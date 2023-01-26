Read full article on original website
whvoradio.com
Two Arrested In Christian County Drug Investigation
A drug investigation involving the Christian County Sheriff’s Office Anti-Crime Unit, Fort Campbell Criminal Investigation Division, and Oak Grove Police led to the arrest of two men Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they conducted the search warrant at the 200 block of Ruf Drive in Oak Grove...
2 arrested for street racing in Nashville
A man from Lebanon and another man from Murfreesboro were arrested for street racing Saturday night in Nashville.
whvoradio.com
Oak Grove Man Charged With Trafficking Drugs
An Oak Grove man was charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop on Thompsonville Lane in Oak Grove Saturday night. Oak Grove Police say 35-year-old Henry Brown was stopped at the intersection of Kentucky 115 and Thompsonville Lane and during the stop, he gave law enforcement false identifying information.
WSMV
Man offers Nashville officer $10K to get out of DUI arrest: police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested Sunday morning after police say he offered an officer $10,000 to get out of a DUI charge. Leo Ramon Knott, 31, was charged with DUI and bribery of a public servant. On Sunday morning, a Metro Police officer was dispatched to Korean Veterans Boulevard and First Avenue in response to a man being passed out inside his vehicle on the wrong side of the road.
WSMV
Several face charges as part of Metro Police’s street racing initiative
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two men were charged on Saturday night as part of Metro Police’s street racer enforcement initiative. Metro Police said officers moved in to disperse a few hundred vehicles that had gathered in the rear parking lot of Woodmont Hills Church on Franklin Pike. Hijazi Bourini,...
Two Rutherford County Deputies Earn Medal of Valor for Arresting Murder Suspect
Two Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies earned the Medal of Valor for risking their lives when arresting a suspect accused of killing a Robertson County deputy. SWAT Sgt. Jonathan McGee and Deputy Kyle Grisham exposed themselves to great risk when they arrested the suspect wanted for murdering Robertson County Sheriff’s Deputy Savannah Puckett.
Jury deliberations underway in murder of Nashville nurse
After about six hours of deliberations Monday, the jurors in the murder trial of Caitlyn Kaufman were sent home. This comes after emotional closing arguments were made.
WKRN
Closing arguments heard in Nashville nurse murder trial
The jury is deliberating in the trial against two men accused of killing Nashville nurse, Caitlyn Kaufman, in a road rage incident. Closing arguments heard in Nashville nurse murder …. The jury is deliberating in the trial against two men accused of killing Nashville nurse, Caitlyn Kaufman, in a road...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Possession Of Drugs
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with possession of drugs during a traffic stop in McCracken County Sunday morning. McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped 29-year-old Alyssa Barton on Wayne Sullivan Drive just after 3 am. During the stop, Barton and her passenger 36-year-old Timothy Barry of Paducah were...
Woman shot while walking in Green Hills neighborhood; Photos of getaway car
Metro police are investigating after a woman was found shot late Monday night in the Green Hills area.
TBI investigates deadly shooting involving MNPD officer
Metro Nashville Police said one person was fatally shot in an officer involved shooting Sunday night.
clarksvilletoday.com
Jessica Palm charged with 2 a.m. DUI in Clarksville
30-year-old Jessica Palm was driving her 2015 Nissan Sentra on Hwy 76 just after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning when police say she began to make erratic lane changes and could not stay between the lines of any particular lane as she traveled West. Deputy Acevdeo conducted a traffic stop and observed Palm to be intoxicated and with slow movements when asked to do tasks. She performed poorly on field sobriety tests and provided a blood sample at Tennova Sango before being transported to booking, where she was charged with DUI. Officers noted she has a history of DUI charge(s), but no convictions.
Suspect Wanted for Theft Arrested By Gallatin Police
From Gallatin Police Department 1-30-2023: Case #: 23-00505. BOLO for Antwan Sawyer. Sawyer has an active warrant for Theft under $1000 out of Gallatin. Anyone with information regarding Sawyer’s location or whereabouts please contact the Gallatin Police Department or FTO Meyer at 615-452-1313 or [email protected]
WSMV
Officials investigate fatal officer-involved shooting in North Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Black man is dead after an officer-involved shooting was reported in North Nashville. The Community Oversight Board Executive Director, Jill Fitcheard, went to the scene of the fatal officer-involved shooting that happened in North Nashville on Sunday evening. The shooting happened in the 900 block...
Argument leads to stabbing at Hopkinsville apartment, leaves one injured
A man was flown to a Middle Tennessee hospital after he was reportedly stabbed in a Kentucky apartment Friday morning.
wpln.org
Curious Nashville: Stay back 100 feet? Here’s the truth about dump truck liability on Tennessee roads.
There’s no stress like that of driving behind a dump truck — especially if the grimy vehicle boasts signs like “Keep back 100 feet” and “Not responsible for any damage.”. So you grip the steering wheel extra tight and try to keep back. You might...
wnky.com
Man charged with drug trafficking following traffic stop
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – A man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Allen County. The Allen County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop Sunday around 8:30 p.m. on Maysville Road. Police say a probable cause search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a plastic...
WKRN
Expert disturbed by what happened after Nichols arrest
WREG is taking a closer look at the video of the Tyre Nichols arrest, and our Quametra Wilborn spoke with an expert who says the most disturbing part of the video happened after the beating. Expert disturbed by what happened after Nichols arrest. WREG is taking a closer look at...
One dead following submerged vehicle accident in Hendersonville
A tragic accident in Hendersonville over the weekend took a woman's life, but bystanders who saw the rescue efforts are applauding first responders for their brave actions.
YAHOO!
Judge: Michael Cummins can face death penalty in one of Tennessee's deadliest mass murders
A judge ruled Monday that prosecutors can seek the death penalty for Michael Cummins, who is set to face trial this spring for one of Tennessee's deadliest mass murders. The judge's decision was delivered orally Monday, according to District Attorney General Ray Whitley. Cummins was charged and arrested after eight people, including a 12-year-old girl, were found dead in April 2019 across three gruesome crime scenes in Westmoreland in Sumner County.
