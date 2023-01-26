Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Farm Expo to be held in Bristol next weekend
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The 2023 Farm Expo, a family-friendly event celebrating local farmers’ work, will be held next weekend in Bristol. The two-day event, which Six Rivers Media and Kubota sponsor, celebrates the work of local farmers while providing fun activities for the whole family to enjoy.
Johnson City Press
Whodunit murder mystery coming to Allandale for Mardis Gras Masquerade
There’s been a murder most foul in the Model City, and the Friends of Allandale need your help in solving the crime. Friends of Allandale is proud to present its first-ever Mardi Gras Masquerade Murder Mystery event on Feb. 18 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Allandale Mansion. Tickets are $30 per person and the evening will include a mystery to solve, desserts, hurricane punch, coffee, and a bring-your-own-cigar lounge in the mansion’s courtyard.
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County Chamber recognizes the adult and youth volunteer of the year
ROGERSVILLE— The Rogersville/ Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce recognized the adult and youth volunteer of the year award winner. The award was presented by the director for Of One Accord Ministries, Sheldon Livesay, at the chamber breakfast on Jan. 26.
Johnson City Press
Volunteers wanted for Watauga Lake cleanup this Saturday.
BUTLER — The kickoff event of this year’s Cherokee National Forest River Cleanup Series will take place with the annual Watauga Lake Cleanup on Saturday from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at the Little Milligan Boat Ramp on Lakeview Drive. Volunteers are welcome but they need to register for the event...
Johnson City Press
Of One Accord outlines scope of services provided in 2022
ROGERSVILLE — Of One Accord Ministries released its end-of-the-year report for 2022, which noted that the organization served almost 95,000 people in Hawkins and Hancock counties. The document was handed out at the monthly Rogersville/Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce Breakfast on Jan. 26.
Johnson City Press
Bays Mountain wolf, Unalii, dies over the weekend
KINGSPORT — Bays Mountain Park announced Tuesday the death of one of its wolves, Unalii. “He had a kind and friendly spirit that endeared him to anyone that worked with him,” Park Manager Megan Krager. “He was known to be a big eater and always tried to make his way to the front of the chow line at feeding time. Everyone at the park will miss him greatly.”
Johnson City Press
ETSU's Clemmer College offers free counseling services to the community
East Tennessee State University’s Clemmer College is offering counseling and mental health support to students, faculty, staff and members of the community through the Department of Counseling and Human Services’ Community Counseling Clinic. There is no cost to utilize these services.
Johnson City Press
Cash, Carter ready to hit the stage
KINGSPORT — Cash and Carter are almost ready for the big stage. The two newest bobcats at Bays Mountain Park will soon be available for viewing after undergoing months of socialization, park officials said.
Johnson City Press
Chamber of Commerce announces new leadership for councils
The Washington County/Johnson City/Jonesborough Chamber of Commerce recently elected new leaders for its four councils. The Chamber’s Workforce Development, Governmental Relations, Young Professional Development and Membership/Business Development Councils have gained new members and new chairs.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport Police Department helps local charities with fall fundraiser
The Kingsport Police Department raised $19,000 for local organizations and charities with their second annual “No-Shave Fallvember” campaign. Roughly $13,000 was raised in-house by the department, and the remaining amount was donated by community partners. Police department employees were encouraged to participate by making monthly donations, which would allow them the privilege to sport facial hair, wear blue jeans on Fridays or wear a solid-colored ribbon to raise awareness for a cause.
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
There is nothing better than a baked from-scratch pastry, cookie, or slice of cake and that is where bakeries come in. Virginia is brimming with bakeries, both old and new. Only one, however, made it onto Mashable's best in the country list. The wonderful Blackbird Bakery in Bristol is arguably one of the most delicious bakeries in the state so it comes as no surprise this cozy bakery and cafe found its way into this article.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Jan. 31
Jan. 31, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune reported, “J.A. Bright has moved his family to Johnson City.”. According to www.loc.gov, The Knoxville Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville, Tennessee, from 1892-1898. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1898; however The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Johnson City Press
Robot Drone League competition coming to ETSU Feb. 4
JOHNSON CITY — Are robots taking over ETSU next weekend? Well, they are in a drone kind of way. More than 300 K-12 students from several states will gather Saturday, Feb. 4 and compete at East Tennessee State University in the 2022-23 Robot Drone League (RDL) Championship event.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Schools seeks community stakeholder input
Johnson City Schools is asking for community stakeholder input on how the district is spending its Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds for a six-month update. The district’s ESSER documents can be viewed by clicking here or visiting www.jcschools.org/ESSER.
Johnson City Press
Rainbow Asian Cuisine: Calm amid the (snow) storm
Dine-around bunch alumni the Retiree recently returned from her holiday sojourn out west. Our friend arrived in Johnson City after enduring an eight-hour flight that expanded to 11-plus hours caused by bad weather flight re-routings that included an unlooked-for side trip to Tallahassee, Florida.
wcyb.com
DIVING DEEPER: Johnny Shane Brown breakdown
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — At the beginning of 2022, 51-year-old Johnny Shane Brown of Rogersville, Tennessee was held in the Sullivan County Correctional Facility on charges of domestic assault, aggravated stalking, and harassment. Other charges include, failure to appear, driving on suspended or revoked license, harassment, and violation of...
Johnson City Press
State grant funding to go for water projects in Washington County
Washington County commissioners recently approved an interlocal agreement with the city of Kingsport regarding grant funding for a public water project in the Deakins Road, Double Springs Road and Hunt Road area. The project is part of the Washington County’s continued partnership with area municipal utility systems to extend water...
Johnson City Press
Evidence motions granted in Chandler murder case
WISE – Prosecutors and defense lawyers agreed Tuesday on motions about evidence in the trial of a man accused of killing Big Stone Gap police officer Michael Chandler more than a year ago. Michael Donivan White, 34, participated in Tuesday’s hearing by video link from a federal holding facility...
2 inmates who escaped from Virginia jail captured in Tennessee barn
ABINGDON, Va. — Two inmates who escaped from a regional jail in Virginia on Thursday were captured the next day when they were found hiding in a barn in northeastern Tennessee, authorities said. According to a Facebook post by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia, Johnny Shane Brown,...
wcyb.com
Police in Bristol, Virginia searching for missing man
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Police in Bristol, Virginia, are asking for help with finding a missing man. Richard Barnette, 59, is missing, according to the Bristol, Virginia Police Department. Barnett was last seen by relatives on January 16. Anyone with information on Barnette's whereabouts is asked to call the...
