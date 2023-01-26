Read full article on original website
KIMT
RCTC students react to Crown Act
Civil rights organizations have been saying hair discrimination has robbed many of an opportunity for fairness in the workplace. Now the state of Minnesota is aiming to put that to end with The Crown Act. The act was recently passed and makes it illegal to discriminate against hair textures and hair types. Students at the Rochester Community and Technical College offered their thoughts on this bill.
KIMT
Four electric co-ops in North Iowa and SE Minnesota issue a peak energy alert
KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – A peak energy alert starts at 5 pm for thousands of people in North Iowa and southeastern Minnesota. Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative in Albert Lea, MiEnergy Cooperative in Rushford, People’s Energy Cooperative in Oronoco, and Heartland Power Cooperative in St. Ansgar say their members are being asked to reduce their use of electricity due to expected high demand on the regional grid. Co-op members with grain dryers, voluntary manual standby generators, and dairy water heaters will be affected from approximately 4:50 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.
KIMT
RDA executive director takes new position; non-profit searching for new leader
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Downtown Alliance is searching for a new executive director as the non-profit's current leader is moving on. Holly Masek joined the RDA in June of 2019 and helped guide the corporation through the pandemic. She'll now be leaving in less than two weeks. The RDA...
KIMT
Second peak energy alert issued in less than 24 hours by North Iowa/SE Minn. co-ops
KIMT-TV NEWS 3 – Another peak energy alert has been issued by a group of North Iowa/SE Minnesota electric cooperatives. Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative in Albert Lea, MiEnergy Cooperative in Rushford, People’s Energy Cooperative in Oronoco, and Heartland Power Cooperative in St. Ansgar are asking members to reduce use of electricity starting at 7 am Tuesday. The co-ops say they are concerned about expected high demand on the regional power grid.
KIMT
Man sent to prison for pointing a gun at a woman in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Pointing a gun at a woman is sending a man to prison. Dong Hoang Lam, 63 of South Bend, Indiana, was sentenced Monday to three years behind bars, with credit for 396 days already served. Lam pleaded guilty in November 2022 to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
KIMT
Local organization donates dictionaries to elementary schools
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rotary Club of Greater Rochester is in the process of donating 1,500 dictionaries to local third graders. Rotary members delivered dictionaries to several Rochester elementary schools today, including Gage Elementary School. Goals for the "Dictionary Project" include narrowing the literacy gap and helping to build a more educated workforce. Denise Kelly, a co-chair for the "Dictionary Project", said she enjoys seeing kids who are eager to learn.
KIMT
Rochester woman found in snowbank for 2nd time in a week after another apparent overdose
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 42-year-old Rochester woman was found in a snowbank for the second time in a week after another apparent overdose. Police said the woman was found in a snowbank in the 800 block of 16th St. SE. on Saturday. The woman was unconscious and responded after she...
KIMT
Man sentenced for 2019 machete threats in Olmsted County
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of deliberately crashing his truck into a motorcycle and threatening the rider with a machete has been sentenced. Michael Galen Riess, 43 of Zumbro Falls, was charged with first-degree attempted murder, two counts of second-degree assault, and threats of violence for the incident on July 31, 2019.
KIMT
Keep sidewalks clean of snow and ice to avoid getting fined
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A shovel and salt become Minnesotans best friends during this time of year - whether it's shoveling your car out of the driveway, out of the street, or clearing our sidewalks to make them accessible to everyone. "We get a lot of visitors to Rochester that have...
KIMT
People jam out together at the Chatfield Center for the Arts
CHATFIELD, Minn.-People who enjoy playing instruments got together at the Chatfield Center for the Arts today to jam out. There was no setlist of songs chosen ahead of time for "Last Sunday Jam." People picked songs they were interested in playing and others could join in if they liked. The songs could be over a hundred years old or relatively more recent tunes. Lynn Harstad, the event organizer, said "Last Sunday Jam" makes her feel connected with other artists in the community.
KIMT
Teen crashed Saturday night on Highway 52 in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A teen was sent to the hospital after a crash late Saturday. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 11:30 pm on Highway 52 in Rochester. A 16-year-old female was driving south when she crashed into the median near 12th Street SW. The teen was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital.
KIMT
Fillmore County man sentenced for keeping meth items around a child
PRESTON, Minn. – A man accused of keeping drug items around a child has been sentenced. Evan Dillon Kringler, 29 of Spring Valley, was arrested in June 2022 after the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office said it located suspected meth, psychedelic mushrooms, THC wax, and a handgun in the 600 block of Division Ave in Spring Valley. Kringler was charged with six drug-related felonies and three misdemeanors.
KIMT
The Landing MN stands ready to help out during cold weather
ROCHESTER, Minn.-With very cold weather expected to continue this week, it's important to know about places you can go to if you need some assistance. The Landing MN tends to see around sixty to eighty guests come in and use their facilities each day when the weather's like this. Those looking for shelter can find blankets and hot beverages to warm themselves up as well as medical attention if they have signs of frostbite. Holly Fifield, one of the founders, said they're happy to help.
KIMT
30-year-old injured in Friday snowmobile accident
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 30-year-old man was injured in a snowmobile accident Friday night, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office. OCSO said the 30-year-old was riding with a group lost control and was thrown from his sled. He was flown by Mayo One from the scene. There is...
KIMT
Wedding show showcases wedding items and services
ROCHESTER, Minn.-There was a wedding show at the Hilton Rochester Mayo Clinic Area hotel today. "UNVEILED Rochester" gave people an opportunity to come in and see the latest wedding trends by meeting with area wedding experts in fields like cake designing, photography and dresses. There were also a couple of fashion shows with models showing off the latest wedding and bridesmaid dresses from Mestad's Bridal and Formal Wear. Hannah Peltier, one of the models, said she loves the excitement that a show brings.
