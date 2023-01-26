Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Covering the Spread: NBA Betting for Tuesday 1/31/23 and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Tuesday night in the NBA features a matchup with key playoff implications between the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers. Where can we find betting value in that game and the rest of Tuesday's slate? numberFire's Brandon Gdula joins Jim Sannes to preview that game and discuss other bets he likes at FanDuel Sportsbook (5:16). Later, Gdula previews the PGA Tour's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and discusses which golfers are undervalued in the market (19:36).
numberfire.com
Update: Josh Richardson (knee) ruled out for Spurs on Monday
San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson will not play Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Richardson was originally deemed active after entering the day with a probable tag. Now, however, he has been ruled out of action due to left knee soreness. In 38 games this season,...
numberfire.com
Hornets list Dennis Smith Jr. (illness) as probable on Sunday
Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. (illness) is probable for Sunday's contest against the Miami Heat. Smith jr. is on track to suit up on Sunday despite coming down with a recent illness. In 18.4 expected minutes versus a Heat team ranked fourth in defensive rating, our models project Smith Jr. to score 16.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Bogdan Bogdanovic playing with Hawks' second unit on Saturday night
Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is not starting in Saturday's contest versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Bogdanovic will return to his previous second unit role after De'Andre Hunter was named Atlanta's starter. In 29.9 expected minutes, our models project Bogdanovic to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Bogdanovic's projection includes 14.2...
numberfire.com
Romeo Langford (adductor) questionable Monday for Spurs
San Antonio Spurs guard Romeo Langford is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Langford is dealing with left adductor tightness, which is why he's missed the last three games. Now, he is listed questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
49ers' Brock Purdy dealing with torn UCL injury; expected to miss six months
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL injury in the team's NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy was unfortunately knocked out of Sunday's game against the Eagles after suffering an elbow injury, and while the surprise breakout rookie did his best to return to the game, he was ultimately only able to play a single snap after the injury. Further testing today revealed that Purdy suffered a UCL injury, and according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the rookie quarterback is now expected to miss sixth months. The 49ers will have many interesting decisions to make regarding their quarterback position this offseason, with this injury only further complicating the matter.
numberfire.com
Boston's Robert Williams (ankle) ruled out on Saturday
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Williams will miss tonight's showdown against his team's historic rivals after suffering a left ankle sprain. Expect Grant Williams to see more minutes on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 550.2 minutes...
numberfire.com
Josh Hart (hamstring) starting for Portland Monday; Nassir Little to come off bench
The Portland Trail Blazers listed Josh Hart (hamstring) as a starter for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Hart missed a game and a half with a hamstring injury, but will take his starting spot back from Nassir Little for tonight's game against the Hawks. Our models project Hart, who...
numberfire.com
T.J. Warren (shin) doubtful Monday for Brooklyn
Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren is considered doubtful to play Monday in the team's game agaisnt the Los Angeles Lakers. Warren has missed the last couple games due to a shin injury. Now, it seems as though he'll be in store for another absence to kick off the new week.
numberfire.com
Luke Kennard (calf) questionable on Sunday for Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Luke Kennard (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kennard is dealing with a calf injury and is questionable to face Cleveland on Sunday. He logged 20.8 minutes against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. Kennard is averaging 8.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.1...
numberfire.com
Nets starting Seth Curry for injured Ben Simmons (knee) on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the New York Knicks. Curry will make his third start this season after Ben Simmons was held out with knee soreness. In 31.8 expected minutes, our models project Curry to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Curry's projection includes 14.7 points,...
numberfire.com
Luka Doncic (ankle) questionable Monday for Dallas
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Doncic missed Saturday's game due to a sprained left ankle. Now, he is listed questionable for Monday night's affair. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Doncic plays, Josh Green would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Taurean Prince (ankle) questionable Monday for Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Prince is still dealing with a sprained left ankle, and he's once again been listed questionable. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Our models currently project...
numberfire.com
Danny Green (knee) remains out for Grizzlies on Sunday
Memphis Grizzlies guard/forward Danny Green will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Green was listed as doubtful, so this comes as no surprise. However, it seems as though he's nearing a return from his left knee surgery that has kept him out all year to this point.
numberfire.com
Marcus Morris (rib) out again Saturday for Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Morris missed Thursday night's contest due to a rib contusion. Now, he has once again been ruled out of action Saturday. Expect another start on the wing for Luke Kennard in Morris' absence.
numberfire.com
Jimmy Butler (quad) expected to play Tuesday for Heat
Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (right quad contusion) is expected to play on Tuesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Butler is listed as questionable on the injury report, but it sounds like he's closer to probable for Tuesday night's contest. Over the last two games, Butler averaged 28.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 2.5 steals in 33.0 minutes per contest. Max Strus, Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, and Bam Adebayo will be in line for larger roles if Butler suffers a setback during pregame warmups.
numberfire.com
Pelicans' C.J. McCollum (thumb) will play Tuesday versus Denver
New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum (thumb) will return for Tuesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. The Pelicans held McCollum out of Sunday night's game, but their starting guard will return to the lineup after missing just one game. Jose Alvarado started on Sunday and will likely return to the bench.
numberfire.com
Trail Blazers starting Nassir Little on Saturday for inactive Josh Hart (hamstring)
Portland Trail Blazers small forward Nassir Little is starting in Saturday's contest versus the Toronto Raptors. Little will make his first start this season after Josh Hart was kept on the sidelines with a hamstring injury. In an opportunity versus a Raptors' team ranked 19th in defensive rating, Little's FanDuel salary stands at $3,900.
numberfire.com
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins (illness) probable for Monday
The Golden State Warriors listed Andrew Wiggins (illness) as probable to play in Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Wiggins has missed about a week with a non-COVID illness, but it looks like he'll be back on the court for Warriors on Monday after putting in a full practice on Sunday. Kevon Looney will likely return to a rotational role with Wiggins back in the lineup.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers' Saturday contest versus Boston
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics. James will suit up in Boston after the 38-year old was designated with his usual questionable label. In 35.9 expected minutes, our models project James to score 48.3 FanDuel points. James' Saturday projection includes...
