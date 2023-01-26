Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Indianapolis Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
NBA Star Gets Historic Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Superstar Running Back Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
7 Indianapolis Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
Step Inside Indy's Only Password-Protected SpeakeasyRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Related
numberfire.com
Covering the Spread: NBA Betting for Tuesday 1/31/23 and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Tuesday night in the NBA features a matchup with key playoff implications between the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers. Where can we find betting value in that game and the rest of Tuesday's slate? numberFire's Brandon Gdula joins Jim Sannes to preview that game and discuss other bets he likes at FanDuel Sportsbook (5:16). Later, Gdula previews the PGA Tour's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and discusses which golfers are undervalued in the market (19:36).
numberfire.com
Hornets list Dennis Smith Jr. (illness) as probable on Sunday
Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. (illness) is probable for Sunday's contest against the Miami Heat. Smith jr. is on track to suit up on Sunday despite coming down with a recent illness. In 18.4 expected minutes versus a Heat team ranked fourth in defensive rating, our models project Smith Jr. to score 16.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Trail Blazers starting Nassir Little on Saturday for inactive Josh Hart (hamstring)
Portland Trail Blazers small forward Nassir Little is starting in Saturday's contest versus the Toronto Raptors. Little will make his first start this season after Josh Hart was kept on the sidelines with a hamstring injury. In an opportunity versus a Raptors' team ranked 19th in defensive rating, Little's FanDuel salary stands at $3,900.
numberfire.com
Anthony Edwards (wrist) available for Minnesota's Saturday matchup
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards (wrist) will play in Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Edwards is active for the second half of Minnesota's back-to-back despite suffering a wrist sprain. In 37.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Edwards to score 46.4 FanDuel points. Edwards' projection includes 28.8 points, 5.4...
numberfire.com
Drew Eubanks not listed in Portland's Monday lineup
The Portland Trail Blazers did not list Drew Eubanks in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Eubanks covered for Jusuf Nurkic in the Blazers' previous game while the latter recovered from a calf injury, but he'll move back to the bench tonight with Nurkic back in the starting five.
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
numberfire.com
49ers' Brock Purdy dealing with torn UCL injury; expected to miss six months
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL injury in the team's NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy was unfortunately knocked out of Sunday's game against the Eagles after suffering an elbow injury, and while the surprise breakout rookie did his best to return to the game, he was ultimately only able to play a single snap after the injury. Further testing today revealed that Purdy suffered a UCL injury, and according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the rookie quarterback is now expected to miss sixth months. The 49ers will have many interesting decisions to make regarding their quarterback position this offseason, with this injury only further complicating the matter.
numberfire.com
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins (illness) probable for Monday
The Golden State Warriors listed Andrew Wiggins (illness) as probable to play in Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Wiggins has missed about a week with a non-COVID illness, but it looks like he'll be back on the court for Warriors on Monday after putting in a full practice on Sunday. Kevon Looney will likely return to a rotational role with Wiggins back in the lineup.
numberfire.com
Nets starting Seth Curry for injured Ben Simmons (knee) on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the New York Knicks. Curry will make his third start this season after Ben Simmons was held out with knee soreness. In 31.8 expected minutes, our models project Curry to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Curry's projection includes 14.7 points,...
numberfire.com
Bogdan Bogdanovic playing with Hawks' second unit on Saturday night
Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is not starting in Saturday's contest versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Bogdanovic will return to his previous second unit role after De'Andre Hunter was named Atlanta's starter. In 29.9 expected minutes, our models project Bogdanovic to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Bogdanovic's projection includes 14.2...
numberfire.com
Josh Richardson (knee) available for Spurs on Monday
San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson will play Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Richardson is dealing with left knee soreness. He was listed probable coming into the day, and as expected, he has received the green light to take the floor. Our models project Richardson for...
numberfire.com
Gabe Vincent (ankle) probable for Miami on Sunday
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent is considered probable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Vincent is dealing with right ankle stiffness. However, it's not too serious, which is why he's listed probable. Expect him to give it a go. Our models project Vincent for 7.6...
numberfire.com
Luke Kennard (calf) questionable on Sunday for Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Luke Kennard (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kennard is dealing with a calf injury and is questionable to face Cleveland on Sunday. He logged 20.8 minutes against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. Kennard is averaging 8.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.1...
numberfire.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable for Milwaukee Tuesday
The Milwaukee Bucks listed Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) as probable for Tuesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Tuesday's tilt with Charlotte, and should be good to go despite his lingering knee injury. Our models project Antetokounmpo for 55.1 fantasy points against the Hornets, with 28.6...
numberfire.com
Luka Doncic (ankle) questionable Monday for Dallas
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Doncic missed Saturday's game due to a sprained left ankle. Now, he is listed questionable for Monday night's affair. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Doncic plays, Josh Green would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
3 NBA FanDuel Studs to Target on Tuesday 1/31/23
Basketball is the most consistent sport for daily fantasy purposes. A top slugger in baseball will have his fair share of 0-for-4 days, and an elite fantasy football player is at risk of having games where his team's offense is shut down. A high-salaried NBA stud is generally going to...
numberfire.com
Danny Green (knee) remains out for Grizzlies on Sunday
Memphis Grizzlies guard/forward Danny Green will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Green was listed as doubtful, so this comes as no surprise. However, it seems as though he's nearing a return from his left knee surgery that has kept him out all year to this point.
numberfire.com
Josh Hart (hamstring) starting for Portland Monday; Nassir Little to come off bench
The Portland Trail Blazers listed Josh Hart (hamstring) as a starter for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Hart missed a game and a half with a hamstring injury, but will take his starting spot back from Nassir Little for tonight's game against the Hawks. Our models project Hart, who...
numberfire.com
Michael Porter Jr. (personal) starting for Nuggets on Saturday; Vlatko Cancar back to bench
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Porter missed the last couple contest due to personal reaons. However, he's been cleared to return to the court in a high-profile matchup versus Philadelphia Saturday afternoon. He'll also immediately start, sending Vlatko Cancar back to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Nikola Jokic (hamstring) starting for Nuggets on Saturday; Zeke Nnaji back to bench
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Jokic is dealing with left hamstring tightness. He missed the last few games as a result, but he's been cleared to return to the court in a high-profile matchup versus Philadelphia Saturday afternoon. He'll also immediately start, sending Zeke Nnaji back to a bench role.
Comments / 0