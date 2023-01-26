There's no such thing as liquid gold in skin care, an ingredient that would magically take care of all your blemishes, but there's something close: retinol. In recent years, there's much fanfare over retinol, as it's touted to deliver a long list of benefits, including faster skin cell turnover, anti-aging effects, skin brightening, expedited collagen production, and acne reduction. "Retinol refers to a type of retinoid or vitamin A derivative that's available over-the-counter," Dr. Marisa Garshick told Marie Claire. "It's a key ingredient when it comes to skin aging and has scientific support that it helps to boost collagen and improve the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and brown spots."

