and Attorney John Eastman on Multiple Disciplinary Counts
SAN FRANCISCO, CA – John Charles Eastman, a California attorney, is facing 11 disciplinary charges from the CA State Bar relating to helping former President Donald Trump’s efforts to block President Biden’s presidential victory during the 2020 election, according to Chief Trial Counsel for the Bar, George Cardona.
GV Wire
California Economy Surges but Residents are Feeling Pessimistic
Last year was a strong one for California’s $3.4 trillion economy. The state added 621,400 jobs, finally regaining the nearly 3 million that were initially lost during the COVID-19 pandemic as Gov. Gavin Newsom shut down major economic sectors. The year ended with a near record-low 4.1% unemployment. “California...
oc-breeze.com
Assemblyman Tri Ta (CA-70) leading efforts to lower natural gas bills
On January 12, 2023, Assemblymembers Tri Ta, Laurie Davies and Phillip Chen authored a letter to the California Public Utilities Commission asking them to investigate the recent spike in the cost of natural gas and to call on the CPUC to advance the biannual California Climate Credit on consumer gas bills. The CPUC has now placed the Climate Credit issue on their agenda for the February 2 meeting.
