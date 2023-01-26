Read full article on original website
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
At least 10 people are killed in a mass shooting in California, besides injuries, and the shooter is still at free.Sherif SaadMonterey Park, CA
Activities in Downtown Santa Cruz!Tiffany T.Santa Cruz, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com
Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System launches Rose River Memorial
SALINAS VALLEY — A photo of the father she lost to Covid-19 was close by as Maria Munoz cut into red felt fabric and participated in the Rose River Memorial project launched by Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System (SVMHS). “My dad’s battle with Covid lasted a few weeks to...
montereycountyweekly.com
The storm damage tally brings up questions about funding climate resiliency projects.
David Schmalz here, thinking about natural disasters. That phrase has now become a loaded term, because the so-called “natural” disasters we’re experiencing are often exacerbated, and made more frequent, by humans burning fossil fuels. I suppose one could argue that humans are in fact animals that evolved...
Silicon Valley
Single family residence sells for $2.4 million in San Jose
A 3,011-square-foot house built in 1988 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 7100 block of Sheehan Court in San Jose was sold on Jan. 9, 2023 for $2,400,000, or $797 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on an 8,442-square-foot lot, which also has a pool.
NBC Bay Area
Memorial in San Jose Honors California Shooting Victims
After a deadly week of gun violence in the Bay Area, the community came together Sunday to honor the victims. Residents gathered in San Jose for a candlelight vigil -- an step they consider important for the healing process. The event was put together by the Asian Law Alliance and...
East Palo Alto man held woman against her will in hotel room: police
MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — An man was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly held a woman in a hotel room against her will, according to a Facebook post from the Milpitas Police Department. Police found an unregistered gun when arresting the suspect. Police responded to the hotel on the 400 block of South Main Street […]
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Man Says Life ‘Ruined' By Valley Medical Center Delays
A San Jose man says he lost this job, his life savings and his home because he’s been forced to wait more than six months for a surgery at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, which is a public hospital in Santa Clara County, Calif. William Spradlin is an aircraft...
montereycountyweekly.com
A Monterey doctor on a life-saving adventure during a half-marathon—and saving lives more gradually, day by day.
Pam Marino here, a few weeks into an intention I set to improve my eating habits and continue my exercise plan. I prefer intentions over resolutions as they feel more positive. Resolutions tend to highlight what is wrong with us, while intentions focus on taking a more positive pathway. So...
Armed and dangerous man wanted for beating man with brass knuckles and pulling out gun in Marina
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police are searching for a Prunedale man they say is armed and dangerous who attacked an employee of a local business without provocation on Jan 20. Marina Police said they responded at around 9:38 a.m. to the 32000 block of Dunes Drive. They learned that an employee of a business had The post Armed and dangerous man wanted for beating man with brass knuckles and pulling out gun in Marina appeared first on KION546.
sanbenito.com
Family mourns fallen nurse, mother of four
Hollister native Rosa Miramon Azevedo, a nurse and mother of four boys who was known for her caring spirit, has been identified as the motorist who died in a Jan. 14 traffic collision on Highway 156. She was 37 years old. Azevedo’s family recently established an online fundraising campaign “to...
Police: 3 men robbed jewelry store, shot at witness in Mountain View
MOUNTAIN VIEW – Police in Mountain View are searching for at least three men who robbed a jewelry store and shot at an eyewitness who followed them in a vehicle Friday morning.Around 11:50 a.m., officers were called to a store on the 1900 block of Latham Street on reports of a robbery.An investigation revealed that three armed men entered the store and stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the register. The suspects also stole personal belongings from customers and store employees before leaving.Police said the suspects left the scene in a getaway car headed towards Rengstorff Avenue. An eyewitness...
One man dead in Hollister stabbing, suspect arrested
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police confirmed to KION that a 48 year old man has died after a stabbing occurred on 870 Line Street on Saturday afternoon. Officers arrived at the scene around 2:05 p.m. for a reported assault. Officers saw the 48 year old man suffering from multiple stab wounds. Officers and Hollister Fire The post One man dead in Hollister stabbing, suspect arrested appeared first on KION546.
Two dead and a juvenile arrested in stolen vehicle in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- San Jose Police said a man and woman died after a juvenile male driver hit a light pole, causing the stolen vehicle to "immediately burst into flames." Police responded to the area of Cottle Road and Blossom Hill Road to investigate a single-car crash at around 4:20 a.m. Friday. The 2018 The post Two dead and a juvenile arrested in stolen vehicle in San Jose appeared first on KION546.
Shots fired during armed robbery of jewelry store in Milpitas
Eight suspects carried out an armed robbery at a jewelry store on Friday, and one fired a gun at a store employee, according to the Milpitas Police Department
Sister and brother arrested for trying to kill own mother in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Deputies arrested two siblings for the alleged attempt to murder their own mother on the 1000 block of Monterey Salinas Highway 68 on Jan. 19. Deputies responded at around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a family disturbance. Investigators on the scene developed probable cause to believe the victim's daughter Whitney Stolich, 47 The post Sister and brother arrested for trying to kill own mother in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
Deputies: Soledad man arrested for alleged kidnapping rape of drugged victim in 2021
KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man Monday for the alleged drugging and rape of a victim in May of 2021. On May 15, 2021, at 5:09 a.m., investigators responded to Natividad Medical Center for reports of a possible victim that was drugged and sexually assaulted. The incident The post Deputies: Soledad man arrested for alleged kidnapping rape of drugged victim in 2021 appeared first on KION546.
NBC Bay Area
Juvenile Arrested After Crashing Stolen Car, Leaving 2 Dead in San Jose
Two people died, and a juvenile driver was arrested after he crashed a stolen vehicle in South San Jose, according to police. At about 4:20 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the area of Cottle and Blossom Hill roads in San Jose on a report of a vehicle crash, police said.
pajaronian.com
Man shot, killed during fight in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE—A man was killed after he was shot late Sunday night during a struggle with another man on Sunny Hills Drive at Herman Court. Watsonville Police Sgt. Charles Bailey said police got reports of gunfire following a fight between at least two men in a parking area of a residential neighborhood.
Police: Man steals $11,000 worth of items from Salinas swap meet, causes $3000 in damages
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police is asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of stealing from and vandalizing a local swap meet. According to the department, the suspect entered the swap meet during business hours, found a place to hide, and stayed there until closing. On security footage, he can be seen The post Police: Man steals $11,000 worth of items from Salinas swap meet, causes $3000 in damages appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2
Juvenile arrested after 2 killed in crash involving stolen car
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Two people died in a crash involving a stolen vehicle in San Jose early Friday morning, according to police. Officers responded at about 4:20 a.m. to the solo-vehicle crash in which a stolen 2018 Hyundai sedan struck a light pole and caught fire. The Hyundai, reported stolen on Thursday, was allegedly speeding north on Cottle Road when it veered off the road and hit a pole at the southeast corner of the on-ramp to Blossom Hill Road, San Jose police said.
2 passengers killed in San Jose after juvenile crashes stolen car, police say
Two passengers were killed early Friday morning when a juvenile crashed a stolen car into a light pole, causing it to burst into flames.
