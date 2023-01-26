One person was hurt after a single person crash in Cass County. It happened on Sunday, Jan. 29, at around 11:52 p.m., on US-12 near Beebe Road in Milton Township. Officials say that the driver, a 27-year-old South Bend man, was going westbound on US 12, when he ran off that road, struck a ditch, went through a chain link fence, hit a storage unit, and finally landed on the drivers side.

