ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: Iggy Azalea

By Cillea Houghton
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago

Iggy Azalea bares her stage name like a badge of honor. Born in Sydney, Australia, as Amethyst Amelia Kelly, Azalea grew up in Mullumbimby, New South Whales, before emigrating to the United States when she was 16 in order to make it in music.

It took quite the journey to get to Iggy Azalea, one that involves a dog fight, snake bite and some scolding from her grandfather. But the journey paid off, as Azalea has become a groundbreaking rapper with worldwide hits. Below, we dig into the wild story of how she got the name Iggy Azalea.

Meaning Behind the Name:

Her first name is inspired by her dog, Iggy, while the last name comes from the street where her family lives in her native Australia. She tells the tale in two parts, one being how she arrived at Iggy for the first name, while part two covers her last name.

Before she was a superstar act, she went by one name, “Iggy.” “That was because I had a dog called Iggy who I loved very, very much,” she describes in Vevo’s A.K.A. series. The dog got its name from another famous pop star, Iggy Pop, and was of the Australian cattle dog breed, Azalea referring to him as a “rock star.” But she had a traumatic experience when she thought he was going to die on her birthday one year after he got in a fight with her neighbor’s dog.

“He got that dog’s girlfriend pregnant and they were trying to pure-breed puppies,” she explains. “And then the puppies came out the wrong color, they came out the wrong breed.”

But that wasn’t the only trouble he got into. Azalea recalls another time when he got bit by a snake, which paralyzed his legs. She then drove the dog to the vet to be treated for the bite. Iggy the dog had to stay in the hospital for three weeks to recover. To honor her “Iggy boy,” as she affectionately called him, she got a plate with his name on it that she wore as a necklace. But the necklace caused some confusion, with people believing that was her name.

“I just thought it was cool and everybody started to think that my name was Iggy,” she recalls. “So it kind of became my nickname and I took it onboard and started rapping with it.”

With her first name in place, Azalea was planning to operate under one name until her grandfather, who worked in TV and was a “big film fan,” she says, laid down the law. “You can’t have a one-word stage name, you have to have a first name and a last name,” he asserted.

“He told me this theory, and it made perfect mathematical sense about syllables and stage names–they have to have a certain amount of syllables and mine was wrong,” Azalea explains of his reasoning. “So I had to think of a good last name and I chose Azalea because that is the street that my mom and family live on. I loved Azalea because it sounds very feminine and I thought it would balance out Iggy being so masculine and a boy’s name.”

Made For Success:

Under the name, Azalea has recorded four studio albums, setting the tone with her 2014 debut, The New Classic, which spawned hit singles “Fancy” with Charli XCX and “Black Widow.” The album topped both the Billboard Top Rap Albums and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts, Azalea becoming the first non-American female rapper to reach No. 1 on both charts. She also ascended up the charts as a guest vocalist on Ariana Grande’s 2014 hit, “Problem,” which charted across the world, reaching a peak of No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. Her most recent album is 2021’s The End of an Era.

Clearly, the stage name stuck, so much so that Azalea is very territorial of it. “That’s how it’s gonna stay,” she asserts about being referred to by her stage name. “I feel like I was born with the name Iggy Azalea. I don’t really remember not being called this. It’s my name. So if you see me on the street, call me Iggy or I will kill you,” she laughs.

Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KHd8z_0kSeijWc00

Comments / 12

Related
NME

Cardi B blames “the internet” for not submitting ‘WAP’ for Grammys

Cardi B has blamed “the internet” for her decision to not submit ‘WAP’ for consideration at the Grammys. The x-rated collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion was released back in 2020, and spent three weeks at Number One on the UK Singles Chart. Additionally, the song clocked up the biggest-ever first-week streaming figures for a single track in the US.
American Songwriter

Behind the History and Meaning of the Metallica Song “Enter Sandman”

Formed in 1981 in Los Angeles by frontman James Hatfield and drummer Lars Ulrich, Metallica has been a staple in the genre of heavy metal music. With fast playing and booming rhythms, the group has also become one of the genre’s best-selling by any metric. Metallica is also often listed as one of the “big four” of thrash metal groups, along with Megadeth, Anthrax, and Slayer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Whiskey Riff

11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay

Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
HipHopDX.com

Yung Joc Says Artists Sleeping With Producers In Exchange For Beats Is 'Very Common'

