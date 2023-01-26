Read full article on original website
Related
NECN
Maine Governor Says First Round of $450 Relief Checks Are in the Mail
Gov. Janet Mills announced Monday that the first round of $450 winter energy relief payments to Maine residents are in the mail. The Legislature approved the relief checks as part of an assistance package last month. The package calls for nearly $400 million to be used to provide $450 payments...
mainepublic.org
Gov. Mills nominates director for new Office of Affordable Health Care
Gov. Janet Mills has nominated a director for a new state Office of Affordable Health Care. Meg Garratt-Reed is the governor's top pick to head the office that's charged with analyzing what's driving health care costs and proposing solutions. Garratt-Reed currently helms Maine's office of the Health Insurance Marketplace and...
Mills: Energy rebate checks to be distributed to Maine residents this week
(The Center Square) – Energy relief payments are hitting the mail for Maine residents this week. The roughly 1.3 million population state is in the process of issuing $450 Energy Relief Payments, Gov. Janet Mills said, to 200,000 eligible state residents as part of the first round of payments. Each week, 200,000 checks will be mailed to residents moving forward. “High energy prices have made staying warm more difficult for...
These Are the Most Common Last Names in Maine; Is One Yours?
As the famous Destiny's Child sang to all of us, "Say My Name, Say My Name." If you don't know what a surname is, I will tell you. a hereditary name common to all members of a family, as distinct from a given name. When I moved to Maine from...
A Tiny Town in Maine Doesn’t Want to Exist Anymore
Most of the time, when you hear about town council meetings up in Maine, it's about new ordinances, taxes, or how to build up things bigger and better. What you rarely hear about after a council meeting is a town that no longer wants to exist. According to the Maine Monitor, that's exactly what is taking place is a tiny town in Washington county.
newsfromthestates.com
While defending against attacks, opportunities emerge to extend trans rights in Maine
Morgin Dupont, 25, a trans woman, holds up the flag for Transgender and Gender Noncomforming people at a rally for LGBTQI+ rights at Washington Square Park | Yana Paskova, Getty Images. With the new year has come renewed attacks on transgender kids in Maine. The assault is coming via bills...
mainepublic.org
First-of-its-kind model for protecting affordable rental housing in rural Maine hailed as success
A nonprofit is taking over a few dozen rental units in Thomaston under a first-of-its kind model for preserving affordable housing properties that long received federal subsidies. Maine has about 7,700 rental units at more than 300 properties that are part of a U.S. Agriculture Department Rural Development program, which...
Advocates call for additional emergency shelter as frigid cold nears
PORTLAND, Maine — A cold blast is expected to bring frigid temperatures to Maine and New England at the end of the week, and it's causing concern for those working with people experiencing homelessness in southern Maine. "Every day we're seeing people come into our community space with really...
Washington Examiner
Maine unveils $3.94 billion transportation plan
(The Center Square) – In a work plan to improve Maine’s highway infrastructure, the state would spend nearly $4 billion over the next three years. The state’s Department of Transportation unveiled Wednesday the $3.94 billion initiative aimed at capital projects and programs, highway maintenance and operations efforts, planning initiatives, and administrating programs.
Tax refund fraud in Maine pegged at $1M to $1.5M annually
(The Center Square) – Fraud linked to tax refunds occurs annually in Maine to the tune of about $1 million to $1.5 million, according to a state official. Jerome Gerard, director of the Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services, recently discussed the challenges his agency faces annually – and what steps are being taken to cut down on fraudulent activity from hackers. Fraud was one of multiple issues Gerard...
thepenobscottimes.com
An emergency medical services crisis across Maine
“EMS services in Maine are at the edge of a cliff, or over it, and changes must occur to ensure that when someone calls with a medical emergency, EMS services are able and ready to assist.”. That’s the conclusion of the final report from the Blue Ribbon Commission on Emergency...
989wclz.com
With anti-pesticide law on the horizon, Maine farmers raise concerns
Maine farmers are sounding the alarm over a law set to take effect in 2030 banning the use of pesticides containing PFAs or forever chemicals. According to the Portland Press Herald, farmers won’t be able to protect their land from blights or pests that can cause harm to their crops.
Maine students have six choices for K-12 education
AUGUSTA, Maine — Public school isn't the only option for Maine students, nor do families have to pay high tuition to try a different type of K-12 education. A nationwide push called School Choice Week works to inspire more parents to research the options available to their kids, whether they need more schedule flexibility, more focus on math or the arts, or their students simply don't thrive in a classroom.
newscentermaine.com
Maine Ethics Commission to discuss whether two politicians broke election laws
Clinton Collamore and Matthew Toth received money from the Maine Clean Election Act. Now the commission will weigh whether they broke state laws.
observer-me.com
Maine GOP chair ousted after bad 2022 election
AUGUSTA, Maine — Former Maine Assistant House Minority Leader Joel Stetkis ousted Maine Republican Party Chair Demi Kouzounas on Saturday after a bad 2022 election for the party. Stetkis, who lives in Canaan, beat Kouzounas, a Saco dentist, with 57 votes out of 83 members of the Republican state...
Debt limit trigger aimed at Maine consumer utility meets threshold
PORTLAND, Maine — A proposal aimed at restricting long-term debt necessary to create a consumer-owned electric utility has enough signatures to appear on the November ballot in Maine. The secretary of state confirmed Thursday that the threshold was met for the Central Maine Power-backed proposal to appear on the...
wabi.tv
Maine Secretary of State delivers win for CMP-backed initiative to stop consumer-owned utility
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Maine’s Secretary of State has validated a citizen’s initiative, backed by the parent company of Central Maine Power, that aims to prevent the creation of a publicly-owned power company in Maine. The “No Blank Checks” campaign wants any consumer-owned utility to receive voter approval...
Proposal Would Allow Maine Hunters 70 and Older Designate a Deer Subpermittee
A proposed Maine law would allow senior hunters have a subpermittee hunt deer on their behalf. A proposal aims to increase deer harvests for senior hunters. LD 90, An Act to Allow Persons 70 Years of Age or Older to Use a Subpermittee to Harvest Deer, was presented by Representative Tiffany Strout (R) of Harrington. If passed, a hunter could apply for a permit which designates a subpermittee to hunt deer for the permittee.
There’s an ugly side to Maine harness racing
Harness racing has generated over $221 million for the state over the past five years, and competitors have been sanctioned more than 600 times since 2016 for violating rules. Photo by Rich Abrahamson of the Morning Sentinel. Lurking beneath one of Maine’s iconic pastimes, harness racing at county fairs and...
foxbangor.com
DE governor says appointing only people affiliated with major political parties to courts is unconstitutional
Democratic Gov. John Carney has acknowledged that a provision splitting positions on Delaware's highest courts between Republicans and Democrats is unconstitutional. Under a proposed consent agreement filed in federal court Monday, Carney agreed that a "major-party" provision in Delaware’s constitution regarding appointments to the state’s three highest courts is unconstitutional.
Comments / 0