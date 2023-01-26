Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Goes Viral for Doing the Right Thing: Returns $5K Cash Accidentally Given to Him by McDonald'sSara IrshadElkhart, IN
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensSouth Bend, IN
Labs Producing 42% of U.S. Baby Formula Under Criminal Investigation Over Formula Shortage, Infant DeathsEden ReportsSturgis, MI
Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry StrugglesTy D.Elkhart, IN
US Department of Justice investigates Abbott Laboratories following baby formula illness outbreaksEdy ZooSturgis, MI
Related
WANE-TV
Police: Garrett man hospitalized after crashing into patch of trees
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Garrett man is in the hospital after suffering a head injury in a single vehicle crash Monday afternoon, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Police said 73-year-old Thomas Cook had been traveling eastbound in the 1700 block of County Road 60...
News Now Warsaw
Warsaw man faces charges after two killed in traffic accident
FORT WAYNE — The man police say is responsible for killing two people in a drunk driving accident had his initial court hearing Monday. Trevor M. Bradley, 33, of Warsaw, is charged with two felony counts of causing death while operating a motor vehicle after Bradley was involved with a crash that killed 40-year-old Laine C. Arvey and 49-year-old Matthew P. Tustison near Arcola and Yellow River roads back on January 15.
Fox17
I-94 open after crash involving semi in Van Buren County
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — I-94 has reopened following a crash in Van Buren County Tuesday morning. Michigan State Police says a pickup truck collided with a semi in the westbound lane near mile marker 52. Minor injuries were reported. Speed is a suspected factor in the crash. We’re...
95.3 MNC
Fatal crash being investigated in Elkhart county
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a fatal shooting in the 700 block of Concord Avenue in Elkhart. It was just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, when dispatch received a shooting with injuries call in the 700 block of Concord Ave. Elkhart Police Department officers dispatched...
91-year-old man dies in St. Joseph County fire
The sheriff’s office says the 91-year-old man was pulled from the burning building and pronounced dead at the scene.
95.3 MNC
One person injured in single vehicle crash, Cass County
One person was hurt after a single person crash in Cass County. It happened on Sunday, Jan. 29, at around 11:52 p.m., on US-12 near Beebe Road in Milton Township. Officials say that the driver, a 27-year-old South Bend man, was going westbound on US 12, when he ran off that road, struck a ditch, went through a chain link fence, hit a storage unit, and finally landed on the drivers side.
abc57.com
Deputies identify driver killed in crash on U.S. 12
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Deputies with the Berrien County Sheriff's Office have identified the driver killed in a crash on U.S. 12 on Thursday. Deputies identified the victim as 51-year-old Scott Lightner of Hammond, Indiana. At 11:44 a.m. on January 26, Lightner was driving east on U.S. 12 in a...
22 WSBT
Teenager one of two dead after overnight shooting in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting late Sunday night that killed two people. One of the victims was a 15-year-old. Police were called out to the 700 block of Concord Avenue in Elkhart shortly before 11 p.m. after a call came in about a shooting with injuries.
19-year-old dead following Cass Co. crash
The Cass County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old man is dead after an early morning car crash in Milton Township
abc57.com
Man accused of driving under the influence during crash that killed pedestrian after Notre Dame game
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence when he hit a pedestrian near the campus of the University of Notre Dame on September 10, 2022, according to the probable cause affidavit. The pedestrian died from his injuries a week later, according to reports.
hometownnewsnow.com
Highway Reopens Following Blaze near Knox
(Starke County, IN) - A stretch of state highway is now open following a house fire in Starke County Monday afternoon. The fire just east of Knox was reported just after 4 p.m. Indiana State 23 was closed to provide space for firefighters from multiple agencies. to battle the flames.
WANE-TV
I-469 reopens following car fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A car fire closed a portion of I-469 Monday morning. Dispatchers confirmed to WANE 15 that I-469 northbound lanes were closed between mile markers 7 and 8 due to a car fire. That’s in between the Bluffton Road and Winchester Road exits. INDOT...
go955.com
19-year-old Cass County man dead after early Sunday crash
MILTON TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a single vehicle crash that took the life of a 19-year-old Edwardsburg man early Sunday morning on January 29. Deputies were called out around 1:15 a.m. to the crash on US-12 near Fir Road...
95.3 MNC
Three Rivers man struck by vehicle after crash on Calvin Center Road
A Three Rivers man was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle while standing near a crash site on Calvin Center Road. The collision happened around 12;20 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. The man was standing in the roadway near a disabled vehicle after the driver of that car, a...
abc57.com
Woman arrested in connection with shots fired incident on East Donald Street
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A woman has been arrested in connection with a shots fired report on East Donald Street Sunday. During law enforcement's response to the incident, a South Bend Police officer discharged his weapon but did not hit anyone. The Mishawaka Police Department arrested 32-year-old Jacquise Mickens...
abc57.com
Elkhart Police investigating possible arson on A Lane
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a possible arson incident that happened on Saturday, according to reports. At 4:32 a.m., officers were called to the 3400 block of A Lane for a report of a vehicle on fire. Fire crews were already on scene when police arrived.
WNDU
Young Edwardsburg man killed in Cass County crash
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A young Edwardsburg man is dead following a single vehicle crash early Sunday morning along U.S. 12 in Cass County. Police were called around 1:15 a.m. to U.S. 12 near Fir Road in Milton Township. Police say Gage Strawderman, 19, was driving a pickup east on U.S. 12 when he ran off the road and hit several large trees. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
963xke.com
Two men arrested for dealing during Steuben County stop
STEUBEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police say that two men are now facing charges after a traffic stop yielded a large amount of marijuana. Police say the driver and passenger had also been drinking before being stopped around 1:15 a.m. in Steuben County. ISP officials say the...
abc57.com
Man reports attack in Elkhart grocery store parking lot
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a man reported being attacked by an unknown man in the parking lot of a grocery store on Jackson Boulevard. At 11:43 p.m. on Friday, police were called to the area for a battery report. The victim who made the...
WNDU
Oaklawn’s Elkhart campus closed Tuesday due to ‘safety issues’
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Oaklawn Psychiatric Center in Elkhart was closed on Tuesday due to what they’re calling “safety issues.”. Officials from Oaklawn confirmed the closure to 16 News Now but did not give details of what the threat was. It is unclear at this time if Oaklawn will reopen on Wednesday.
Comments / 0