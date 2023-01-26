Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
British EV Startup Arrival to Lay off Half Its Staff, Names Insider as CEO
(Reuters) -Britain's Arrival SA said it was laying off 50% of its employees in a move that will help halve its cash operating expenses, as the electric-vehicle startup tries to ride out a cash crunch threatening its survival in the competitive market. The move announced on Monday underscores the pressure...
Quartz
Who is behind Hindenburg, the research firm targeting the Adani group?
Hindenburg Research’s bruising report accusing the Adani Group of pulling off “the largest con in corporate history” has rattled India’s stock markets. On Jan. 24, the New York-based forensic financial research firm disclosed its short positions on Adani companies, on the grounds of alleged accounting fraud and “brazen stock manipulation” over the course of decades. This has sent shares of the company spiraling down into a deep red zone in the past two days. So far, its seven listed entities have lost $39.4 billion of value.
US News and World Report
Marketmind: Calm Before the Storm
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. It looks like a quiet start to the week in Asia on Monday, but don't be fooled - it may be the calm before the storm. A raft of regional economic indicators including Japanese unemployment and...