Yung Joc has claimed artists sleeping with producers in exchange for beats is very common in the industry, and it’s more normalized than people think. During a segment from his recent interview with VladTV that aired on Wednesday (January 3), Joc shared his thoughts on Ashanti‘s comments during a Breakfast Club interview last month regarding a producer who made a move on her in exchange for a couple of records.
Variety

Miley Cyrus‘ ’Flowers‘ Breaks Spotify’s All-Time One-Week Record, With 100 Million-Plus Streams

Anyone looking for statistical proof that Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is a certifiable smash can find it in Spotify’s announcement that the song had broken the record for the most streams in a single week. The service announced Friday morning that, as of Thursday, “Flowers” had become the most-streamed song in a seven-day period in Spotify history. As of Friday morning, the latest update for Cyrus’ “Flowers” streams on the site showed that it had racked up 101,838,799 stream since coming out late in the day on Jan 12. On Thursday, it reached the 100 million point faster than any other song...
RadarOnline

'You're In Hollywood Now': Pamela Anderson Reveals Sylvester Stallone Offered Her 'A Condo & A Porsche' To Be His 'No.1 Girl'

Pamela Anderson recently accused Sylvester Stallone of offering her “a condo and a Porsche” to be his “No. 1 girl” when she first started in Hollywood, RadarOnline.com has learned.In her upcoming Netflix documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, Anderson is set to spill all about her love life during her transition from Playboy model to Hollywood actress in the early 1990s.But during one alleged incident between Anderson and Stallone, the now 55-year-old actress was forced to reject the Rocky star’s advances when he made her an offer she ultimately refused.“He offered me a condo and a Porsche to be his ‘No....
wonderwall.com

Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023

Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
Pitchfork

Taylor Swift Shares New “Lavender Haze” Video: Watch

Taylor Swift has shared a new video for her Midnights track “Lavender Haze.” Swift wrote and directed the softly psychedelic visual, which finds her wandering through her home in a dream state as flowers sprout from the carpet and her house floats through the cosmos. The clip also stars Laith Ashley de la Cruz, a transgender actor and activist, as Swift’s lover. Take a look below.
Popculture

Rock Band Breaks up After 41 Years Together

Influential Japanese hardcore punk band Gauze, which first formed in 1981, is breaking up after 41 years. The band – comprised of vocalist Fugu, guitarist Momorin, bassist Shin, and drummer Hiko - announced the news to fans in a post to their official Twitter account back on Nov. 26. The announcement came just hours after the band performed the 176th edition of their Disinfection GIG live shows at the Shinjuku ANTIKNOCK in Tokyo on Nov. 25 in what is now believed to have been their final performance as a band.
hotnewhiphop.com

La La Anthony On Her Love Life: “I Don’t Feel Like Any Guys Want To Date Me”

During her appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast last year, the actress revealed that many of the men who slide in her DMs are significantly younger. A new year is a time for new beginnings and optimism. However, not everyone is able to maintain cheer in every aspect of their life. For example, La La Anthony is having a hard time finding her prince charming – or so she told TMZ this week.
Popculture

'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans

The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hypebae

Miley Cyrus Left Liam Hemsworth Because There Was "Too Much Conflict"

If you grew up watching Disney Channel and crying over The Last Song, chances are you were as devastated by Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth‘s divorce as we were. The formerly inseparable couple parted ways in 2019 after ten years together, leading many to consider the reason behind the split as fans initially assumed Cyrus cheated on Hemsworth with Kaitlynn Carter. In December of 2020, Cyrus got vulnerable on The Howard Stern Show, revealing that her marriage ended because “there was too much conflict.” She opened up, “When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don’t get off on drama or fighting.”
TENNESSEE STATE
Pitchfork

Watch Sam Smith Perform “Unholy” with Kim Petras on SNL

Sam Smith was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live last night, performing “Unholy” and the title track from their forthcoming LP Gloria, due out next week. The episode was hosted by Aubrey Plaza. Check it out below. During “Unholy,” Smith wore a voluminous hot pink dress, which...
Stereogum

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Miley Cyrus rang in 2023 with her Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party televised special on NBC, which she co-hosted with Dolly Parton and featured a bunch of special guests and performances, including a David Bowie cover with Cyrus and David Byrne. During the special, she aired an advertisement for her new single “Flowers,” which is out today.
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

50K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy