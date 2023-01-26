ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier, TN

whvoradio.com

Two Arrested In Christian County Drug Investigation

A drug investigation involving the Christian County Sheriff’s Office Anti-Crime Unit, Fort Campbell Criminal Investigation Division, and Oak Grove Police led to the arrest of two men Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they conducted the search warrant at the 200 block of Ruf Drive in Oak Grove...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Oak Grove Man Charged With Trafficking Drugs

An Oak Grove man was charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop on Thompsonville Lane in Oak Grove Saturday night. Oak Grove Police say 35-year-old Henry Brown was stopped at the intersection of Kentucky 115 and Thompsonville Lane and during the stop, he gave law enforcement false identifying information.
OAK GROVE, KY
WSMV

Man offers Nashville officer $10K to get out of DUI arrest: police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested Sunday morning after police say he offered an officer $10,000 to get out of a DUI charge. Leo Ramon Knott, 31, was charged with DUI and bribery of a public servant. On Sunday morning, a Metro Police officer was dispatched to Korean Veterans Boulevard and First Avenue in response to a man being passed out inside his vehicle on the wrong side of the road.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Closing arguments heard in Nashville nurse murder trial

The jury is deliberating in the trial against two men accused of killing Nashville nurse, Caitlyn Kaufman, in a road rage incident. Closing arguments heard in Nashville nurse murder …. The jury is deliberating in the trial against two men accused of killing Nashville nurse, Caitlyn Kaufman, in a road...
NASHVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Possession Of Drugs

A Hopkinsville woman was charged with possession of drugs during a traffic stop in McCracken County Sunday morning. McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped 29-year-old Alyssa Barton on Wayne Sullivan Drive just after 3 am. During the stop, Barton and her passenger 36-year-old Timothy Barry of Paducah were...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvilletoday.com

Jessica Palm charged with 2 a.m. DUI in Clarksville

30-year-old Jessica Palm was driving her 2015 Nissan Sentra on Hwy 76 just after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning when police say she began to make erratic lane changes and could not stay between the lines of any particular lane as she traveled West. Deputy Acevdeo conducted a traffic stop and observed Palm to be intoxicated and with slow movements when asked to do tasks. She performed poorly on field sobriety tests and provided a blood sample at Tennova Sango before being transported to booking, where she was charged with DUI. Officers noted she has a history of DUI charge(s), but no convictions.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Suspect Wanted for Theft Arrested By Gallatin Police

From Gallatin Police Department 1-30-2023: Case #: 23-00505. BOLO for Antwan Sawyer. Sawyer has an active warrant for Theft under $1000 out of Gallatin. Anyone with information regarding Sawyer’s location or whereabouts please contact the Gallatin Police Department or FTO Meyer at 615-452-1313 or [email protected]
GALLATIN, TN
WSMV

Officials investigate fatal officer-involved shooting in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Black man is dead after an officer-involved shooting was reported in North Nashville. The Community Oversight Board Executive Director, Jill Fitcheard, went to the scene of the fatal officer-involved shooting that happened in North Nashville on Sunday evening. The shooting happened in the 900 block...
NASHVILLE, TN
wnky.com

Man charged with drug trafficking following traffic stop

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – A man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Allen County. The Allen County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop Sunday around 8:30 p.m. on Maysville Road. Police say a probable cause search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a plastic...
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
WKRN

Expert disturbed by what happened after Nichols arrest

WREG is taking a closer look at the video of the Tyre Nichols arrest, and our Quametra Wilborn spoke with an expert who says the most disturbing part of the video happened after the beating. Expert disturbed by what happened after Nichols arrest. WREG is taking a closer look at...
NASHVILLE, TN
YAHOO!

Judge: Michael Cummins can face death penalty in one of Tennessee's deadliest mass murders

A judge ruled Monday that prosecutors can seek the death penalty for Michael Cummins, who is set to face trial this spring for one of Tennessee's deadliest mass murders. The judge's decision was delivered orally Monday, according to District Attorney General Ray Whitley. Cummins was charged and arrested after eight people, including a 12-year-old girl, were found dead in April 2019 across three gruesome crime scenes in Westmoreland in Sumner County.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN

