Maine State

NECN

Maine Governor Says First Round of $450 Relief Checks Are in the Mail

Gov. Janet Mills announced Monday that the first round of $450 winter energy relief payments to Maine residents are in the mail. The Legislature approved the relief checks as part of an assistance package last month. The package calls for nearly $400 million to be used to provide $450 payments...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Gov. Mills nominates director for new Office of Affordable Health Care

Gov. Janet Mills has nominated a director for a new state Office of Affordable Health Care. Meg Garratt-Reed is the governor's top pick to head the office that's charged with analyzing what's driving health care costs and proposing solutions. Garratt-Reed currently helms Maine's office of the Health Insurance Marketplace and...
MAINE STATE
The Center Square

Mills: Energy rebate checks to be distributed to Maine residents this week

(The Center Square) – Energy relief payments are hitting the mail for Maine residents this week. The roughly 1.3 million population state is in the process of issuing $450 Energy Relief Payments, Gov. Janet Mills said, to 200,000 eligible state residents as part of the first round of payments. Each week, 200,000 checks will be mailed to residents moving forward. “High energy prices have made staying warm more difficult for...
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

A Tiny Town in Maine Doesn’t Want to Exist Anymore

Most of the time, when you hear about town council meetings up in Maine, it's about new ordinances, taxes, or how to build up things bigger and better. What you rarely hear about after a council meeting is a town that no longer wants to exist. According to the Maine Monitor, that's exactly what is taking place is a tiny town in Washington county.
DENNYSVILLE, ME
Washington Examiner

Maine unveils $3.94 billion transportation plan

(The Center Square) – In a work plan to improve Maine’s highway infrastructure, the state would spend nearly $4 billion over the next three years. The state’s Department of Transportation unveiled Wednesday the $3.94 billion initiative aimed at capital projects and programs, highway maintenance and operations efforts, planning initiatives, and administrating programs.
MAINE STATE
The Center Square

Tax refund fraud in Maine pegged at $1M to $1.5M annually

(The Center Square) – Fraud linked to tax refunds occurs annually in Maine to the tune of about $1 million to $1.5 million, according to a state official. Jerome Gerard, director of the Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services, recently discussed the challenges his agency faces annually – and what steps are being taken to cut down on fraudulent activity from hackers. Fraud was one of multiple issues Gerard...
MAINE STATE
thepenobscottimes.com

An emergency medical services crisis across Maine

“EMS services in Maine are at the edge of a cliff, or over it, and changes must occur to ensure that when someone calls with a medical emergency, EMS services are able and ready to assist.”. That’s the conclusion of the final report from the Blue Ribbon Commission on Emergency...
MAINE STATE
989wclz.com

With anti-pesticide law on the horizon, Maine farmers raise concerns

Maine farmers are sounding the alarm over a law set to take effect in 2030 banning the use of pesticides containing PFAs or forever chemicals. According to the Portland Press Herald, farmers won’t be able to protect their land from blights or pests that can cause harm to their crops.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine students have six choices for K-12 education

AUGUSTA, Maine — Public school isn't the only option for Maine students, nor do families have to pay high tuition to try a different type of K-12 education. A nationwide push called School Choice Week works to inspire more parents to research the options available to their kids, whether they need more schedule flexibility, more focus on math or the arts, or their students simply don't thrive in a classroom.
MAINE STATE
observer-me.com

Maine GOP chair ousted after bad 2022 election

AUGUSTA, Maine — Former Maine Assistant House Minority Leader Joel Stetkis ousted Maine Republican Party Chair Demi Kouzounas on Saturday after a bad 2022 election for the party. Stetkis, who lives in Canaan, beat Kouzounas, a Saco dentist, with 57 votes out of 83 members of the Republican state...
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Proposal Would Allow Maine Hunters 70 and Older Designate a Deer Subpermittee

A proposed Maine law would allow senior hunters have a subpermittee hunt deer on their behalf. A proposal aims to increase deer harvests for senior hunters. LD 90, An Act to Allow Persons 70 Years of Age or Older to Use a Subpermittee to Harvest Deer, was presented by Representative Tiffany Strout (R) of Harrington. If passed, a hunter could apply for a permit which designates a subpermittee to hunt deer for the permittee.
MAINE STATE
The Maine Monitor

There’s an ugly side to Maine harness racing

Harness racing has generated over $221 million for the state over the past five years, and competitors have been sanctioned more than 600 times since 2016 for violating rules. Photo by Rich Abrahamson of the Morning Sentinel. Lurking beneath one of Maine’s iconic pastimes, harness racing at county fairs and...
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

DE governor says appointing only people affiliated with major political parties to courts is unconstitutional

Democratic Gov. John Carney has acknowledged that a provision splitting positions on Delaware's highest courts between Republicans and Democrats is unconstitutional. Under a proposed consent agreement filed in federal court Monday, Carney agreed that a "major-party" provision in Delaware’s constitution regarding appointments to the state’s three highest courts is unconstitutional.
DELAWARE STATE

